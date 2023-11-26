Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the deaths of three schoolchildren in two contrasting circumstances within less than 48 hours, which left the nation reeling in grief.

One incident – a fiery motorcycle crash in Petersfield, Westmoreland which left two schoolboys dead on Tuesday – highlighted, according to some stakeholders, the need for a proper rural transportation system for school children.

The other tragic incident was the sudden collapse of a student at school in Trelawny and his subsequent death on Wednesday. That deceased child is eight-year-old Alexia Drummond of Wakefield Primary and Infant School in Trelawny.

The victims relative to Tuesday’s crash are 16-year-old Ajani Robinson and 14-year-old Zackeal McIntyre, both of Darliston in Westmoreland.

The two teen boys were cousins and students at Petersfield High School in the parish.

Despite caution from their respective parents and going against school rules by driving motorcycles to school, both boys were travelling on a bike to school at about 6:30 am, when they crashed and died.

The teenagers were travelling on the motorcycle, driven by Ajani and heading northerly along the Petersfield main road when they reportedly lost control of the bike while manoeuvring a corner.

They collided with a motorcar, which caught fire.

The boys died at hospital and the motorcar driver was treated for injuries.

Acting Principal of Petersfield High School, Vinton Vaz, said the deaths were difficult to come to terms with, given that the school was still mourning the death of 15-year-old Lavecia Forrester who died in a five-fatality crash on November 13.

Notably, all three students were in fourth form at the institution.

Vaz said despite Westmoreland’s motorcycle culture, the units are banned from the school, and students there cannot park the motorcycles on the compound.

Ajani’s mother, Angella Hewitt, told reporters that she confronted her son, otherwise called ‘JJ’, after she learnt that he was driving the motorcycle to school, and said Ajani denied doing so.

In the aftermath of the double tragedy for Petersfield High, Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) President, Leighton Johnson, said the incident underlines the need for a rural school bus system to ensure that all students “are able to get to and from school in a manner that secures their safety.”

He stressed that, “This is an element that must be taken into consideration when we speak about educational transformation.”

But Ajani’s mother said her son did not listen to her advice to take the school bus, which transports students from Darliston to Petersfield High.

In addressing a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Transport Minister Daryl Vaz said a pilot programme for the rural transportation system for students should begin in the first quarter of next year.

Daryl Vaz

He, along with Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased schoolboys from Westmoreland.

But Williams was forced to respond to another tragedy involving another student, identified as eight-year-old Alexia Drummond, who was described as a quiet, diligent student by her classroom teacher.

The child was reportedly seen unresponsive on the floor by her classroom teacher after the lunch break on Wednesday, and was taken to a nearby health facility, and then to hospital by school personnel.

The Wakefield Primary and Infant School schoolgirl was later pronounced dead.

Williams, in a release, described the incident as a “terrible tragedy that has traumatised Alexia’s family, classmates and the wider school community.”

Fayval Williams

While stating that more information was needed on the tragic development, the minister urged school personnel, parents and all who have duty of care for children, to be watchful for any early signs of health challenges.

The deaths of the three schoolchildren over the course of two days generated much discussion across social media.

“It seem like there is some attack on our children; two schoolboys (murdered in St James) earlier this month, the young boys… (on Tuesday), and now this little girl (Alexia). It is a sad situation all around. Condolences to the families,” said a male Facebook user.

“Wow, it really heart breaking. My condolences to the family and the school,” said a woman in reference to the death of little Alexia.

“Almighty Father, watch over our precious children. Keep them in your loving care and give the families comfort as they mourn,” said another woman on Facebook.

Added a man relative to the death of the two Westmoreland schoolboys: “Hard ears pickney nyam rock stone, and si deh, ride bike to their deaths. RIP still.”

Commented a woman: “Don’t know these youngers, but I felt every pain the parents are going through.

“My deepest sympathy to the families and schoolmates,” she also wrote.