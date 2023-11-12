Newsmaker: Bomb threats disrupt life at 71 institutions, mostly school Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall developments as Newsmaker of the Week is the series of bomb threats that rippled across Jamaican schools, a health institution and at least one court building over a 24-36-hour period between Thursday and Friday, resulting in the closure of the institutions and major disruptions of the daily activities there.

As the dust settles, it has become clear to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) that the threats were all hoaxes, leaving the nation to grapple with the motive behind such an unprecedented incident.

In the latest development in the police probe into the threats, a man was detained by law enforcers during a targeted operation on Friday. His name has been withheld pending further investigations.

While the Ministry of National Security reported that there were 45 reports of bomb threats at various institutions between Thursday and Friday, head of the police’s crime and security portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, said his report up to late Friday suggested that 71 institutions were impacted by the developments.

Of that number, 69 schools, as well as the Spanish Town Hospital and the St Catherine Parish Court, both in Spanish Town, St Catherine, were all impacted by the bomb threats.

School administrators, for example, reported that they received the bomb threats in their emails on both days.

Bailey, in a radio interview late Thursday, said the bomb threats across the country at various schools may have originated from a foreign source.

“We are working jointly with our international partners to get to the bottom of it,” said Bailey, with confirmation that the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has joined the probe.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a series of menacing emails began to arrive in the inboxes of school principals across the island. Within hours, the threats had escalated to such an extent that decisions was taken to close the affected schools for the day.

Emergency personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the police and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were kept busy as they sought to assess whether the threats was real.

The police later reported that the threats were a “hoax”, and urged members of the public to remain calm.

Among the schools affected by the fictitious threats on Thursday were Greater Portmore High, Ascot High and Old Harbour High in St Catherine; Denbigh High and Lennon High in Clarendon; Immaculate Conception High, AISK and Queen’s High School in St Andrew; William Knibb High in Trelawny; and York Castle High in St Ann.

Principal of York Castle High School, Raymond Treasure, said despite reassuring students and parents that the email containing the bomb threat was a hoax, only approximately 150 students turned out for school the following day.

As Jamaicans awoke on Friday, hoping for a return to normalcy, the bomb threats widened in scope. This time, the St Catherine Parish Court and Spanish Town Hospital, both in St Catherine, were among the institutions that were targeted.

The number of affected schools also spread to as far as Manning’s High in Westmoreland; Aberdeen High and BB Coke High in St Elizabeth; Belair High in Manchester; and Port Antonio Primary in Portland.

In the Corporate Area, commanding officer for the Kingston Eastern Police Division, Superintendent Tommilee Chambers, confirmed that six educational institutions in her division had received bomb threats, again via email.

The schools were Norman Gardens Primary, Elletson Road Primary, Rollington Town Primary, Windward Road Primary, Camperdown High, and Vauxhall High.

Loop News also confirmed that bomb threats had been received at St George’s College and New Day Primary.

Meanwhile, parents of Holy Childhood Preparatory School pupils were told to pick up their children.

The police, once again, determined that the threats were a hoax, but not before the sense of security in the affected institutions were shattered, with many schools closing for the day.

“You have no idea of the mayhem this (the bomb threats) have caused in the education sector,” said Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, in a radio interview on Friday afternoon.

She explained that some cooks, for example, were in the middle of preparing lunches at affected schools and had to leave unexpectedly, causing lunch to be delayed or preparations aborted for the day.

“A lot of effort was ended dealing with this situation, (and) a lot of children did not show up for schools today (Friday)…, so we are talking about a very significant impact on the education system,” added Williams.

In a statement at mid-afternoon on Friday, the National Security Ministry said that following “a thorough investigation”, all reports of bomb threats have been identified as hoaxes.

“While we are grateful that these were not actual threats (planting of bombs) , we must emphasise the significant strain such incidents place on our law enforcement resources, which are already in high demand,” the ministry stated.

The ministry went on to say that it condemns the acts of misinformation and false reporting, and appealed to Jamaicans to refrain from participating in or propagating such hoaxes.

“We remind you that these actions are not only irresponsible, but also illegal. Those found engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the National Security Ministry advised.

As investigations continue relative to the havoc that was caused by the two-day bomb hoaxes, Jamaicans on social media have been left to ponder the implications of the threats, while questions remain on what were the motives behind such threats.

“I believe this is all distraction for something going on deeper behind the scenes,” a male Facebook user opined.

“Why are they mashing up our beautiful little island? I hope they get to the root of this thing and bring the one responsible to the full length of the law…,” a woman commented.

“Whatever we do, let us leave the schools and children out of this fray,” a man on Facebook urged.

He added that, “They (the students) deserve to have their education unimpeded by these interruptions; let us stop being so mischievous.”

Shared another man: “The work of infidels, to create panic and hysteria again, because we know there was no bomb.”

Commented a woman: “I believe these bomb threats are distracting the police from something bigger that’s going on, and it’s sad that the children are being deprived of their education because of this nonsense.”

Meanwhile, a man commended the authorities for their quick action, while lambasting those persons who said the purported hysteria over the bomb threats was not necessary.

“Some Jamaicans just dunce enuh, ’cause what if Thursday’s bomb scare was a test for something to come on Friday? It better we evacuate and be serious than be caught off guard,” he stated.