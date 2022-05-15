Newsmaker: Calls for PM to intervene to avoid more industrial unrest | Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the industrial relations crisis that engulfed the country last week, with three public sector groups walking off the job to protest issues relating to their compensation, among other things.

The latest industrial action came on Friday morning when workers of the National Housing Trust (NHT) took strike action, calling for a job evaluation that was done to be implemented as they seek “all that is necessary in regards to an improvement in their take-home (pay)”.

In outlining the issues they have been grappling with, the workers labelled the NHT as the “cash cow” of the nation, and called on the nation’s leaders to show some compassion because they believe they have a genuine need.

Their action followed a two-day strike by more than 2,000 workers of the National Water Commission (NWC) on Tuesday and Wednesday, which left many schools, hospitals, hotels, entire towns, and businesses all-round without the precious commodity.

The NWC workers were up in arms over compensation and reclassification issues.

In stating that the industrial action by NWC workers that led to water disruptions island-wide was a “last resort”, trade unionist Helene Davis-Whyte said she was “satisfied” with the back-to-work agreement that was reached between the unions and the Government on Wednesday.

The agreement paved the way for NWC workers to return to work on Wednesday night.

Asked to comment on the criticisms levelled against NWC workers for the strike that resulted in the island-wide water lock-off, Davis-Whyte said: “We are certainly sorry that it had to come to this.

“I certainly don’t think it was the intention of the workers to deny the customers of the NWC the service that they are paying for.

“… But I think what it speaks to is the intransigence on the part of the Ministry of Finance; not only intransigence, but the fact that they have adopted a kind of dictatorial approach that we do not believe is conducive to good industrial relations, and I think that is one of the reasons we are where we are,” declared Davis-Whyte.

She is the general secretary of Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers (JALGO), one of the five unions representing some of the NWC workers who took strike action.

In relation to the back-to-work agreement, Davis-Whyte told Loop News on Wednesday that it speaks to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service procuring the services of a consultant to carry out a job evaluation exercise for NWC workers.

The consultant is to further “look at the alignment of salaries for NWC staff within the new compensation structure that is to be implemented for the public sector”, among other measures.

With that strike action seemingly resolved, the nation woke up on Thursday morning to the news that air traffic controllers had taken industrial action in connection to a three-month dispute with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service over salary negotiations.

The air traffic controllers also had issues surrounding their general work conditions and equipment for their use.

The country’s airspace was closed due to the strike action, causing hundreds of flights to be cancelled for arrival and take-off at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Panic associated with flight cancellations and the stranding of travellers in Jamaica and abroad resulted in haphazard damage control across a variety of communication channels, especially from stakeholders in the tourism sector, who hurriedly tried to prevent any fallout from the development.

There were reports that the country lost billions in terms of revenue due to the action that was taken by the air traffic controllers, who eventually returned to their respective duties following dialogue between the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) and the Jamaica Air Traffic Controllers Association (JATCA).

The 30,000-strong Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) also threatened to pile on the pressure on the Government with a strike notice to take effect on Monday of this week, but their 72-hour notice was withdrawn on Friday following discussions with the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The JCSA said it received assurances from the minister that the 2021-2022 claim, which was at the heart of the JCSA’ grouse with the Finance Ministry, will be speedily addressed in good faith.

A statement from the JCSA said Clarke “affirmed his openness to feedback on the proposed discontinuation of JCSA negotiated benefits, and further reiterated commitment to dialogue in the spirit of good industrial relation.”

Clarke also issued a statement after the meeting with the association, disclosing that the dialogue was frank.

He reminded the JCSA leadership that the Government “in fulfilment of its solemn obligations to all the taxpayers and citizens of Jamaica, has a duty to manage the resources of the state as efficiently as possible.”

The industrial actions generated fear, including from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, that the economic gains that have been made nationally despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and major geo-political issues in Europe, would be derailed.

After three protests last week and two appeals from him for calm, Holness on Friday again implored public servants not to allow the country’s industrial negotiation process to become jeopardised by their own strike actions.

“We must not make shocks for ourselves and we must not bring crises on ourselves. We are committed to the principles of industrial negotiations, and we believe they must work,” declared Holness.

He was speaking during Friday’s official handing over of the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s (JFB) new Area Four regional headquarters in Montego Bay, St James.

Added Holness: “We acknowledge and understand that there is agitation, but act with reason.

“Let us protect the revenues coming in, so that there is actually something good to negotiate over. Don’t go back to the last 50 years of contention.”

But some stakeholders are of the view that there needs to be adequate communication from the Government to public sector workers, to avoid further industrial actions that could derail the island’s economy.

Likewise, there is a call too, for proper and effective negotiating skills from both representatives of the island’s trade unions and the Government.

The tourism sector was one of those industries that were affected by the industrial actions taken by the NWC workers and the air traffic controllers.

Speaking with Loop News on Friday, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader, confirmed that the strike action not only affected the hospitality industry, but other sectors which continue to recover from the COVID pandemic.

“We are at a delicate stage of our recovery now, and while I fully understand the plight of the workers, we all are in a very fragile stage at the moment,” said Reader.

“We have to basically look at any disruption to the system right now that may cause us to slip in our marketing efforts to Jamaica, because we know the contribution of tourism, because in this week, it is not only tourism hurting, but everybody,” the tourism executive said.

To the direct effect on the sector that was caused by the strike of the air traffic controllers, Reader revealed that in some quarters “we’ve seen some people losing as many as a hundred rooms because of cancellations.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett (left) and JHTA President, Clifton Reader in discussions. (file photo)

“I mean 28 fights cancelled, so taxi drivers and other ground transport, and small hotels, in particular, have been affected, and while some of those rooms have basically been rescheduled, other rooms probably won’t come to our shores again, seeing that bitter taste that got into their mouths,” he shared.

In citing another example of what was caused by the chaos from the closure of Jamaica’s air space, Reader said half of “one wedding party” was in Jamaica, while another was “literally trapped abroad”.

The fiasco on Thursday, he said, has also caused “negative marketing for Jamaica”. However, he said the island’s tourist board “is very proactive, and they have already gone out there to market Jamaica as a safe destination.

“… But if this sort of thing (the industrial actions) continues, then our messaging will not be believable, and it is one of the worse things we could ever have when we are selling brand Jamaica and people are not believing in our brand,” Reader posited.

Turning to the water disruption last week, the JHTA president said many of the island’s villas, apartments, hotels and attractions were out of the precious commodity.

The situation, too, affected several employees across the sector, as “some of them came late or didn’t come at all,” according to Reader.

To remedy the situation affecting the tourists, he explained that facilities were put in place at some resort properties to accommodate employees to take showers.

Luckily, many of the large hotels and some small hotels had water storage facilities, and where necessary, water was trucked to some of those properties, Reader explained.

“… But apart from the cost of doing all of that, guests were inconvenienced, and it’s showing in the (general) comments, and if people would have been here over the time of the water shortage… and the air traffic controllers’ strike, then they probably would be asking, ‘What next?’

“Tourism is what we depend on, and we have to try settling our disputes in the boardrooms, rather than taking it outside the boardroom for settlement,” he contended.

From a business standpoint, President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), John Mahfood, described the disruptions in the civil service this week as being “very, very bad”.

“When the water lock-offs occurred without notice, that had a very disruptive effect on businesses and the general society,” he told Loop News on Friday.

“The action taken by the air traffic controllers caused a bad impact on the country, and now, the NHT and the uncertainty of what is to follow is there,” Mahfood continued.

“Having said that, we understand the direction that the Government wants to go, which is to simplify the process to make salaries more competitive, and to regularise things like the HR (human resources) departments and payrolls and so on.

“But it does appear that there is a breakdown in communication between the unions and the Government,” he opined.

That breakdown in communication, according to Mahfood, is a “serious, serious breakdown”.

“And we’re left, not just the JMEA, but also the Jamaican society, to wonder where the leadership of the Government is? What are they saying to the public, rather than just the prime minister getting up and asking the unions and the workers to hold strain and so on?” questioned one of the island’s top business leaders.

With the economic situation globally being effected by the continued Ukraine and Russia war, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahfood said the protests by civil servants in Jamaica had come at a bad time.

“We are facing a difficult time with inflation and price increases, and uncertainty, generally, with food shortages beginning in some places, and other shortages due to shipping and logistics,” he stated.

“… But this is a major event in the lives of Jamaicans that needs to be planned carefully, (that is) this salary reform programme.”

According to the JMEA president, Prime Minister Andrew Holness must take “a leadership role” in the wage negotiations, to reduce “the uncertainty”.

He explained why.

“It seems that what we understand from the unions is that there is a deficit of communication from the Government side, and inadequate planning, and this is leading to uncertainty in the public sector.

“They may be relying on social media and other rumours, and if they’re not hearing from their union leaders and the Government, then it is going to create a very difficult situation.

“The Government needs to do a serious look at themselves and how they are managing this process, so that over the next six months or so that it (the negotiations) is going to take, there is a level of confidence with(in) the public sector, so that they become patient and build their confidence level.

“It sounds like the prime minister himself needs to get involved, because it is not being handled adequately by the Ministry of Finance,” Mahfood suggested.

He also proposed that the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) could play a role in the communications, to settle the concerns of workers.

“If the Government, in trying to make the situation better, they would ask for the Opposition leadership to assist in the process in whatever way they can, especially in terms of communication.

“The people in the public sector are uncertain and the Government needs to figure out how to create that trust to negotiate properly,” said Mahfood.

For Clifton Reader, he called on the Government and public sector unions is acquire “better negotiating skills”.

He elaborated that, “Sometimes it is not only pay the employees are looking for. It’s a sense of belonging, it’s a sense of caring, and it’s also other benefits that could offset some of the cash that they are not getting now.

“There are many creative ways that employers can use, but at least at this point, a conversation should begin… (to) try to settle whatever argument there is, or whatever demand there is in the boardroom, rather than let it affect the entire country,” proposed Reader.

In a statement late Friday night from the Keith Duncan-led Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), a call was made for a sense of calm and for productive talks to ease tensions.

While noting that public sector employees have made sacrifices through wage freezes and marginal adjustments in salaries in order to achieve macro-fiscal stability, the PSOJ said over the past decade Jamaica has made significant strides in getting its fiscal house in order.

“The GOJ (Government of Jamaica) is finally in a strong enough fiscal position to budget for significant increases in compensation for the next three years while doing a rationalisation of the unwieldly compensation structure which has evolved over many years.

“So, while we fully appreciate that our public servants would be anxious about this exercise as it affects their bread and butter, we, however, should not derail this process, and we are imploring all stakeholders, workers, GOJ, Opposition and unions, to exercise calm, patience and restraint,” the PSOJ pleaded.

The association asserted that the industrial action “has and can continue to be very disruptive to the economy by reducing economic activity, reducing the country’s tax revenue intake, and the ability of the GOJ to make good on its budgeted expenditures, inclusive of public sector wages and salaries.”

The PSOJ said while it continues to observe the situation, it is encouraging all parties involved in the negotiations “to be reasonable and stay resolute on the bigger mission of rebuilding and recovering after having to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and even implications of the external shocks and geo-political tensions.”

Other trade union leaders and commentators were contacted for comments on the turbulent industrial relation atmosphere in the country this week, but they declined to comment or, in some cases, could not be reached after initially agreeing to interviews.

Across social media, there were mixed views about the industrial action that was taken by civil servants, with some labelling the actions as being highly political.

A screenshot purportedly of PNP President Mark Golding urging workers via WhatsApp to continue their strike actions, was widely circulated on Twitter, but the party has denied that its leader was the author of any such messages.

In a statement on Friday, the PNP said it had forwarded the screenshot to the Cybercrime Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“The party wishes to publicly denounce this desperate and defamatory act which has been concocted to divert the public’s attention from the Government’s incompetent handling of the wage negotiations with various public sector groups,” the release stated.

The party said the messages which it contended were fake, were being shared by Government officials.

The Opposition said it stood by its position that “the Government has been arrogant and highhanded in its communication and handling of the negotiations with the public sector groupings.

“We urge the Government to rethink their approach and work with the unions to ensure that civil servants are justly compensated for their invaluable service to the nation,” stated the PNP.

Still, some social media users could not help but wonder if the tensions in the public sector were politically orchestrated.

“Tek sleep mark death, Mr Holness! Dem strike yah nuh just come so. Politics behind it, cause see some a the NHT workers in orange deh,” commented Instagram user, gabrielletoocuteroae.

Other social media users, like Sandra Francis, lamented the inconvenience she suffered from the water lock-offs caused by the NWC strike.

“I can’t cook, bathroom can’t flush and kitchen dutty! I have no problem with NWC (workers) striking for what they want, but I am a paying customer and I don’t think this is right. Ochi need some water,” Francis commented on Wednesday.

Pauline Knight’s concern was centred around her flight that was delayed on Thursday.

“Water commission two days mek me can’t bathe good, and now mi stuck a Aarport. How me one salt so? Wah galang a Jamaica? BroGad (Andrew Holness) free up the people dem pay please,” she wrote.

Others on Twitter, like @samsweetiii2, supported the striking civil servants.

“Protest for what is yours. Politicians rob we come and go, so we must be humble and wait how long while billions a spend fi print bank note? Strike, strike!” the user tweeted.