Newsmaker: Citizens pushback? Four ‘animal thieves’ killed in a week Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the increasing number of mob killings on the island, with at least two separate incidents last week that resulted in the deaths of four suspected praedial thieves.

The spike in incidents of vigilante justice has resulted in calls from top-level members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for residents to desist from such acts, but farmers and other citizens are adamant that they have had enough of their livestock being stolen.

Some victims of praedial larceny and the general public are also hoping that the incidents, though barbaric, will serve to discourage criminals from engaging in the illicit act.

In the latest incident, two men identified as Alex Ontonio Green of Charlie Drive in Porto Bello, and Dwight Campbell, both of St James, were killed by a suspected angry mob in Adelphi in the parish on Thursday.

Reports are that about 5am on Thursday, residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

On the arrival of the police, one of the men was found outside of a black Toyota Voxy motorcar with what appeared to be gunshot and chop wounds.

The bullet-riddled body of another man was found slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle, with a goat being in the back of the unit.

The police are theorising that the men were set upon and attacked by residents in the area.

Head of operations for the St James Police Division, Superintendent Eron Samuels, told reporters that while investigations into the incident continue, residents are again being urged not to take the law into their own hands.

“What we have gathered so far is that these men seem to have been here to steal goats,” said Samuels.

“We are still investigating, and we are not sure as yet in terms of where this leads, so we just crave the understanding of persons as we conduct our investigations,” he added.

File photo of a stolen goat in a motorcar that was intercepted.

The attack in St James came less than 72 hours after two Trelawny men who were seen in a vehicle with several carcasses of cattle and goats, were chopped to death by an angry mob in Gibraltar, St Ann.

Police identified the deceased men as 28-year-old Demar Rose, a construction worker of Hague, Falmouth; and 46-year-old O’Neil Robinson, a taxi operator of Martha Brae, both in Trelawny.

Police reported that about 9:30 am on Monday, residents saw two men travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle with several carcasses of cattle and goats.

Residents blocked a section of the main road in the community, and accomplices of the men, who were reportedly armed with guns and travelling in another vehicle, fled the area.

The Voxy, with Robinson and Rose on board, developed mechanical issues along the roadway.

The two men attempted to flee the area on foot, but were cornered, attacked and chopped to death by residents.

The St Ann police, in condemning the mob attack, have vowed to lay charges against those who were involved in the incident, but so far no one has been detained.

The upsurge in vigilante justice caught the attention of head of the Constabulary’s crime and security portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who told a JCF press briefing on Tuesday that there are times when innocent persons can be killed during mob attacks.

“Whilst we understand that citizens can become frustrated, especially when cattle are stolen…, we want to appeal to the citizens not to take the law into their own hands,” said Bailey.

Fitz Bailey (file photo).

He pointed to one instance in St Catherine some years ago, in which a taxi driver drove into a lane and “he was actually mobbed because he was viewed by (members of) the public that he was involved in cattle stealing.”

The deputy commissioner shared that a tyre was placed around the man’s neck and he was burnt to death.

At the time Bailey addressed Tuesday’s brief briefing, he said there were at least three mob killings over recent days.

Thursday’s double killing of suspected praedial thieves pushed that figure to five.

For President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Lenworth Fulton, enough resources have not been given to the police to tackle praedial larceny.

He blamed this on the police’s focus on other major crimes, such as murder.

Fulton also said during a radio interview, that praedial larceny is a threat, “but with the current number of policemen and (police)women, they will not be able to manage because the country is infested with crime, too, and they are going to deal with the murder and the rape… as priority.”

The JAS president said he is “not very happy” about the mob killings of suspected animal thieves, because “we cannot support mob killings and these barbaric activities”.

Lenworth Fulton

At the same time, Fulton lamented that “farmers have been stretched to the limit” where praedial larceny is concerned.

He expressed hope that current Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, will follow through on his promise of introducing agricultural wardens and amending the Agricultural Produce Act to aid in tackling praedial larceny nationally, among other things.

Meanwhile, DCP Fitz Bailey used Tuesday’s police press briefing to again urge citizens to avoid turning to vigilante justice to deal with criminals.

“We want to again appeal to the public not to take the law into their own hands, and this is adding to our murders,” he advised.

“So again, we appeal to the public to demonstrate some tolerance and allow the law enforcement agencies to deal with those issues,” the senior lawman urged.

However, the top law enforcer’s appeal did not find favour with some persons on social media.

“As a farmer, the police know how it hurts to lose your animals and crops? Police need to plea to the crooks instead,” said a man on Instagram.

“Police go and sit down. You know how hard people have to work to make a living from farming?” a woman questioned.

On Facebook, the sentiments were similar, but some persons were in agreement with the police for persons to allow the law to take its course.

“Do your jobs and the people won’t have to do it for you,” one woman said in a tersely worded comment directed at the police.

“People are very frustrated and until they feel like they’re getting justice from the system, they won’t stop taking matters into their own hands,” she opined.

One woman disagreed with that comment, and argued that, “The law is the law and it doesn’t matter how you frame it, mob killing is exactly that, it is murder, but I hope the thieves will now abstain from their actions.”

Shared a male Facebook user: “I’m not condoning mob killings, but farmers are getting fed up, and I see it daily when they cry about their cows and goats being stolen.”