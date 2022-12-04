Newsmaker: Firefighter’s death in crash causes grief, questions Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the death of young Firefighter, 25-year-old Larenzo Douse, who died tragically in a rather strange crash in St Ann on Wednesday.

The incident is rather heart-breaking, as many described Douse as a hardworking man who had a deep love for his young son, and played a pivotal role in the child’s life.

In fact, Douse died 17 days after his 25th birthday, further compounding the grief for his family members, friends and members of the local fire brigade.

His father, reports have indicated, is Assistant Superintendent Garnett Douse of the St Catherine Fire Department.

Many individuals say the young man never deserved the “cruel” death that occurred after being hit by a vehicle that was used to overtake a line of traffic, and ended up crashing into a fire truck on the side of the road where Douse was packing items after a team had responded to an emergency.

Douse was among those who responded to that emergency, an act that would be his last, and sadly closed his six-year chapter as a fireman.

The firefighter’s injuries were seemingly made worse after the crashed car caught fire, this while he was still pinned down on the fire truck by the burning vehicle.

What has puzzled persons, too, is how could the driver of the motorcar have slammed into the back of the highly visible fire truck that was parked on the roadway.

The crash occurred along the Ocho Rios Main Road in the vicinity of Reynolds Pier at about 2:40 pm on Wednesday.

In responding to the development, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, expressed sadness at the tragic death of Douse.

McKenzie also gave details of the incident.

“The crew had just finished a fire-fighting operation in the area. In fact, the firemen had just finished their shift and were replacing the equipment in the back of the truck.

“At that moment, Firefighter Douse was alone at the back, putting a pump into the fire truck, when the car slammed into the fire truck, crushing him. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” outlined McKenzie.

Videos circulating of the incident showed the moment firemen tried frantically to remove their colleague from between the two vehicles.

Persons passing by screamed in horror as fire engulfed the front of the motor car while the fireman was still pinned down on the back of the fire truck by the car.

The minister said, “Douse was a very young firefighter with his whole life ahead of him.

Desmond McKenzie (file photo)

“He joined the Jamaica Fire Brigade at the tender age of 19, and served for six years, and just celebrated his 25th birthday on November 13.”

Continuing, he said: “The grief at his terrible demise is being felt beyond the Ocho Rios Fire Station where he was stationed, and goes all the way into the St Catherine Division, where young Larenzo’s father is a serving assistant superintendent.”

Senior Deputy Superintendent Anthony Hinds, who is in charge of the St Ann Fire Department, confirmed McKenzie’s utterances in a media interview a day after the incident.

“We’re in a sombre mood right now,” said Hinds, adding that Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, was at the station providing support to its grieving members.

Also grief-stricken by Douse’s death are his close friends, many of whom recall his jovial character and his dedication to his three-year-old son who he often spoke fondly of.

Douse was also described as having been hardworking, and was said to have worked at a car wash in St Ann after his firefighting duties.

Meanwhile, McKenzie appealed to road users to make a contribution to national road safety.

“This is yet another instance of the tragedy, grief, pain and bitterness that is caused by personal irresponsibility, in this case by a motorist who overtook a line of traffic, rather than trying to reach a chosen destination by obeying the rules of the road,” stated McKenzie in reference to the incident.

The car driver was reportedly hospitalised after the crash, and faces the likelihood of being criminally charged in relation to the incident.

“… I hope that in the coming days, when the question ‘why?’ will be asked again and again, that the immediate family and friends of Firefighter Larenzo Douse will eventually experience some level of healing. May he rest in peace and light eternal shine on him,” concluded McKenzie.

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the death of young Firefighter, 25-year-old Larenzo Douse, who died tragically in a rather strange crash in St Ann on Wednesday.

The incident is rather heart-breaking, as many described Douse as a hardworking man who had a deep love for his young son, and played a pivotal role in the child’s life.

In fact, Douse died 17 days after his 25th birthday, further compounding the grief for his family members, friends and members of the local fire brigade.

His father, reports have indicated, is Assistant Superintendent Garnett Douse of the St Catherine Fire Department.

Many individuals say the young man never deserved the “cruel” death that occurred after being hit by a vehicle that was used to overtake a line of traffic, and ended up crashing into a fire truck on the side of the road where Douse was packing items after a team had responded to an emergency.

Douse was among those who responded to that emergency, an act that would be his last, and sadly closed his six-year chapter as a fireman.

The firefighter’s injuries were seemingly made worse after the crashed car caught fire, this while he was still pinned down on the fire truck by the burning vehicle.

What has puzzled persons, too, is how could the driver of the motorcar have slammed into the back of the highly visible fire truck that was parked on the roadway.

The crash occurred along the Ocho Rios Main Road in the vicinity of Reynolds Pier at about 2:40 pm on Wednesday.

In responding to the development, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, expressed sadness at the tragic death of Douse.

McKenzie also gave details of the incident.

“The crew had just finished a fire-fighting operation in the area. In fact, the firemen had just finished their shift and were replacing the equipment in the back of the truck.

“At that moment, Firefighter Douse was alone at the back, putting a pump into the fire truck, when the car slammed into the fire truck, crushing him. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” outlined McKenzie.

Videos circulating of the incident showed the moment firemen tried frantically to remove their colleague from between the two vehicles.

Persons passing by screamed in horror as fire engulfed the front of the motor car while the fireman was still pinned down on the back of the fire truck by the car.

The minister said, “Douse was a very young firefighter with his whole life ahead of him.

“He joined the Jamaica Fire Brigade at the tender age of 19, and served for six years, and just celebrated his 25th birthday on November 13.”

Continuing, he said: “The grief at his terrible demise is being felt beyond the Ocho Rios Fire Station where he was stationed, and goes all the way into the St Catherine Division, where young Larenzo’s father is a serving assistant superintendent.”

Senior Deputy Superintendent Anthony Hinds, who is in charge of the St Ann Fire Department, confirmed McKenzie’s utterances in a media interview a day after the incident.

“We’re in a sombre mood right now,” said Hinds, adding that Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, was at the station providing support to its grieving members.

Also grief-stricken by Douse’s death are his close friends, many of whom recall his jovial character and his dedication to his three-year-old son who he often spoke fondly of.

Douse was also described as having been hardworking, and was said to have worked at a car wash in St Ann after his firefighting duties.

Meanwhile, McKenzie appealed to road users to make a contribution to national road safety.

“This is yet another instance of the tragedy, grief, pain and bitterness that is caused by personal irresponsibility, in this case by a motorist who overtook a line of traffic, rather than trying to reach a chosen destination by obeying the rules of the road,” stated McKenzie in reference to the incident.

The car driver was reportedly hospitalised after the crash, and faces the likelihood of being criminally charged in relation to the incident.

“… I hope that in the coming days, when the question ‘why?’ will be asked again and again, that the immediate family and friends of Firefighter Larenzo Douse will eventually experience some level of healing. May he rest in peace and light eternal shine on him,” concluded McKenzie.

Across social media, the grief was palpable for many.

But there were questions on why the firefighters at the scene seemingly took some time and effort to remove Douse from between the fire truck and the motor vehicle that subsequently caught fire.

“… It is sad to see individuals trained for these situations frightened and not even attempting to out (extinguish) a fire,” said one Facebook user.

“I believe they wanted to pull the truck from the car so they could free the firefighter and get him to a hospital, but they tried more than once and it failed,” opined the man who was speaking based on one of the many circulating videos of the crash scene.

Shared Facebook user, Lorna Myles: “These firefighters should be more alert. That (is) what they train for. Don’t be confused. Try use the water to out the fire more than drawing (driving) the car. Omg.”

Sharon West described the crash as being both bizarre and heart-breaking.

“So you want tell me that the car man never see the big fire truck, and how him just slip off of the road so and crush the man?” she quizzed.

“I can’t use videos and judge because I don’t know how long it took the fire to be put out, but the fireman suffer a real bad death with that car blaze. RIP to his colleagues and family. Such a bizarre situation,” West added.

For Jyll Beckford, the sentences for causing death by dangerous driving must be increased locally.

“Time to start treating these dangerous drivers more severely. Essentially this was manslaughter caused by his rash decision-making and dangerous driving,” Beckford opined, adding that “I’d suggest minimum of 10 years and a further five-year driving ban after he/she is released.”

Joel Michael Levy wrote: “Is it that the driver of the car fell ill? Sorry to hear about the untimely death of this member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade. May his soul rest in peace.”

Commented social media user Stephany Kelly: “My heart aches. What a cruel death!”

Hermin Bailey posted: “So very sad. Thanks for your service to our communities and the country as a whole.

“Condolences to your family members, as well as your co-workers. May your soul RIP,” she stated.

“Rest well my brother. ‘A hero remembered’,” wrote Facebook user, Lezlene Kidd.

File photo of a team of firefighters responding to an emergency.

Across social media, the grief was palpable for many.

But there were questions on why the firefighters at the scene seemingly took some time and effort to remove Douse from between the fire truck and the motor vehicle that subsequently caught fire.

“… It is sad to see individuals trained for these situations frightened and not even attempting to out (extinguish) a fire,” said one Facebook user.

“I believe they wanted to pull the truck from the car so they could free the firefighter and get him to a hospital, but they tried more than once and it failed,” opined the man who was speaking based on one of the many circulating videos of the crash scene.

Shared Facebook user, Lorna Myles: “These firefighters should be more alert. That (is) what they train for. Don’t be confused. Try use the water to out the fire more than drawing (driving) the car. Omg.”

Sharon West described the crash as being both bizarre and heart-breaking.

“So you want tell me that the car man never see the big fire truck, and how him just slip off of the road so and crush the man?” she quizzed.

“I can’t use videos and judge because I don’t know how long it took the fire to be put out, but the fireman suffer a real bad death with that car blaze. RIP to his colleagues and family. Such a bizarre situation,” West added.

For Jyll Beckford, the sentences for causing death by dangerous driving must be increased locally.

“Time to start treating these dangerous drivers more severely. Essentially this was manslaughter caused by his rash decision-making and dangerous driving,” Beckford opined, adding that “I’d suggest minimum of 10 years and a further five-year driving ban after he/she is released.”

Joel Michael Levy wrote: “Is it that the driver of the car fell ill? Sorry to hear about the untimely death of this member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade. May his soul rest in peace.”

Commented social media user Stephany Kelly: “My heart aches. What a cruel death!”

Hermin Bailey posted: “So very sad. Thanks for your service to our communities and the country as a whole.

“Condolences to your family members, as well as your co-workers. May your soul RIP,” she stated.

“Rest well my brother. ‘A hero remembered’,” wrote Facebook user, Lezlene Kidd.