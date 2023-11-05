Newsmaker: From rags to riches to controversy; Gully Bop departs Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the death of dancehall entertainer Gully Bop, a deejay who rose from homelessness to having brief but sensational success in the entertainment industry between 2014 and 2016.

The 59-year-old artiste died on Tuesday at the Kingson Public Hospital (KPH), where he was being treated for a number of illnesses, including kidney problems.

Months before his death, Gully Bop, whose real name is Robert Lee Malcolm, had appeared in social media videos pleading for assistance towards his healthcare.

He reached out to social media personality and philanthropist, Donna ‘Aunty Donna’ Gowe, for assistance, but she called upon those who were closely associated with the ‘Body Specialist’ deejay in the past, to assist him.

Among those who Gowe called on to assist the ailing entertainer were his ex-girlfriends, fellow deejays Shauna Controlla and Amari ‘DJ Mona Lisa’.

Since Gully Bop’s death, Gowe has been heavily criticised for her response to his plea.

For her part, Shauna Controlla, formerly Shauna Chin, went on Instagram Live shortly after Gully Bop visited Gowe.

“Me a ask all who did love the story, ‘from the gully to the money’, ‘from rags to riches’, ‘every gyal want a wuk offa me’… mi a ask unno fi please pray for him,” the female entertainer pleaded.

“Nothing beats prayers. Him have him ways, but this is not the right way for us to go about giving up on him,” she added.

And Amari took to social media following news of Gully Bop’s death, sharing that his passing hit her soul.

“Feel it hit my soul right here, you know,” she said, touching where her heart is in a video she posted to her social media pages.

Amari faced heat on social media last week too, after she made unsubstantiated claims that Gully Bop’s family had no money to bury him.

One of the artiste’s sisters, Ann-Marie Chamberlain, responded to Amari, questioning what the female entertainer knew about the financial status of her brother’s family.

“We nah hold up no saucer begging money,” the entertainer’s sister stated in an interview with a local newspaper.

Gully Bop made an attempt in the 1990s at featuring in the music industry under the name Country Man, but those efforts failed due to rumours of drug use.

But in 2014 he rose to fame when a video of him freestyling on YouTube made the rounds on social media. At the time, Gully Bop was reportedly homeless, and was seen freestyling a song he made in rags.

From there, the ‘Dem Nuh Bad Like Me’ artiste secured a deal with Claims Records and even toured internationally with a brand new appearance.

He scored major hits with ‘Wuk Offa Mi’, ‘Who She Want and Bruk’, and ‘No Have No Money’.

He was a featured act at Sting 2014, and eventually parted ways with Claims Records.

But several controversies followed the deejay, including a fight with Shauna Controlla, during which she famously hit him unconscious with a padlock.

Then came the tumultuous relationship he subsequently had with Amari. By 2016, she accused Gully Bop of “running her down with a butcher knife” and stealing her passport.

In July of that year, the ‘Rags to Riches’ deejay was arrested at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York while attempting to board a flight to Jamaica. The charges that were laid against him were eventually dropped.

Gully Bop faced the court relative to allegedly assaulting another woman who he was in a relationship with in 2018. It is not clear what was the eventual outcome of that case.

In later years, his health challenges worsened, including complications from hernia, blocked tubes and a kidney-related disease.

He underwent a surgery at KPH in 2021, and received a kidney transplant a year later. However, he was still ailing, and was forced to use colostomy bags.

Christopher Tate, an ordained pastor of the Christ in Chris Healing and Deliverance ministries, after confirming the death of the popular entertainer on Tuesday, told Loop Entertainment that many people wanted the dancehall artiste to die.

“He was in the hospital for two weeks and it is confirmed that he passed away. He never had to die this way, in pain; they wanted him to die,” Tate told Loop Entertainment.

“Dem did want him dead. Oonu glad fi him dead? Gwaan! This ah what dem want long time. Dem don’t want to see him alive, oonu class him, criticise him, cause oonu want to see him dead.

“The man sick and ah s@*t up self, everybody ah call say can you confirm that Gully Bop is dead. Stop worry about Gully Bop, it is finished.

“Everybody wanted to see him dead, they don’t look at the earthquake and wake up and change dem dutty ways,” Tate said during his online service at Jesus Ark that was carried live on Facebook.

He added that, “Gully Bop give weh everything; they said he was a coke head, but he couldn’t coke out everything… he gave away everything.”

Tate said Gully Bop had been baptised “at an associate’s church” before his death, and he (Tate) was assisting the deejay in his final months.

The artiste’s brother, Andrew Chamberlain, told reporters in an interview, that Gully Bop collapsed at his (Chamberlain’s) house a week before he was hospitalised.

Chamberlain said he encouraged him to visit the hospital. He said Gully Bop was then living with his mother in Grants Pen, St Andrew.

Chamberlain said they all lived in the same yard, but in separate houses. He said Gully Bop would visit his (the brother’s) house when he desired.

Social media users reacted to the news of the entertainer’s death, with some largely reflecting on the controversies which plagued his short-lived career. In the music business..

On the other hand, some persons hailed the artiste for his perseverance throughout his career and his ‘rags to riches’ storyline that influenced other individuals.

“Love you always, Gully Bop! You represent perseverance and blessings in God’s timing!! You always kept it real.

“RIP dear one. Love to your family, friends and fans,” a woman posted on Facebook.

“RIP (Gully) Bop… So unfortunate… Nobody can’t say you didn’t get to live your dream… You made a name for yourself from the bottom of the bottom (stages of life),” a man wrote.

“Good to know he (Gully Bop) gave his heart to God before he passed away; this need to be shared. Heaven rejoices,” a woman commented.

To those critical of Gully Bop, a woman shared that, “At least he repented.

“Unuh can mek the man rest now and worry about you all souls,” she said.

Meanwhile, some individuals rapped those seeking publicity from the entertainer’s passing.

“Why is everyone seeking relevance by talking about Gully Bop’s final days and what he did? Let him rest,” a man urged.

Said another: “When Gully Bop was alive and needed help, many people refused to.

“Now that he is dead, it’s pure excitement. Let the man take his rest, and leave his family alone,” the man urged.