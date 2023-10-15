Newsmaker: How Paulwell’s ‘spouse’ allegedly came on a murder mission Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the shocking details of a murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by Leoda Bradshaw, one of the baby mothers of veteran politician Phillip Paulwell, to murder his (Paulwell’s) 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and the child’s mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, otherwise called ‘Tosh’.

It has been confirmed that the mother and daughter were shot and their bodies burnt and disposed of on September 9 when they were kidnapped, bringing an end to all hope that the two were still alive.

When the matter was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Friday, it was revealed that Bradshaw made a down payment of $100,000 to three men, including a cousin of hers, to murder little Sarayah and her mom.

In a statement later on Friday from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, she confirmed that Bradshaw was in a relationship with Paulwell, had a child with him, and though they were not married, she “considered him to be her spouse”.

Bradshaw, a petty officer in the US Navy, has been subsequently charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of capital murder.

According to the DPP, the capital murder counts against Bradshaw are “based on the allegations of a contract-for-hire arrangement” where she (Bradshaw) is alleged to have paid persons a sum of money to kidnap and murder Patterson and her 10-month-old daughter “contrary to section (2)(1)(e)(i) of the Offences Against the Person Act”.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, confirmed that the missing mom and child were brutally murdered and their bodies burnt and disposed of.

Bradshaw’s cousin, Roland Balfour, and two other men – Roshane Miller and Richard Brown – have been charged for their alleged roles in the murder and kidnapping case that has gripped the nation.

Related Article

Though the DPP outlined some of the charges in a press statement late Friday, when Bradshaw and Balfour earlier appeared in the Home Circuit Court, prosecutors from her office outlined more chilling details of the double murder incident.

Bradshaw arrived in court in dramatic fashion, wearing two masks, one of which covered her mouth and nose while the other covered her forehead.

She removed the masks once in court, revealing her face as she sat down in a floral dress and slippers, but once the mentioning of the case was over, she replaced the mask on her face to hide from the cameras of the media crews who awaited her exit from the court building.

Prosecutors outlined in court that Bradshaw allegedly made contact with Patterson on Facebook on September 5, 2023, after learning about the existence of Paulwell’s baby girl, Sarayah.

During the conversation, Bradshaw reportedly introduced herself as Paulwell’s wife, though they were not married.

The crown alleges that Bradshaw advised Patterson that a DNA test should be conducted to determine the paternity of her child.

But after the brief exchange between the two women on social media, Patterson reportedly blocked Bradshaw on Facebook.

Bradshaw, a United States resident, arrived in Jamaica on September 6, a date also confirmed by the DPP in her statement to the press.

The crown alleges that on the same day she communicated with the three now accused men.

During those conversations among the four up to September 9, there was an alleged agreement made under Bradshaw’s direction, for the men, including her cousin, to kidnap Patterson and her daughter, the latter being the product of a relationship between Paulwell and Patterson, the DPP said.

“This plan (to kill the mother and child) also contained part payment of a certain amount of money by Bradshaw to the men for the successful execution of the plan,” Llewellyn said in her statement.

But in court the figure was disclosed. The prosecutor said Bradshaw paid the men $100,000 to execute the killings. The balance of $400,000 was to be paid after the completion of the contract killing.

During the night of September 6, prosecutors said the men allegedly went to scope out the community where Patterson and her family resided.

It is further alleged that on Saturday, September 9, Bradshaw purportedly made several cell phone calls and conversed with Patterson in order to lure her away from her house.

On that same day, Patterson and her baby girl were taken from their home on Gilmore Drive in St Andrew by Bradshaw “in a tinted SUV motor vehicle”.

The crown told the judge that they had evidentiary material of that development, including that the mother and child remained in the parked vehicle for some 15 minutes.

Patterson and her daughter never exited the vehicle outside their home, and the unit later left the location with them inside it.

Bradshaw is alleged to have subsequently delivered the mother and child to the men, including two of her co-conspirators in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

“The crown further alleges that Patterson and her daughter were forcibly taken to an area in East Kingston and murdered by these said men who were armed with a firearm,” the DPP stated.

Their bodies were burnt and left there for weeks.

Last Friday, the police went to the area where burnt remains, dried bones and what appeared to be blood, were discovered.

A week later, the police confirmed that the remains belonged to Patterson and her child.

Voluntary Bills of Indictment were proffered in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston earlier last week in respect of Brown and Miller, who are both scheduled to return to court later this month when their matters are to be mentioned.

Bradshaw and Balfour appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Friday by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment, which bypassed the case’s progression in the parish court, with it being brought directly to the High Court.

The cousins are scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on December 1, 2023, when their matters are to be mentioned.

Paulwell, for his part, only commented on the development on Saturday, with expressions of personal pain and anguish and a resolve to see that justice is served in relation to the horrific overall development.

On September 15, he posted that the disappearance of his daughter and her mother was “by far the most difficult thing” he has ever had to “navigate”.

Then on September 26, Paulwell told Parliament that the investigators were seemingly nowhere closer to locating his then missing daughter and her mother, but he thanked the police for their work up to then. He also thanked Jamaicans for the prayers he had been receiving.

Paulwell had been noticeably absent from some parliamentary sittings since then.

Then on Friday, October 6, the police announced that Bradshaw was a main suspect in the disappearance of the parent and child, and they had overwhelming evidence against her. Three men, who were then unidentified, were also reportedly in custody.

Later that day, media reports surfaced that human skeletal remains and other burnt remains were found in a section of East Kingston, but the police remained mum on whether the remains were of the missing pair until a week later.

Following the latest developments in the case on Friday, and more details into the savage killings, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), which had largely remained silent on the matter, issued a statement on Friday afternoon in which it condemned the killing of Paulwell’s daughter and her mother.

The party said it had reserved its formal statement until charges had been brought against the accused perpetrators and there was confirmation of the fate of Patterson and Sarayah.

The party extended condolences to Paulwell, Patterson’s family, and all those who have bee emotionally affected by the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans expressed shock relative to the heinous crime, especially the killing of a baby who did no wrong, and called for urgent justice.

“This is a movie. Heartless, heartless killing of a young mom and child by another young mom,” said a man on Facebook.

“Wickedness! I hope they (all) get life sentences,” a woman suggested.

Shared another: “A baby enuh! How can you be so cold to kill a baby?”

Added a man: “Some very good investigative work by Mr Bailey and his team. Looks like they really put the pieces together on this one. Great job.”

Shared a woman: “The baby girl didn’t deserve this at all, because she did not do anything to be massacred in this way. Couldn’t they have left her alone?”