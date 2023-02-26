Newsmaker: Jamaicans weigh in on feasibility of 4-day workweek locally Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the varying perspectives on whether Jamaica should test the four-day workweek system like the trial that was recently conducted in Britain.

A number of companies in Britain have embarked on a four-day workweek system after a six-month trial found it beneficial to employees and good for corporate revenues.

As the news broke locally, Jamaicans weighed into the discussions on whether it should be piloted locally.

The concerns, however, lingered on whether the same salaries would be paid to employees like under the five-day model, while others said productivity is already low in Jamaica.

But there were others who said such a pilot, and future implementation in Jamaica, could have its benefits for especially working parents, for them to, among other things, be able spend time with their children.

Additionally, some said it could aid in curbing issues relative to traffic management and low productivity.

In relation to the British four-day workweek system that was piloted, the majority of the 61 companies that participated in the trial from June to December reported that they found the shortened work hours to be less stressful for employees.

That was while companies reported that revenue largely stayed the same during the trial period last year, and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier, according to findings released last week.

“We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy with multiple benefits,” said David Frayne, research associate at the University of Cambridge, who helped to lead the team that conducted employee interviews for the trial.

“We think there is a lot here that ought to motivate other companies and industries to give it a try,” he added.

The university’s team worked with researchers from Boston College; Autonomy, a research organisation focused on the future of work; and the 4 Day Week Global non-profit community, to see how the companies from industries spanning marketing to finance to non-profits and their 2,900 workers would respond to reduced work hours while pay stayed the same.

Not surprisingly, employees reported benefits, with 71 per cent less burned out, 39 per cent less stressed, and 48 per cent more satisfied with their job than before the trial.

Of the workers, 60 per cent said it was easier to balance work and responsibilities at home, while 73 per cent reported increased satisfaction with their lives.

Fatigue was down, people were sleeping more, and mental health improved, the findings showed.

In Jamaica, more companies have moved towards flexible work hours and work-from-home arrangements since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many believe a four-day workweek system would lead to happier employees and better outputs.

A poll by Loop News last week showed that up to Saturday morning, of the 250 votes that were cast, 156 or 62 per cent said a four-day workweek system “would greatly benefit the well-being of employees on the job”.

However, 27 voters said no to such a work system, arguing that work-from-home and flexible work arrangements are enough.

Approximately 13 voters or five per cent of respondents said “it (the four-day work week) doesn’t really matter, because employees will still make room for work/personal life balance.

But 54 voters so far concluded that even if it is tested and proven to be beneficial, local companies will not implement such a work system.

For Certified Entrepreneurship Trainer and businesswoman, Yaneek Page, such a four-day workweek system in Jamaica could address the country’s perennial problem of low productivity levels.

Further, she said the British study is further evidence that people produce more after being rested.

She made her views known on a radio programme on Thursday.

“This whole notion of productivity being tied to how many hours we work has been dispelled, and what this study has shown is that there is considerably more evidence that indicates that people are actually more productive when they are rested, when they have the ability to take on their other duties, which usually cannot be done on a weekend,” Page explained.

She said such a work system and subsequent trial would be a good initiative to positively impact traffic congestion and boosting productivity.

Page, however, stressed that dynamic leadership is required to embark on such a pilot project, as was conducted in Britain.

“What we need is really a lot of dynamic leadership… (and) unless you have that dynamic leadership, we’re not gonna change, so next year this time, we’ll be having discussions about four-day workweek when the rest of the world would have moved on,” declared Page.

President of the Jamaica Employer’s Federation, David Wan, had a different perspective on the general four-day workweek system, and claimed that it could be a hard sell for micro and small businesses locally.

He suggested that such a system could result in less working hours for some employees at some small businesses, pointing to a situation in which employers will possibly have to hire additional staff, for example.

“The micro business is gonna find it much harder to deal with it than the large companies,” Wan declared.

He also questioned whether Jamaicans would be willing to put up with longer waiting time at some entities, including supermarkets, because there is less employees working due to the shortened number of work days for employees, if implemented.

On social media, the concerns over whether a similar trial should be embarked upon had wide-ranging perspectives.

“The country should focus on getting work from home and flexi work right before attempting to consider something fit for already developed countries,” tweeted @Ladydmc5.

“Let’s start with banks and Gov’t agencies being open on a Saturday first… whole country operates on a Mon(day) – Fri(day) 9-5 system and it’s backward,” wrote Twitter user, @DreQuestJa.

Another user, @ButterflyKiss_O, said: “A four-day work week doesn’t mean the business would be closed for three days.

“It means persons would have an extra day off. It would allow more employment to cover shifts, maybe even more part-time work. Saturday bank would fit right into that structure.”

Twitter user, @Myrn4, agreed that Jamaica should pilot the four-day workweek system, but agrees that “some would rather die than give workers the extra time”.

On Facebook, Cornelious Clarke stated: “With our current pay set up, minimum wage, etcetera. Jamaica nuh ready fi that.

“People working all seven days a week currently, and some can hardly make ends meet… Stop follow what everyone else is doing, especially those in a better position than us,” he added.

Another user, Rashane Davis, said: “I’m all for this! Some call centres already have this in place! That extra day does go a long way!”

To the question of whether the work system should be piloted locally, Natalie Robinson wrote: “Yes, because I’m tired of early morning travel five days to beat traffic and be in traffic plus sleeping on the job.”

However, Josh Wilson disagreed, arguing that “Jamaica is not Britain, and no such trial can take place here”.