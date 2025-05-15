Newsmaker: Mixed reaction to crackdown on PPV operators playing loud/lewd music

News Ralston Smith (file photo)

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week is the frenzy sparked by reports that the Transport Authority (TA) will be cracking down on public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators who break the laws governing the playing of music on such vehicles, especially those who install and use sound systems that are not playing AM or FM radio bands.

The TA reminded PPV operators of the regulations on their social media pages in a notice on Thursday, which sparked widespread debate, with several transport groups and associations calling for clarity relative to the regulations.

The notice and subsequent talk of a crackdown, according to a top official at the TA, are part of efforts to address growing public concerns about loud and obscene music being played in PPVs.

While some social media users agree that some PPV operators do blast loud music from their motor vehicles, some are questioning whether the regulation is not excessive and in breach of the right of PPV operators to play music outside of what is aired on AM or FM radios.

Notably, the regulations do not apply to vehicles licensed as contract carriers, the TA notice stated.

Under Section 15 of the Transport Authority Regulations, the use of flash drives, Bluetooth, CDs, or any other equipment capable of playing back video or audio recordings is strictly prohibited in PPVs, except for AM or FM radio bands.

PPV operators found in breach of the regulations could face a fine of up to $25,000 if found guilty in a parish court.

Managing Director of the TA, Ralston Smith, subsequently told reporters that the enforcement drive is a response to increased reports of PPV operators playing loud and lewd music in their vehicles.

“We will be cracking down on the buses and the taxis, and in particular, the buses that continue to play loud and lewd music,” Smith warned.

Some of the island’s transport groups and associations have written a joint letter to Smith, seeking clarity on the regulations.

Among the concerned groups and associates are the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), All Voice, All Island Taxi Association, and Jamaica Association of Transport Owners and Operators (JATOO).

According to President of TODSS, Egeton Newman, his group has concerns about the overall developments.

“We are prepared to sit with (the) Government and have the regulation tweaked in a way to give more clarity to passengers on the reason why the lewd music and the loud music should not be played, and to the extent that some vehicles have extended equipment in them,” Newman told reporters on Thursday.

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman.

“We welcome the idea, but at the same time, we want to have a deeper look at the regulations and the pointers that give rise to concerns by some transport operators,” he added.

As the situation continues to unfold, Jamaicans on social media have been adding their voices to the developments.

“Tell the Transport Authority that the new cars have digital radio,” a man wrote on Instagram.

But a man was quick to ask, “Which new car ah use run taxi?”

In response, another user asked: “2017 Voxy. U (you) blind?”

A woman posed a question to the TA relative to its notice.

“Really?! So much ppl (people) a get missing from taking taxis n (and) a dis unuh a focus pon?” she asked.

Shared another: “While I do understand that people should have rights, some taxi drivers will have children in their vehicles and the raw songs they play at times; if only they (would) respect the kids.”

However, a woman was quick to note that the same raw or lewd songs were on video streaming platforms like YouTube for children to hear.

“But a di same raw songs on YouTube (that) they (the children) know word for word. You literally can’t hide nutten from these kids nuh matter how you try,” the woman opined.

Another Instagramer was quick to state that the “music is not the problem”, but “the volume and lewd lyrics”.

The user elaborated that, “Oftentimes in taxis and buses the music is so loud you can’t even say ‘bus stop’. The coasters in town, with kids and elderly, play the most lewd songs with no respect.”

For a female Instagram user, she has no difficulty with the music being played by some PPV operators.

“… But some drivers outdo the thing. As morning light them find the duttiest set a songs fi play and buck it the loudest, and not to mention the driving weh dem put down when dem under certain meds,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Facebook, a man described the news relative to the curtailing of PPV operators who play lewd or loud music, and from equipment other than AM or FM radios, as “wonderful”.

He proposed that the TA starts with “the Half-Way Tree to downtown (Kingston) coasters and Papine to downtown coasters”.

Added the man: “Charge them and even lock them up”.

But a man disagreed, arguing that, “If only the Government would put the same energy into the empowerment of the majority black population of Jamaica like they did with laws and laws and laws.

“Quite likely all the citizens would be economically and socially prosperous by now,” he claimed.

Shared another man: “Mi so happy the (Transport) Authority a step in, and tek weh all flash drive and Bluetooth weh nuh belong in route taxi.

“At least mi can hear cash pot again and little news a wah gwaan in the country. Mi will personally report who nah obey to the (Transport) Authority,” the man indicated.

In adding her voice to the discussion, a woman wrote that, “Time fi clean up di public transport space. Mi granny cyaan even tek bus again cause a di noise.”