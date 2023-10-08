Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’ Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage and subsequent closure of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, which arose after a video surfaced on social media in which a female vendor at the location is seen wiping herself after having defecated inside a stall in front of which food was being sold.

Crab, corn and soup vendors have eked out a living at Heroes Circle for decades and are known for the tasty offerings.

In fact, they were gifted with new stalls courtesy of a collaboration between the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation and J Wray and Nephew Limited in April 2022. But the latter is now distancing itself from the unsanitary conditions that have been highlighted at the location.

In mid-week, the flavourful and inviting memories of crabs, corn and soup that were being sold daily at the venue were dashed by horrific thoughts as citizens, some of whom have been customers at the street side eatery over the years, looked on in bewilderment at the disturbing video of the unsanitary action of the female vendor.

The woman is pictured nonchalantly discarding the paper which she used to clean herself into a bin after the unusual act within the immediate space.

The video was recorded by another female vendor at the eatery, Nadine Francis, who gave a media interview on Friday that she recorded the video because she was tired of what she described as a regular occurrence at the establishment by the offending vendor.

Francis now claims that her life is being threatened, as she has received many death threats since the videos went viral.

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams, has since declared that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), which he also chairs, is taking the death threats against Francis very seriously.

On social media, Francis has been hailed for releasing the video highlighting the situation at Crab Circle.

“Let me use this opportunity to urge anyone involved in the intimidation and harassment… to desist from doing so.

“She (Francis) has been an advocate on their (the vendors’) behalf for many years and was pivotal to the consulting process for the upgrades and renovations (at Crab Circle),” said Williams in a statement late Friday evening.

On Thursday, the police closed down the eatery in execution of a public health order by the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department. A wash down of the area with water was also done as part of a sanitary exercise after the premise was shuttered by officials.

In the notice of closure which was served on the operators at the facility, it was stated that the closure will remain in effected until they are notified otherwise.

In commenting on the now viral video of the vendor, Chief Public Health Inspector Grayson Hutchinson said the act was “disgusting” and “unpleasant”.

Aside from the unsanitary act, the health official said the stalls lacked the necessary facilities for food to be prepared safely, hence posing a risk to the health and safety of the public.

“There is no sanitary facility or toilet or handwashing facility here. There is a challenge as it relates to water… As a matter of fact, they are expected to set up and have water at their individual stalls or stations, and based on the report I have received, that is not the case,” Hutchinson explained.

He even pointed out that some of the vendors have been operating in the space without valid food handlers’ permits.

In media reports, the female vendor who did the unsanitary act, later identified as Alice Waugh, admitted that she did not have a valid food handler’s permit.

To the incident which occurred on Friday, September 29, Waugh said she was overcome by a sudden bout of diarrhea, and was forced to ease herself right where she was at the time.

She slammed the vendor who recorded the incident as “bad mind”, arguing that she will not be deterred in continuing her livelihood in light of the now viral video of her.

Alice, who is in her 50s, described herself as being a “clean girl” who does not like “nastiness”.

She said after relieving herself at the eatery, she cleaned herself and went by her niece in the Fletcher’s Land community to have a shower.

Waugh maintained that the diarrhea came suddenly, and she had no choice but to relieve herself inside the eatery.

Waugh, now popularly being referred to as ‘Alice’ across social media, lamented too that there are no bathrooms at the facility, and said she has often had to run to the nearby bushes to urinate.

Despite her explanations, social media users have lambasted the woman for her actions, arguing that she has tainted business not only for herself, but others at Crab Circle at Heroes Circle.

Surprisingly, there are other persons who have defended the unsanitary action by pointing out that anyone could have had diarrhea on spot and could not control themselves in such an instance.

“If you are sick, stay home! You shouldn’t be handling food to sell to people. This is downright nasty and inconsiderate of other people’s health. So glad I don’t buy food a road,” commented a woman on Facebook.

“The excuses (for the female vendor) make it worse. What else is happening behind the scene? This video cannot be unseen. The good will have to suffer for the bad,” said a man.

“We all take a huge risk in consuming street food no matter the country. This here is right in our faces. I appreciate the vendor who shared the video, lives might have been saved,” he further wrote.

But a man disagreed with the general views being uttered.

“Nobody knows what happening behind the scenes at other big fast food restaurants that Jamaicans love, so I not joining in the bashing of the lady because sickness can take anyone. I hope the place (Crab Circle) is reopened soon,” he stated.

A woman chimed into the conversation, adding that, “We are humans and accidents can happen, so we should temper how we judge the lady who, despite her shortcomings, appears to be a hardworking woman.”

Added another: “The woman who recorded the female vendor is evil, and now everyone has to suffer with the closure (of Crab Circle), all because of bad mind.”

Other persons did not agree with that perspective.

“Nothing is wrong with the lady who took the video because she showed us what was going on behind ‘close doors’. Leave the woman alone. Good job lady,” shared a woman on Facebook.

Shared another: “Jamaicans love to use (the words) ‘bad mind’ too often, because the fact is, lady (the female vendor who committed the unsanitary act) you are nasty and you are to be blamed. Run to bush if you have diarrhoea.”

In response to the explanation by the female vendor in question, a woman said: “So, this is how she justifies her nastiness… Unbelievable… she sounds as if she did nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, Dr Kevin Harvey, head of the School of Public Health and Health Technology at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, told Loop News that what occurred in the short video clip at Crab Circle was “totally unhygienic”.

He declared that, “For anyone to be handling food and for it to be mixed with handling faeces or any kind of body fluids or body product – whether it’s from the mouth, from the anus, urine, it’s absolutely unacceptable because we know that faeces contain several bacteria that can lead to foodborne illnesses, and foodborne illnesses can lead to death.”

He added that, “We’ve seen various outbreaks of foodborne illnesses related to sanitation, so something like this is absolutely unacceptable.

“It should never occur in the same space as food, and certainly, it’s totally unhygienic,” said Harvey.