Newsmaker…: More questions than clear answers about Spice’s health Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the uncertainty surrounding the health of dancehall queen Spice, though her booking agent has dismissed as rumours, assertions that she suffered a heart attack.

The questions on the lips of many this week was simple, “Where is Spice?”

Rumours were peddled across social media on Wednesday that the ‘So Mi Like It’ artiste had developed complications during a cosmetic medical procedure at an undisclosed medical facility in the Dominican Republic.

By Saturday, sources indicated that the popular entertainer was “awake” after a health scare, days after persons close to her denied that she had a heart attack or was in a coma.

Even minister Marion Hall, the dancehall artiste-turned-Christian formerly known as Lady Saw and the former queen of dancehall, who, interestingly, has been at odds with Spice, urged her followers to pray for the current queen of dancehall during a livestream on Wednesday.

“God of Glory, I place Grace Hamilton at your feet,” Hall said during her prayer.

Continuing, she said: “We had a lot of stuff – some accusations of me doing evil. But God, today I understand this word you have given me. I am not bitter, God.

“You took away my bitterness…Yes, there are times I cry over accusations… but I pray that you will not just revive her, but also strengthen her.”

In late January, Spice and Hall had a clash of sorts after the latter rapped the former and other dancehall stars on their actions, lyrics and styles, and declared that they were all in a “race to hell”.

Marion Hall

The former dancehall queen, during one of her sermons in late January, described Spice as being “played out”, among other things.

Spice would respond in an expletive-laden response on video, and said she and Hall had been friends for 10 years, but that they had a falling out because of Hall being “bad mind”.

Hall said during her prayer for Spice on Wednesday morning, that she has placed those things that Spice said about her (Hall) behind her.

“It doesn’t matter what she did to me… you know, God, I have never done evil to her. Never. I had loved her with a pure, loving heart. I was there for her, God. You be there for her now, Lord. Bring her back out of the darkness into your light, God,” said Hall.

In the whole mix, on Wednesday afternoon, Spice’s booking agent, Ray Alexander, responded to the rumours that were circulating about the artiste’s health.

“She didn’t suffer a heart attack and she is not in a coma,” Alexander said on Wednesday evening.

But amid him insisting that the comments were rumours, it should be noted that it would not be Spice’s first time ‘under the knife’, as she had cosmetic surgery in 2020. In November of that year, she shared a photo of her “new designer body” to her Instagram page.

Cosmetic surgery enhances appearance for non-medical reasons, addressing physical features that can bring a person closer to their ideal body image.

The entertainer — whose given name is Grace Hamilton — is known for a slew of hit songs, such as ‘Send It Up’, ‘Sheet’, ‘Indicator’, ‘Genie’, ‘Fight Over Man’, and ‘Romping Shop’ featuring Vybz Kartel.

Just over two weeks ago, in a post to her Instagram page, the recording artiste said she would be taking a break from social media. Since sharing that on October 17, no new posts have been made to her Instagram account.

With no word from Spice herself, and no further update regarding her condition from those in her circle, the rumours relative to her health continued to circulate unabated up to Saturday morning when sources close to the entertainer said she was reportedly “alert”, “awake” and “getting stronger”.

Still, her fans across social media continue to pray for her, while others have chastised those who continue to peddle speculations about the entertainer.

“Mi artiste, whatever the circumstances may be, you will be okay. No matter the bad mouth, God is in control,” wrote Facebook user, RacFirstlady.

To Spice’s booking agent, social media user Shan LaTouche said: “If she’s okay, tell her to come public so that her fans can have an idea of what’s going on with her. This is not our bestie; she would’ve said something to us. I’m just praying for her full recovery in Jesus name.”

Lilean Gibson wrote: “Whether something happened or not, we her fans and a lot of people are concerned about her health and wellbeing.

“I pray that whatever it is, God heal her completely from it, and may God remember her children and family.”

Amid the prayers and good wishes, there were some sceptical persons about the current absence of Spice from the social media space, and her medical status.

“When is the new song coming because anytime Spice name call, it always some kind of publicity stunt for an upcoming project,” commented Tashauna Green, a Facebook user.

“I just hope this situation is not a stunt, and Spice is good, because she would lose a fan right here,” Keri Sweetness Bliss indicated.

Opined Thristan Pringle: “These people hiding something. Knowing Grace (Spice), she would have gone live already”.

Those spreading the heart attack and coma narrative about the entertainer were not spared the wrath of some of her fans.

“This is why Gracie (Spice) leave social media, because people won’t leave her alone or rest her name in a bad ways. I hope she sues everybody spreading fake news about her,” said one Instagram user, weeddonja.

Said _.jada.a: “All when the lady take a break off the internet uno cah rest her name.”

Drew_thebesthall shared: “The lady took a break from social media and imagine unuh deh pon her name a spread things say she get heart attack.

“Just leave the lady man! She needs to sue who a spread these lies man. When she ready she post back on Insta (Instagram),” declared the Instagram user.

Amid it all, several social media users were thankful for the news on Saturday that the dancehall queen was well following the uncertainty which had dampened her fan base locally and internationally.

Facebook user, Dollz Up Queen, posted: “I cried so hard last night (Friday).

“I knew Spice as a child, love (her) and still do. That’s my favourite artiste in Jamaica,” she said.

Colneitha Henriques said: “All now no one don’t really don’t know the real story. It’s all hearsay… I’m just waiting to hear what (Spice) will say whenever she’s ready to talk.”

In summer, Spice released her album ‘Emancipated’, which debuted at No 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Her debut album ’10’ was nominated for Best Reggae Album last year.

In recent years, Spice has expanded her brand beyond the confines of dancehall, co-starring in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and championing her own clothing line, Graci Noir.