Newsmaker: New Road Traffic Act presents some issues Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the matter of continued issues relative to the new Road Traffic Act and its accompany regulations, including the child restraint system requirement, which has since been reversed by the Government.

The reversal by the state came after some taxi operators – mainly those attached One Voice Association – withdrew their services across several parishes, including Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester, last Monday and Tuesday, as they took issue with the child restraint seat requirement and the perceived hefty fines under the revamped Road Traffic Act.

A breach of not having the required restraint system attracts a fine of $5,000 under the Act.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, went to Parliament on Tuesday to, among other things, announce the Government’s final stance that it would reverse itself on the seat restraint requirement for children under 12 years old travelling on public transportation.

Shaw said in the case of licensed public passenger cars or buses, children less than a year old will be allowed to travel while being restrained by an adult.

Children one to three years old are now allowed to travel with no restraint or be restrained by an adult. Those three to six years old may travel without restraint, restrained by an adult or a lap belt.

Additionally, children six to nine years old will now be allowed to travel without restraint, or they may do so with a lap belt. Children over nine years old may travel without restraint, with a lap belt or a three-point seatbelt.

In licensed taxis and buses, children are allowed to travel without restraint, but where a lap belt is available, it should be used. If a child is of the size to use an adult belt, this may be used, if available. In all instances, the driver must wear a seatbelt, whether operating privately or as a public passenger vehicle.

“Only children who are of the weight and size to use an adult seatbelt are permitted to travel in the front passenger seat,” said Shaw.

“In addition, where an adult is restraining a child, the adult should not be in the front (of the vehicle). Children under one year old are to be restrained by an adult in all forms of transport,” the minister stressed.

During Thursday’s meeting of the National Road Safety Council, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared that it was never the intention of the Government to have the child restraint provision of the Act enforced on bus and taxi operators.

“… It was not the intention of the Government to have that (the child restraint system) enforced,” he said.

“Now, in terms of the speed of response to that, again, we could have acted much more quickly to avoid the public upset, but the beauty of it all is that Jamaica is a democracy, and you have a Government that listens, and if an error is made, the Government is not infallible; we correct it,” Holness declared.

“… And the correction has been made, so now I’m urging the country to move past that,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Holness is insisting that the provision of stiffer monetary penalties for breaches under the Road Traffic Act is aimed at discouraging bad behaviour on the roads and keeping people safe.

He said it is not designed as a revenue measure.

“We have no interest in trying to collect revenue on bad behaviour. It is to prevent bad behaviour, and that must be said,” he stated.

“So, taking careful note of this argument being presented, that the fines are too high, that is effectively to say, ‘We want lower fines so that we can pay them and continue to breach’,” Holness argued.

“The idea of the high fines is to say to you, ‘Don’t breach’. We’re not interested in the money; we’re interested in your safety…,” he stressed.

Holness’ pronouncements came after the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) revealed at a press briefing that a total of 5,533 e-tickets — amounting to $34.9 million — have been issued by law enforcers since the new road rules took effect on February 1.

The tickets were issued in the first six days of the month, according to statistics released by JCF.

Of the 5,533 e-tickets issued, 401 had been paid, amounting to $2,36 million, up to the time of the release of the data.

Motorists who are ticketed get a number of weeks to pay the fines at the island’s tax offices, and additional time to attend court, possibly to contest the tickets.

However, some Jamaicans continue to scoff at the declaration that the new fines are not part of a revenue-enhancement measure.

Among the monetary penalties under the Act is a $2,000 fine for failing to produce a driver’s licence/permit at the request of a police constable.

The offence of operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence or permit will attract a fine of $40,000.

There was confusion last week following the circulation of a ticket which showed a motorist receiving a fine of $40,000 for the above-mentioned offence.

Some persons were confused as to whether the person had a driver’s licence, but had left it at home, given that the ticket showed that 14 points would be deducted from the applicable driver’s licence.

Floyd Green, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), among other agencies, sought to bring clarity to the tweet with the ticket and other issues.

“Another matter that was clarified at yesterday’s (Thursday’s) NRSC meeting,” Green tweeted on Friday.

“The attached ticket was issued to a person who does not own a driver’s licence and was driving a motor vehicle. Failing to produce a driver’s licence is a separate offence, which carries a fine of $2,000,” he stated.

When asked by a Twitter user if persons still have a grace period of up to 24 hours to produce a driver’s licence if it was, for example, forgotten in another bag, Green revealed that that provision has been changed.

“… The new RTA (Road Traffic Act) does not have a grace period. Your driver’s licence must be with you while (you are) operating a motor vehicle.

“It was one of the changes made, and appears to have been influenced by problems with enforcement, with people not presenting a D/L (driver’s licence) even with the grace period,” tweeted Green.

Other monetary penalties under the new RTA include a $20,000 fine for having no motor vehicle insurance.

If guilty, persons will be required to pay a $25,000 fine for failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, while there is a $10,000 fine for using a wireless communication device while driving, as well as for smoking marijuana while attempting to drive or driving.

Drivers of motor vehicles and motorcycles whose muffler systems exceed 85 decibels (in sound) will attract a fine of $10,000, while motorcyclists will be fined $10,000 for doing a ‘wheelie’ on the roads.

Other penalties include a charge of $15,000 for operating a motor vehicle fitted with, or which displays lamps emitting a blue light, and $10,000 for using a revolving lamp to warn other motorists and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Unlicensed driving schools can be fined up to $100,000 in the parish court, while failure to prominently display the valid licence or certified copy of licence of a driving school will attract a charge of $10,000.

A fine of up to $300,000 or imprisonment for up to six months will be given for falsely advertising that a person is the holder of a licence to operate a driving school.

Drivers who damage a road sign with a motor vehicle will be fined $50,000, while those who stop a motor vehicle at any point within 12 metres of either side of a bus stop sign erected on the same road, will be fined $10,000.

Many public passenger drivers and other motorists locally have viewed these and other fines as being excessive, with the former, through their respective taxi and bus associations, calling for further amendments to the Act for some penalties.

The reactions among the public relative to the issues concerning the new Road Traffic Act are vastly mixed, with the usual criticisms of the Government, particularly in relation to the walking back of the child restraint system, and the new fines.

In respect of the prime minister’s position that the stiffer road traffic fines are not a revenue measure, Facebook user, Troy Barnaby, commented: “Don’t judge. Let’s just hope that’s the case for real… Some of these motorists a behave too bad pon the road.”

Another user, Jan Jan Sugar Candy, wrote: “Yes PM… Law and order must prevail… You focus on what you are doing… Don’t listen to negativity around you… God bless you.”

Argued Leroy Phillips: “It’s about more money for the boys, because these things only affect poor people who suffering hardship and is more likely to break the law because they just want to live like everyone else.”

