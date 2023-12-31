Newsmaker of the Week: Another big gang trial looming? Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week are the arrests of 13 suspected members of the St Catherine-based Clansman gang, adding to 18 others who have been detained following a nine-month-long probe.

The 31 individuals, none of whom have been named, are awaiting charges ranging from murder to shooting, as well as possible anti-gang charges.

The developments could likely lead to another high-profile gang trial of multiple accused, similar to that which was concluded earlier this year in relation to members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, sought to clarify that the 31 overall suspected gang members do not include any of those who were released during the recently concluded trial of members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang that was led by the now incarcerated gang boss, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan.

The months-long probe was directly focused on the section of the Clansman gang that is reportedly under the direction of the incarcerated Tesha Miller.

“They (the two factions of the Clansman gang) don’t cross paths… They are basically enemies,” Bailey told a police press conference on Thursday.

Fitz Bailey (file photo)

He claimed that the Clansman gang has been linked to at least 800 murders since 2014. No evidence of how the police arrived at the figure was provided at the media conference.

The 31 gangsters were nabbed in a series of coordinated operations which were spearheaded by the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) and carried out with the support of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), as well as several other branches of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Speaking specifically to an operation that was carried out on Thursday morning in sections of St Catherine, Bailey said one of the gangsters who challenged the police was fatally shot.

He is Suman McFarlane, 29, a labourer of Ellerslie Pen in the parish.

The police said, too, that they seized three firearms and a quantity of ammunition in the operation.

Bailey also shared that a motorcar, cash, luxury items, and name-brand clothing valued at about $3 million, were all seized at a location in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

File photo from outside a jail cellblock.

At the end of the anti-gang operation focused on Miller’s reported faction of the Clansman gang on Thursday, 13 men were detained.

In 2019, Miller, otherwise called ‘Hombre’, of Dela Vega City in Spanish Town, was convicted of accessory before the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to murder, all in relation to the shooting death of former chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Douglas Chambers.

Chambers was shot dead outside the JUTC bus depot and head office in Spanish Town on June 27, 2008.

Miller is serving 38 years and nine months for his role in the murder plot, but he is awaiting the outcome of an appeal of that conviction and sentence.

Interestingly, Bryan was charged with Chambers’ murder, but was subsequently dismissed of the charge.

The police had conducted similar operations leading up to the arrest of about 50 members of Bryan’s One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

That figure was whittled down to 33 members who eventually stood trial, but at the end of the trial in March of this year, only 15, including Bryan, were convicted.

Bryan is now serving 39 years and six months in prison for several gang-related crimes, including being the leader of a criminal organisation and seven counts of facilitating the commission of serious offences, including the double murder of a couple and the torching of their dwelling house with them inside the structure.

File photo of law enforcers on a break during a major police operation.

In relation to the announced arrests of the suspected gangsters who are believed to be linked to Miller, social media users commended the police for their efforts to arrest them.

However, some Jamaicans were less than optimistic about the possible conviction of those now arrested, given that over half of those who were on trial in the recently concluded One Don faction of the Clansman gang trial, were freed.

“Great that the police caught these (suspected) gunmen, but arrest and convictions are two different things, Mr (Fitz) Bailey. So, I will wait until after the trial to celebrate,” said a woman on Facebook.

“Good work police, but don’t let… handle the trial please. We need everyone (of those arrested) to go to jail once guilty this time,” shared another woman.

“So what of the One Order gang? No more in existence, Mr (deputy) commissioner?” asked a male Facebook user while referencing another criminal organisation that is known to operate out of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Another user commented: “Heavy focus on Clansman by the police, but what about One Order gang and the Bed Bugs gang; both operate in Spanish Town the last time I checked.”

Shared a woman: “The JCF a mek a whole lot of significant strides in nabbing the gunmen dem, and we hope dem continue in 2024.”

A male Facebook user said: “Well all who never believe crime plan working, can now see it working. Good work police.”