Newsmaker of the Week: ‘Any other don (than mi) a Clarendon’ Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the initial phase of the sentencing hearing of the 15 members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, including some cryptic messages from its leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, who declared in court that he is the “one don… Any other don a Clarendon”.

With 33 accused persons, including Bryan, the keenly watched trial of members of one of St Catherine’s most notorious gangs commenced in September 2021.

When the final verdicts were delivered in March 2023, Bryan and 14 other co-accused, including the sole female defendant, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, a St Thomas pastor, were found guilty of being part of the criminal organisation.

On Monday, ahead of the plea in mitigation aspect of the sentencing, a defiant Bryan insisted on ditching his attorney, Lloyd McFarlane, and speaking directly to the court.

When Bryan was allowed to speak, he opened his address with a scripture reading from Isaiah 1:18.

“Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool,” he read.

Bryan, a 38-year-old self-styled musician, said the evidence that was led against him at the trial was intriguing.

“I find it intriguing based on the tings weh dem seh ’bout mi; how much ting mi order, how much money mi extort…,” he told the court.

Eventually, Bryan’s attorney, McFarlane, was allowed to address the court on his client’s behalf, during which he told Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to take into account that Bryan has no previous conviction.

Bryan was convicted of being a leader of a criminal organisation and facilitating several serious offences committed by a criminal organisation, including murder and arson.

Following the conclusion of all the submissions made by the attorneys on their clients’ behalf, Bryan was allowed to resume addressing the court, but for only 10 minutes.

It was at that point that the gang boss appeared to confess to having given orders and instructions to other gang members linked to the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based criminal organisation.

“All these accused been around me, yes. They don’t know, they only see what the eyes see. No one knows. The truth must be told, and by precept, we come to (the) understanding (that) I give orders, instructions,” Bryan told the court.

“They (the accused) were all under influence. Same fi the witnesses weh get pardon; a don’t know a who pardon dem. By precept, all a dem should have been pardoned, and you take me into account,” he stated.

According to the gang leader, he had no hard feelings against the prosecutors, the judge or law enforcers who all played a role in his conviction.

He asserted, however, that the law needs to be reformed, and the time for doing so is now.

“It’s the don talking — one don — and there is no other don. Any other don a Clarendon. It’s the teacha talking, one teacha! God alone is the teacha. God alone is the don. I don’t know no Jesus. I just know common sense…,” declared Bryan.

One of the gang leader’s aliases is ‘Teacha’, which two gangsters-turned-state-witnesses who testified during the trial, indicated to the court.

Interestingly, during the plea in mitigation aspect of the sentencing, many of the lawyers pleaded for leniency for their clients.

In relation to Christie, her attorney, Alexander Shaw, said the maximum sentence for being a member of a criminal organisation which applies in his client’s case, is 20 years, “given that it is her first conviction for this particular offence”.

Added Shaw: “I submit that your lordship utilise a starting point of one-third of that number, which takes us anywhere to six-and-a-half (or) seven years thereabout, me lord.”

The attorney also urged Sykes to take into consideration that Christie is 48 years old, making her the eldest person in the gang.

Turning to Christie’s Christian background, Shaw said she had encouraged some of the same gang members to attend church.

“Though she was always at church, me lord, she found herself a part of a negative social group… Me lord, everyone has a struggle and, unfortunately, hers was one that caused her to be here,” stated Shaw.

In relation to the social enquiry report, Shaw mentioned an aspect where Christie expressed the desire to go back home “so that she can lead a better life, as she has been trying her very best from inside the walls of the remand centre, to do better.”

Turning to the mitigating factors, Shaw said Christie respects the court’s decision.

He said the convicted woman has a daughter, whom she had not been able to see attend high school, “as for the last four years, she has been in custody”.

In elaborating, Shaw said: “That too, me lord, is a punishment, and I ask that your lordship considers the impact this has had and continues to have on her (Christie).”

Shaw also cited how dejected Christie felt as a wife, as one of the interviewers for the social enquiry report had tried to make contact with her husband, but he reportedly indicated that he did not wish to have anything to do with his wife or the court matter.

In a letter Christie wrote to Shaw, of which he summarised some of the contents for the court, the convicted woman said it was depressing to be locked away from her young daughter.

“She (Christie) has the potential to go back into society and lead a good life,” Shaw argued.

Christie has five previous convictions, including for forgery and uttering forged documents.

But Shaw said the nature of those offences does not represent “a graduation to something bigger in her being convicted of (being a member) of a criminal organisation.”

Shaw told Sykes that though the message that is being sent to the public is important, he was asking him to exercise mercy on Christie, and suggested that a final sentence of between two to three years be arrived at.

Meanwhile, the other attorneys who spoke over the course of the two days, raised several mitigating factors in favour of their clients. Some of those factors included the youthful ages of the men and their lack of maturity at the time the offences were committed.

For example, attorney Esther Reid, who is representing Tareek James, called on Sykes to start his calculations for her client at 10 years, which would mean that the final sentence would likely be below that figure.

James was convicted for being a member of a criminal organisation and four counts of facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation.

Reid told Sykes to take into consideration that James grew up without his parents.

She said James’ mother died from asthma when he was 11 years, and that his father had been shot and killed.

According to Reid, James has used his time in police custody for reflection.

She said James can still be rehabilitated, because he is aware of the traumatic and negative effects of gang violence and other activities on the society.

For ex-Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier, Jermaine Robinson, who was found guilty of being a member of a criminal organisation, he is reportedly having sleepiness nights filled with regret.

One of his attorneys, Diandra Bramwell, told Sykes that, “The situation has taught Mr Robinson so much. While others are sleeping most nights, he is up reflecting on his past, which better enables him to put himself in a position for a better future ahead.”

In her submission on Tuesday, Bramwell said Robinson is adamant that he is “only here because of his association with some of the accused, as he grew up in the community and knew and maintained a cordial relationship with a few, but he never partook in any criminal activities.”

Despite the submissions for the other accused persons, it was Bryan’s address to the Home Circuit Court that sent tongues wagging across the country, given that the audio recording was aired on YouTube for the entire nation to hear his trembling voice.

“Weh him (Bryan) mean by any other don a Clarendon? A life imprisonment him must get. Him have no remorse for the people him order to (be) kill(ed),” said a man on Facebook.

“Listen how him (Bryan) voice a tremble. A bad man cousin this? Hope him get a long sentence and don’t see the light of day again,” a woman shared on Facebook.

“After them do them wrongs them draw fi scripture. Why dem never draw fi the scripture, ‘Thou shall not…’ in the first place fi no end up weh them deh,” said another woman.

“Let’s all be reminded that even the devil know the word of God, so don’t be fool by him quoting the scripture in court to make it seems like he is innocent,” said a man.