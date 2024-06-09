Newsmaker of the Week: Cops survive separate attacks on them locally Loop Jamaica

This week’s overall development as Newsmaker of the Week are the attempted attacks on the lives of two police officers – an Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and a police constable – in separate incidents within less than 24 hours, which left the nation stunned.

In both incidents, the law enforcers survived, this despite the police constable nursing chop wounds.

ACP Glenford Miller escaped being shot during a trade of gunfire between him and his security detail and gunmen, while the police constable was chopped several times as he tried to apprehend a construction worker during a confrontation while responding to a domestic dispute.

The constable’s attacker, identified as 51-year-old construction worker Herbert Hinds, was fatally shot by the injured lawman.

For social media users, the incidents highlighted the dangers that are faced by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) as they carry out their duties.

In the first incident on Wednesday night, Miller, who is the head of the Area One police network, and his security detail, escaped injuries after they were shot at by gunmen in Flanker, St James.

Reports are that sometime after 9pm, Miller and his team saw a suspicious looking vehicle and while they were approaching the unit, the occupants opened gunfire, which was returned.

The driver of the vehicle then sped away from the area.

Miller and his security detail were not harmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, expressed concern over the incident, but said he is awaiting a thorough probe to determine if it was an attack “designed to reach the ACP”.

The gunfight occurred hours after Miller had warned criminals that if they (the gunmen) confront the police, law enforcers would respond.

He made the comment following the fatal shooting of two brothers by the police in Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday.

In Thursday’s incident in Hyatts Field, St Ann, it was reported that about 9am, members of a police team responded to a domestic dispute in the community, which is located in the Ocho Rios policing area.

During efforts to apprehend Herbert Hinds, he reportedly used a machete to attack a police constable, who sustained several chop wounds, including to his head.

But while being attacked, the lawman managed to pull his service pistol and discharged a number of rounds, resulting in Hinds being shot.

Hinds was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lawman, who is said to be in his 30s, was hospitalised, said head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell.

Social media users commended the efforts of both lawmen who survived the attempted attacks on their lives.

However, others had concerns about the state of crime in the country, this despite official police statistics showing that murders and other categories of serious crime are down.

“People have no respect for law enforcement officers anymore! No wonder why the country is in the state it is in!” a woman opined on Facebook.

“Keep up the fight for our nation, Mr (Glenford) Miller. Well-thinking Jamaicans are in support of you and your law-abiding members,” a man wrote.

“They say crime is down, but such incidents leave me in fear. I’m happy Mr (Glenford) Miller and those in his security team are fine, but gunmen are going on too bad,” commented a woman.

In relation to the chopping of the police constable in St Ann and the subsequent fatal shooting of the attacker by the injured lawman, a woman said: “The public needs to respect the policemen and women.. you try to challenge the police, you will get what you deserve.”

Said a man: “Get well soon officer. The law is the law and full time Jamaicans respect that”.

Asked a woman: “How can you attack a policeman who is carrying out his lawful duties? Is it madness? We need to respect the law always.”

Added another: “Thank you Mr officer for upholding the law and order in the country, and get well soon. No RIP to your attacker.”

Recommended a male Facebook user: “Full time the punishment for attacking police officers be examined and separated from civilian attacks. Make it a new offence on the book with harsh sentences.”