Newsmaker of the Week: Should politicians under IC probe be named? Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the mystery relative to the six parliamentarians who are being probed for illicit enrichment by the Integrity Commission (IC), and the raging debate on whether the individuals should be unveiled publicly and required to take leaves of absence from their political duties.

On Thursday, the issue intensified when Prime Minister Andrew Holness said none of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarians whom he has spoken to on the matter have indicated that they have been informed of being under probe for illicit enrichment.

Holness made the declaration after Opposition Leader Mark Golding challenged him to tell the country whether any of the JLP Members of Parliament (MPs) or senators had been contacted by the commission.

Golding said on Wednesday that none of the 21 People’s National Party (PNP) parliamentarians – inclusive of MPs and senators – had been contacted by the IC as part of an illicit enrichment investigation.

Amid it all, the country remains in the dark on who are the subjects of the IC’s probe, despite an official of the commission confirming that the politicians in question have been individually notified of the respective investigations.

The situation has fostered wide-scale speculation on social media platforms relative to the names of the politicians under probe.

It was PNP Vice-President, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, who indirectly brought the illicit enrichment probe to the public’s attention once more since it was first revealed in the IC’s annual report that was tabled in Parliament in July. Scott-Mottley did so at the PNP’s South St James constituency conference at Anchovy High School in the parish last Sunday.

Scott-Mottley declared that she was not among the six parliamentarians being investigated for the offence by the IC, and vowed for her Senate colleagues who were in attendance – Peter Bunting and Gabriella Morris.

Donna Scott Mottley

Scott-Mottley also called on Holness to say whether those who are being probed are part of the Joint Select Committee reviewing the IC Act, or the IC’s Oversight Committee of Parliament.

By Wednesday, a number of other senior Opposition members, including Golding, wrote on social media that they had not been contacted as part of any IC probe.

Also on that day, when reporters tried to get a comment from Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, on whether he and other Cabinet ministers had been contacted by the IC, no direct information was forthcoming.

Morgan told the media that a Cabinet policy was arrived at which bars any of its members from commenting on matters involving the IC. He said the policy had been in place months before, but did not provide an exact date for its application.

Interestingly, only days before, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, reportedly told a local newspaper that they had not been contacted by the IC.

Former Cabinet Minister, Karl Samuda, said he, too, had not been contacted.

On Thursday morning, Golding, in a statement, rebuked the so-called ‘gag order’ on Cabinet members regarding matters involving the IC.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding

“The notion of creating a so-called ‘Cabinet policy’ to shield ministers from speaking the truth and evading accountability is a glaring attempt to obstruct transparency and evade the responsibility of elected officials to the Jamaican people,” the PNP president declared.

“The excuse that this policy is intended to preserve the confidentiality of Cabinet deliberations disguises its true intent.

“In reality, it is a political manoeuvre to shield parliamentarians from being held accountable for their actions and potential wrongdoings. This is not the kind of leadership and governance that Jamaicans deserve,” he argued.

Golding said his party viewed the Cabinet policy as a dangerous subversion of democratic values, describing it as “an abuse of power at the highest level”.

Added the Opposition leader on the policy: “It contradicts the ideals of open and honest governance that the Jamaican people have a right to expect from their elected representatives.

“We have taken the responsible step of voluntarily disclosing the status of all our parliamentarians with regards to the IC’s investigations. This goes further to our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability,” said Golding.

But Holness fired back later on Thursday, accusing the PNP of weaponising the IC’s probe.

“What I am saying is the issue has become a political weapon, a political tool, (and they’re) trying to score points with the public,” declared Holness while on a tour of Clarendon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

He also commented on whether any persons in the JLP were under probe.

“Are there members of my party who’ve been written to for this crime of illicit enrichment? My straight answer is that I’ve asked as far as and wide, and I have not gotten that response from everyone, but as far as I have been told, ‘No’,” said Holness.

According to him, the commission has written to persons “almost daily, but I have not heard anyone in my political party being written to for this matter of illicit enrichment.”

He then took issue with the way in which PNP MPs and senators have gone about posting on social media that they have not been contacted by the IC as part of its probe.

“What has been done with each person coming out and saying, ‘No, I haven’t been written to’, who genuinely can say that they are telling the truth?” Holness asked.

“I could have asked, and someone could have said, ‘No, I haven’t been written to’, because they could not have gotten the letter. The letter may have been sent somewhere, and then they come to me afterwards and they say, ‘You know, I didn’t get the letter’.

“So, in other words, this process is just political gimmickry that the Opposition is doing,” the prime minister insisted.

Holness defended the Cabinet’s policy decision of not commenting on any matter involving the commission.