Newsmaker of the Week: SIA runway closure left travellers peeved Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended was Thursday’s temporary closure of the runway at Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James, which resulted in chaos, as a number of flights were cancelled and/or delayed, while thousands of angry passengers were left inconvenienced by the overall development.

A number of flights were redirected to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) due to the construction works being carried out on the runway at SIA, resulting in overcrowding at NMIA.

Later on, the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport said the temporary closure of the runway at SIA was due to inclement weather, which affected upgrading work that is being carried out at the airport, as well as equipment failure.

The situation was branded as an embarrassing by several local stakeholders, and Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, has since instructed stakeholders to provide a detailed report of the series of events that resulted in the situation at SIA.

But, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, wants the minister to go a step further. He is calling for an urgent investigation by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) into the operations of Jamaica’s two main airports.

In a media release on Thursday afternoon, Phillips said Thursday’s closure of the runway at SIA occurred less than a month after a closure at NMIA in Kingston.

On Friday, July 21, there was purportedly a power outage at NMIA, which resulted in flight delays.

Clarification then came from Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) that the issue at the airport was due to planned maintenance of one of the main switch gears central to the facility’s power distribution system.

According to a statement from PACKAL, the maintenance required a full shutdown of all power systems including standby generating systems, at NMIA.

Daryl Vaz

It said at the time that the shutdown was scheduled for 9pm on Thursday, July 20 to 3am on Friday, July 21.

However, due to a challenge in restoring power to a critical piece of equipment, power distribution to airport systems was not restored until three hours later, causing traffic delays to get to the airport and angry travellers.

Weeks later, another situation emerged, this time in Montego Bay, which appeared to be much wider in scale and effect.

On social media platforms, travellers – some local and some foreign – were upset with Thursday’s hours-long delay at SIA.

“Stranded in Jamaica, can’t leave, miss my flight and now have to leave on Saturday,” wrote a woman on Facebook.

Shared another: “They (the authorities) should have a contingency plan for stuff like this.

“Send some buses to Kingston to pick up us up and can carry us back to MoBay (Montego Bay) and St Ann, instead of us having to find our way. What if I didn’t have family who drive in MoBay?” the disgruntled woman commented.

MBJ Airports Limited, operators of SIA, explained that the decision to close the runway was “made in order to prioritise the safety of all operations.

“We are actively engaged with our airline partners and various stakeholders to manage the situation.

“Flights that were scheduled to use the closed runway are currently being redirected to NMIA, or alternate airport, or are experiencing delays,” MBJ said in a release on Thursday morning.

By about 3pm that day, MBJ Airports Limited reported to the public that the runway had been deemed “fit for operation”, and was reopened, hours after the closure resulted in delays and cancellations.

Transport Minister Vaz then issued a release in which he expressed discontent with the runway closure. He has also instructed stakeholders to provide a detailed report of the series of events.

The stakeholders — MBJ Airports Limited, Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) and the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) — are expected to provide the detailed report.

According to a release from the Transport Ministry, a full investigation will be conducted with a view of action being taken where appropriate.

“No effort will be spared to ensure that this mishap does not reoccur,” declared Vaz.

According to the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, the temporary closure of the runway at the Sangster International Airport was due to inclement weather, which affected upgrading work being carried out at the airport, as well as equipment failure.

The ministry said additional staff were deployed by the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to process passengers who were diverted to the NMIA, as part of efforts to avoid further delays upon transfer to Montego Bay.

Some passengers were transported by air, while others were moved by buses with the assistance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) back to the airport in Montego Bay, the ministry said.

Normal operations resumed at the airport on Friday.

Mikael Phillips

Despite the assurance of a probe, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Phillips, said the JCAA must act immediately to ensure efficiency at the airports and to preserve Jamaica’s international civil aviation status.

He said the excuse provided by the operators at Sangster International was particularly weak and simple.

Phillips further argued that the civil works approval should not be a cause for disruption, as work is pre-planned.

“The result is chaos at both airports, as flights have been diverted to NMIA. I am extremely disappointed (that) experienced international airport operators did not manage regular maintenance work in a more efficient manner,” he stated.

Phillips called on Vaz to see to it that the matter is investigated.

Social media users said the situation on Thursday was not good for the country, while other persons opined that flight delays are common elements of international travel.

“Listen, travellers here (at SIA) just extra, because they’ll wait for hours without complaining if they go to Miami, New York, (and) London airports,” said a man on Facebook.

“All they had to do was to be patient, and who travels without preparing for extra booking?” he asked.

Commented a woman: “Thank God nobody was hurt, no accident, no lives were lost. Thank God.”

“When traveling, always expect the worst and have extra insurance and money for emergencies,” advised a man on social media.

Said another man: “It looks bad for the country, and I know that if any sector wasn’t affected, tourism surely has been affected, I would think, because surely some excursions were cancelled.”

Some tourism players in western Jamaica in fact reported that some excursions were impacted by some visitors not being able to book into their hotels as scheduled, due to the developments at SIA.