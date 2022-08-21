Newsmaker: PNP, Gov’t clash over teacher migration, state of education Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the issues relative to the migration of teachers from Jamaica.

The development became a ‘hot-button’ political issue and a political football last week, with the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) describing as “painful, hurtful and disrespectful”, the purported lack of concern by Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, at the fact that hundreds of teachers have exited the local classrooms for better pay and other opportunities overseas.

There was also a call by Opposition Spokesman on Education and Training, Senator Damion Crawford, for Williams to change her posture and attitude towards the myriad of challenges facing the education sector two weeks ahead of its scheduled reopening on Monday, September 5.

He said if she fails to change, she should be relieved of the ministerial portfolio.

But Williams fired back, defending her stewardship of the portfolio, and insisting that more than 1,000 teachers will be available for employment to fill the spots left by migrating educators.

For weeks, the talk of migration, specifically regarding teacher migration, has dominated headlines.

The issue of migration of the island’s citizens was even underscored by a report from TheGlobalEconomy.com, which ranked Jamaica in second place out of 177 countries on the 2022 edition of its human flights and brain index.

The PNP called a press conference on Wednesday, where the perceived lack of preparation by the Ministry of Education for back-to-school, and supposed nonchalance in tackling teacher migration were among the topics that were raised.

Junior Spokesperson on Education and Training, Rasheen Roper Robinson, was first to strike at Williams, chastising the minister for her earlier remarks that there is no need for concern regarding the migration of teachers.

Robinson called for improvement in teacher compensation to be urgently addressed, as well as the introduction of a shift system for teachers, in an effort to keep them in Jamaica.

“So, to have a minister and ministry to say that they are not concerned or alarmed that teachers are leaving is not only painful and hurtful, but disrespectful, and we want better for our teachers,” Roper Robinson indicated.

For his part, Crawford admitted that teacher migration is not a new phenomenon, but said it is continuing at an alarming rate.

He said the ability to replace teachers is getting even more difficult, as there is an increasing demand for local teachers by overseas recruiters in the United States and Canada, for example.

Crawford added that based on information he has received from local education stakeholders, including principals, the Jamaican teachers are being recruited in the areas of mathematics, science, modern languages and technical subjects.

Based on that same dialogue with stakeholders, the Opposition senator said between 400 to 700 teachers have left so far.

“Minister Williams, however, ignores that at any point that is chosen, the teachers employed to the system will deplete by approximately 30 per cent in 10 years, and 60 per cent in 20 years,” he suggested.

In citing interviews he said he has done with teachers who have left, Crawford said their reasons for leaving include “the inability to experience a reasonable quality of life on a teacher’s salary, and the unlikely attainment of desirables such as houses and cars, (plus) the social disregard for teachers despite the challenges,” among others.

Fayval Williams

To that end, Crawford outlined a raft of proposed solutions to curb the mass exodus of teachers from Jamaica’s shores.

Among the approaches he called for is to offer teaching training in the summer months, free of cost, for all university students, and welcome others with degrees and diplomas who may be willing to consider teaching at some point in the future.

He also suggested that the Government could arrange for special teachers’ limit of possibly $14 million per person from the NHT, with a one per cent interest rate which transforms to the normal loan once the teacher leaves the system.

Turning to the other challenges facing the education sector, Crawford claimed that almost every aspect of the plan to ensure the readiness of the first full face-to-face resumption of an academic year since the disruption brought on by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, is in disarray.

The National Housing Trust’s head office in New Kingston.

Aside from the migration of teachers, he said schools are grappling with the late distribution of rental books and inadequate furniture.

“It is our belief, unfortunately, with no intention of disrespect, that the ministry needs greater energy and creativity at this moment in time,” Crawford concluded.

When asked if he is calling for a change in leadership at the education ministry, Crawford said: “We are saying that the minister either needs to change or to be changed based on her ability to change.”

He elaborated: “There are two methods of change. You can change the person or the person can change.

“So if the minister, at current, is incapable to get greater vigour and vitality as it relates to the management of the education system, (and) if she is incapable to exert the energy and interest and excitement that it demands, then the minister needs to change,” the Opposition senator indicated.

“However, I believe that the first call is for the minister to understand and accept her need to change, and to indicate to the public that she can do better and she not just misunderstand the circumstances that face the education system,” said Crawford.

In response to Crawford’s call for her to change, Williams said she has led several changes at the Education Ministry, and she will continue her efforts to solve the issues she inherited from previous ministers.

In relation to teacher migration, Williams, in a radio interview on Thursday, disclosed that more than 1,000 specialised teachers will be available to fill teaching positions in the new academic year.

“There are teachers coming out with specialisation in the Ministry of Education’s scholarship programme. There are 121 teachers with specialisations in maths, science, geography, visual arts, and they are coming into the system,” she said.

Fayval Williams

“When I look at the figures out of our other teacher training institutions, I see that we are having almost 1,000 teachers there coming out with specialisation in mathematics, science and business education,” Williams added.

Of the 1,000 teachers, she said 140 of them had double majors in mathematics and computer science.

Additionally, 111 were said to be early childhood teachers who are coming into the formal education sector.

Turning to the issue of rental books, Williams said approximately $2 billion is being spent on rental books for primary and secondary schools.

Further, she said the provision of furniture is being addressed.

While acknowledging that there is the need for maintenance work at more than 1,000 schools island-wide, the minister said some schools have already benefited from infrastructural improvements, such as electrical and sewage system upgrades.

Roofs and bathrooms at some schools have also been addressed, according to Williams.

Though she gave assurances to allay fears about the possibility of teacher shortage, lack of rental books and infrastructure challenges, some Jamaicans sided with Crawford and called on her to be reassigned from the education and youth portfolio.

“Yes, Fayval (Williams) should go, because I don’t believe she has a grasp of the Education Ministry at all. That’s my opinion. Education needs someone who was in the sector and can give expert advice and solutions,” wrote Facebook user, Jackie Harris.

Another user, Segay Williams, commented:

“Worst Education Minister. Mi nuh like Anju, but Andrew (Holness) did way better (as Education Minister). Shouldn’t even compare him to you.”

Other social media users like Marlon Davis defended Williams’ stewardship of the education and youth portfolio.

“Fayval is doing her job as intended by the person who put her in that position, the PM. Can’t say the same of this guy (Damion Crawford) who embarrassed himself and the party he represents on many occasions. I wouldn’t take him seriously and neither should you,” stated Davis.

Shared Facebook user, Dt Brown: “The entire educational system needs a complete overhaul. Else we are going to continue suffer as a nation frm the continuous brain drain. We are still educating for yesteryear, and not the present nor the future! We need urgent drastic changes asap!”

To the proposals made by Crawford to keep educators in Jamaica, social media user, Hardlife Fedup, said: “I see Damion trying his best to help the Government with some great ideas.

“I hope the Government uses them or else the education system will be worsen,” said the user.

Florence Wickham responded to Crawford’s proposal for better staffrooms for teachers as one of the initiatives to keep them in Jamaica.

“We do NOT need any upgrade in staffroom !!!!!!!! Staffrooms CANNOT hold teachers resources !!!!!!!! We NEED individual classrooms right across the board from Early Childhood Education to Secondary Level Education !!!!!!!

“You teach overseas, you have your OWN room where you can be creative and do whatever you want to do !!!! The staffroom is a road block to the teaching and learning process!” Wickham suggested.

There were some individuals who had no issue with teachers migrating, and called on the Government to do more to improve their salaries and other benefits.

“Let the teachers go. Too long they in bondage. I don’t wrong the teachers, unno stress the teachers too much and nah pay them good,” said Kelene Alexandria Hill.

On the other hand, some persons reminded that teacher migration is now a global phenomenon.

“This is not a Jamaica problem, right now the Florida governor is recruiting first responders to fill teaching positions,” informed Paulette J McDonald, a Facebook user.

Ritchie Xfactor wrote: “Every country has this (migration) problem… Even the big bad USA. We are a third world country and people will always be looking for better.”