Newsmaker: Public fury intensifies re hefty pay hikes for politicians Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the verbal sparks and criticisms flying all over since it was announced that local politicians, including the prime minister and those at the Local Government level, are set to benefit from massive increases in their salaries over a three-year period.

The story has gathered the proverbial legs, with various twists and turns, one of the latest of which was a relatively small protest by placard-bearing demonstrators near Emancipation Park in St Andrew on Friday, who denounced the salary increases and largely called for the matter to be revisited.

“The massive increase that the Government has dealt unto themselves… it is wickedness,” said Kay Osborne, media strategist and human rights activist, who was part of the group of protesters.

The protests were ongoing while Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, stated that he will be retaining 20 per cent of his salary increase and directing the remainder to needy causes.

“As Leader of the Opposition, I must lead by example in a time like this,” said Golding at a PNP press conference.

“I will, therefore, redirect the bulk of the 240-plus per cent increase in my pay and retain 20 per cent of that increase…

“I intend to do this until the outstanding grouses affecting the public sector workers arising out of the (compensation) restructuring have been satisfactorily addressed,” he announced.

Golding later clarified on a radio talk show that his act is in solidarity with those who have not been dealt with fairly in the compensation review exercise.

“Once those issues have been satisfactorily resolved, I don’t think there is a need for me to continue to make that contribution, but I would still maintain that we need to revisit this issue and to try and find a more rational approach than the one that has determined our (politicians) current (salaries) arrangement, which has led to a result that is out of whack,” he said in the radio interview.

The same day Golding said the other PNP Members of Parliament (MPs) are still deciding how they will treat with their salary increases, and if they will accept all of it.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding

He also said the Opposition is of the view the massive salary increases to the political directorate should be suspended “until the outstanding salary grievances affecting public sector workers are satisfactorily addressed.”

Under the compensation review structure, the Opposition leader’s existing salary of $8.031 million will move to $20.099 million, effective April 2022, moving to $22.740 million effective April 2023, after which it will increase to $25.729 million, effective April 2024.

Despite Golding’s decision and some level of contradiction on the salary issue, it has been met with mixed views on social media.

“You should be saying NO (to the salary increase)! We will not allow Government or Opposition to enrich themselves today or tomorrow,” said a strident woman on Instagram.

“Commendable, Mr Golding, but your party has been giving too much mixed signals on this one to try get political gain,” shared another woman.

Added a man: “Mr Golding, you said one thing at the press conference, and then told Dionne (Jackson Miller, talk show host) that you will accept the pay hike after the issues are settled (with public sector groups).

“You are confusing the public to gain political traction, sir. Kmt,” said the man.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is taking the brunt of criticisms online, has welcomed Golding’s decision to give back, and he (Holness) has insisted that he has always been giving back to charitable causes from his salary even before the pay increase.

That aside, Holness, in defending the pay hike last week, declared that an underpaid political class cannot effectively run the country to deliver the citizens’ demands.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

And as expected, the issue of salary hikes for politicians has taken on political wings, with verbal mudslinging from both People’s National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters since Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, on Tuesday announced that Cabinet ministers will receive a 230 per cent increase in salary up to April 1, 2024, with their pay moving from $6.9 million in 2021 to $22.9 million next year.

As at April 1, 2023, Cabinet ministers will take home an annual salary of $20.2 million.

The move will also see the prime minister’s salary moving from $9.1 million in 2021 to $28.6 million on April 1, 2024. Effective April 1, 2023, the head of Government will get $25.3 million annually.

At the Local Government level, the Mayor of Kingston will be paid $11.4 million in 2024, the Mayor of Montego Bay $10.3 million, while the Mayor of Portmore and other mayors will take home $9.9 million.

Parish councillors will see their salaries move from $1.6 million in 2021 to $5.7 million next year.

There has been huge public uproar over the over 200 per cent increase in salaries for elected officials in some cases.

Some public sector groups, such as teachers and the police, who were involved in bitter salary negotiations with the Government, have publicly stated that they cannot guarantee normalcy if issues surrounding the salary reclassification are not addressed forthwith by the Finance and the Public Service Ministry

Major private sector groups, such as the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), along with several church groups, have also condemned the move by the Government to increase salaries for politicians by over 200 per cent without the necessary accountability framework in place.

Holness said on Friday that those accountability measures will be announced shortly for all local politicians in light of the public being enraged by the salary hike for the political directorate.

But Government officials have largely pushed back at the citizens’ fury over the matter, stating that all major groups have gotten large percentage increases in their salaries as well.

One of the leading voices in that charge has been Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan.

He labelled as “not… really true”, the suggestion being made by the Opposition PNP that it was not consulted regarding the salary increases that have been made to elected politicians nationally.

Robert Morgan

“We know that a large number of Opposition MPs (Members of Parliament) lobbied the Ministry of Finance for an increase (in their salaries). We know that as a fact,” declared Morgan at a post-Cabinet press briefing last Wednesday.

“So when the press release said they (the Opposition) never had any discussions, that is not actually really true,” he claimed.

Despite Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, telling the finance minister in Parliament last Tuesday that the Opposition took “no issue” with the announced salary increases, the People’s National Party (PNP) issued a statement the following day, expressing otherwise.

In fact, the PNP said: “strongly objects to a massive increase for Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament” without the Government first having “satisfactorily addressed the serious disaffection” of some public sector workers, including teachers.

In responding to the statements by the Opposition at the post-Cabinet press briefing, Morgan said there was “a reason” why Robinson responded the way he did in Parliament, because “there was significant feeling among the Opposition benches that they needed an increase.”

Holness, in breaking his silence a day later on the tsunami of criticism over the massive salary increases that had been granted to local politicians, responded to the PNP’s seeming about-turn on the pay hike by arguing that it showed the PNP’s “hypocrisy” and “false indignation”.

Dr Nigel Clarke

To the salary issue, Holness, while insisting that the new and improved salaries to local politicians will attract the “best talents” who have often overlooked politics, said the criticisms are unfair, given that several groups in the civil service also benefitted from massive pay hikes.

In defending the pay hike, he said local politicians have long suffered from receiving poor salaries, while they are still required to travel and attend to the needs of citizens and other obligations that come with effective political representation.

“Every Government is afraid to touch it (improve salaries for local politicians) because if you touch it, (it will be said that) yuh nuh deserve it,” he said.

Holness underscored that critics will often look on and say, “‘Why we should pay yuh more and the country not running well’.

“The country not running well because of that very reason. You’ve chosen to have an underpaid political class! How should they deliver?” he questioned.

Those comments and the overall response of other Government officials seemingly infuriated the bulk of social media users, though supporters of the pay hike for local politicians expressed strongly their agreement with it, noting the “hard work” politicians do.

“Imagine @NigelClarkeJa (Dr Nigel Clarke) has managed Jamaica’s finances, so much so that we haven’t been borrowing to pay for several of the infrastructural works now being completed across the island without any new taxes, & he’s being told he doesn’t deserve his salary because ‘him nuh duh ntn’,” tweeted a known JLP supporter.

In response, a man tweeted: “He (Clarke) is great, has worked very hard and done well.

“(But) ee are still allowed to critique something of this magnitude, given the context of recent wage negotiations. This is still a country where we want productive solutions and appropriate policy changes. Conversations should be allowed,” he wrote.

Known for her controversial and frank tweets, West Rural St Andrew MP, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, took offence at Friday’s protest over the wage hike for local politicians.

“If we would protest and write letters when our women, elderly and children are raped and murdered, maybe we would have a better society,” she tweeted on Friday.

Juliet Cuthburt-Flynn

“Imagine, the most vulnerable would be protected. A young girl was raped and burnt like a dog, they say, and no protest,” Cuthbert-Flynn lamented.

In responding to the two-term parliamentarian, Twitter user, @zachxmurray_, said: “Very on-brand response.

“You do know that critiquing the Gov’t and peaceful protests are not only an important pillar of democracy, but ensures its health?” he asked.

The criticisms also raged on social media site, Facebook.

“I’ve personally lost respect for Andrew Holness, because you got these massive increases and then telling people we get the political leadership we pay for. Disgraceful!” shared a woman.

But another woman was in disagreement with that point, and stated: “The little money MPs use to get and dem have to help Tom, Dick, Harry, Jane and Betty, and because the PM saw it fit to top up him pay and his colleagues, even from PNP, unuh Jamaicans get bad mind.”

And amid the myriad of outrage and some support on social media, two females added some element of comical relief to a tough issue being debated.

“Well, I wonder if I can find a single MP daddy in my old age that could help me like how (their) pay raise?” asked a woman jokingly.

Shared another: “Listen, I need to become an MP and get some of the big money ASAP”.