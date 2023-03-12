Newsmaker: Reflection on some drama and emotions during ‘Clans’ trial Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the formal convictions of 15 members of the One faction of the Clansman gang and a look back at some of the more emotional and dramatic moments of the long-running gang trial.

Dubbed the mother of all trials, the judge-alone matter dominated headlines since it got started in September 2021, producing riveting testimonies and evidence about a faction of one of St Catherine’s most notorious gangs, based in the old capital of Spanish Town.

In fact, there were many dramatic and emotional moments; from a married clergywoman’s purported love affair with gangsters, to the much-feared gang leader crying in court upon being convicted.

There were also testimonies that included statements that incarcerated dancehall star Vybz Kartel ordering the gang to carry out hits, while a gangster was heard in a cell phone recording saying another prominent artiste, I-Octane, promised to help him flee Jamaica.

Ahead of the formal guilty verdicts against the other 14 members of the gang, presiding judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, said the evidence that was presented at the trial since September 2021, proved that Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan was the leader of a criminal organisation.

Along with Bryan, those convicted of being gang members included: St Thomas pastor, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie; former Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier, Jermaine Robinson; Bryan’s cousins, Tomrick Taylor and Tomrick’s brother, Roel Taylor; and one of Bryan’s alleged bodyguards, Dylon McLean.

Also convicted of being members of the gang were: Jahzeel Blake, Michael Whitely, Lamar Simpson, Tareek James, Fabian Johnson, Joseph McDermott, Andre Golding, Bryan Morris, and Ted Prince.

A total of 33 defendants were on trial initially, but overall, 17 men were freed, including eight on Wednesday.

Another defendant, Andre Smith, was murdered last August while being out on bail.

Among those who were freed was, somewhat surprisingly, Jason ‘City Puss’ Brown, who two former gangsters-turned-state-witnesses testified was involved in extortion and issuing threats while behind bars at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre on a 2012 murder conviction.

But he was freed because the two witnesses had never seen Brown, but only heard him speaking on cell phones.

Also freed was Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan’s brother, Kevaughn Green, as Sykes said there was no credible evidence presented linking him to the gang.

Since the trial began, there have been some emotional and dramatic moments, especially as Sykes neared the end of his summation and began handing down verdicts.

Gang leader cries in court

On Tuesday, Bryan cried moments after Sykes declared him the leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

In delivering his verdict against Bryan, Sykes told him that the evidence mounted by the prosecution confirmed his role as a gang leader who gave directions to gangsters and organised the commission of serious crimes.

Bryan held his head low and shook his legs as the reality of his conviction as a gang leader seemingly kicked in.

There were even more emotions for the gang leader on the day. Before his brother, Kevaughn Green, could stand when Sykes told him he was free to leave, Bryan latched on to his Green’s wrist.

Both brothers often sat closely together at the trial, and often engaged in inaudible conversations.

“Mr Green, you are free to go, sir; have a good day,” Sykes said.

Green did not look back on heading out of the courtroom, but Bryan reached for a rag in his pocket to seemingly wipe what appeared to be tears from his eyes once more.

Prior to the tears, the man who claimed to be a musician was convicted of being involved in the murders of six individuals.

Bryan was convicted of facilitating the commission of the murders of a St Catherine couple — Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder — in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town, St Catherine in September 2017; the murder of a Rastafarian deportee in 2017; the murder of a man known as ‘Outlaw’ in 2017; the murder of Damaine Forrester, alias ‘Doolie’, on Chancery Street in August 2017; and the murder of an unknown man in the vicinity of Phil’s Hardware in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018.

Before the emotions and the convictions, Bryan often grumbled in court during the testimonies of the two gangsters-turned-state-witnesses.

He even laughed inside a courtroom at the Home Circuit Court on downtown Kingston on January 26, 2022, this after photographs of the charred remains of the couple the gang killed in 2017 were displayed on a screen in court.

Jermaine Bryan and Cedella Walder were shot and killed during the gun attack in ‘Fisheries’ or ‘New Nursery’ in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and their house set ablaze. A pathologist testified that the gunshots led to their ultimate deaths.

Photographs were also displayed of what remained of the murdered couple; two skulls and their burnt torsos.

Shortly after, Sykes indicated that the trial would take a break for about 20 minutes on that particular day.

It was at that juncture that Andre Bryan burst out into laughter, then looked around the courtroom, before holding his head down.

Interestingly, the photographs of the gruesome crime scene were still on display on the screen at the front of the courtroom.

Other accused persons also chuckled at that interval, and eyed members of the media at the time.

During the court proceedings in 2021, two former gangsters turned-state witnesses told the court that Bryan burst out in laughter when he got confirmation that a man he had allegedly ordered to be killed, had been murdered.

In the case of the murdered man called ‘Outlaw’ in 2017, the witness, who claimed he was the gang’s banker and Bryan’s driver, recalled seeing the feared gang leader in a fit of laughter after he was told that the man had been shot dead.

The witness told the court that Bryan, who had requested to have a look at the man before he was killed, started laughing after hearing gunshots while driving away from where the man was seen selling phone cards in Lauriston, St Catherine.

That man, the witness said, had been gunned down by Bryan’s bodyguard, who he pointed out in court as being Tareek James.

Both Bryan and James were found guilty of facilitating the commission of ‘Outlaw’s’ murder.

Bryan was also uneasy during the playing of secretly recorded cell phone conversations made by a former don turned-state-witness. The recordings also aided in the convictions of some of the gangsters.

Bryan looked uneasy, similar to other accused persons, as the recordings revealed information that the gang would have wished to remain outside the public domain.

Amid the playing of one particular recording that was played, within which Bryan told now convicted top-tier member, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, that he wanted to return home from police custody on detention, the then reputed leader was seen covering his forehead while holding down his head inside the courtroom.

Young gangster cries too

The gang’s leader was not the only one who went into the teary-eyed mode after hearing his conviction.

Michael Whitely, 24, who claimed that he was a chef and not a gangster, shed tears on Wednesday upon hearing the chief justice declaring him guilty of being a member of a criminal organisation.

Whitely, who a former gangster-turned-state-witness said was a police lookout for the gang, was last week convicted of facilitating the commission of the murder of an unknown Rastafarian deportee on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on January 14, 2018.

Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan and defendant Brian Morris were also convicted of that offence.

In sharp contrast on Tuesday, Whitely, who was attired in a floral shirt, was captured laughing and smiling by media photographers as he was handcuffed to another defendant and was being escorted by law enforcers to a police truck to take him back to a police lockup after the end of the court proceedings.

The ‘dramatic’ and nonchalant Pastor ‘Mumma’

The lone female defendant and subsequently convict, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, appeared nonchalant on Wednesday as Sykes found her guilty of being a member of a criminal organisation.

This was in stark contrast to Christie’s demeanour in court and her overall utterances during the secretly recorded cell phone conversations that were made by a former gangster who claimed he was a don.

In one particular recording that was captured on April 4, 2019 and played in court in February 2021, Christie was heard having a conversation with a the former gangster and a man whose voice was said to be that of ‘City Puss’.

The latter, in particular, had accused Christie of being an “informa”, but Christie reminded those on the conversation that she protected Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan by not allowing a girl he was dating to know where he lived, for example.

Christie also pointed to instances when she had to pay money out of her own pocket to assist with the legal fees of gangsters. One such example, she cited, was when she paid $50,000 for the lawyer of one member.

“Wi affi be loyal to him (Bryan) man,” said Christie while indicating that she would “fast and pray” for Blackman to be released from custody.

“Mi know him (Bryan) haffi come out. Dem haffi let him guh,” Christie said, adding that no one could know the whereabouts of Bryan once he was released.

“Him know seh mi a nuh nonsense when it come on to him enuh, because him have some people round him weh nuh loyal,” she added.

Christie also lamented about disloyalty in the gang, using several expletives in the process.

“Di bwoy dem a hitch while wi a defend Blackman,” she said while also referring to the alleged gang leader as ‘G’ or ‘Hombre’.

While the recordings were being played, Christie at times took notes and, on one occasion, stared in the ceiling.

In another cell phone conversation that was played in court, the former self-styled don turned-state-witness had told Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan that Christie had used her police connections to have disloyal gang members arrested.

As the witness was being taken through the phone conversation by prosecutors on the day in question, Christie, in a dramatic fashion, was heard quietly chanting, “Jesas, Jesas, Jesas”.

Christie’s alleged ‘love affair’ with ‘bad men’

Then a retired police inspector who testified how Christie attempted to bribe him with $100,000 in exchange for the gang leader’s released from custody, said the now convicted clergywoman boasted about how she was the “gang leader’s'” woman and the baby mother of another reputed underworld strongman, Leighton ‘Livity’ Coke.

In reflecting on the day he met Christie, the retired lawman said he asked the purported pastor how she managed to have two of the “baddest man dem inna Jamaica”.

The lawman said Christie responded that, “… mi ting up like dat enuh. Mi ting up like dat!”

The witness did not elaborate on what Christie was referring to.

It was at that moment that the then policeman said Christie asked him what she could do to have “G”, an alias for Andre Bryan, released from custody.

“Anything can happen enuh,” the retired investigator recalled the woman saying as she tried to sway him to do her bidding.

He said it as at that point that she offered him $100,000 for Bryan’s release from custody.

“A dis yah dis mi enuh gyal,” the investigator recalled saying in response to Christie’s offer.

“U have two a di baddest man dem and yuh want offer mi $100,000? Yuh mad? A two riffle yuh haffi gimmi,” he added.

According to the former police investigator, Christie gave assurances that what he wanted would be given to him.

“‘No problem. Once the G come out’. Dat she seh,” the witness stated.

Following the conversation, the officer said he went inside the police station to conduct an interview with Bryan.

The then senior investigator told the court that he did not charge Christie for bribing him because he believed she could assist him with getting information on the One Don breakaway faction of the Clansman gang.

On that premise, he said he befriended her because he was also of the belief that the woman was an influential member of the gang.

Based on further interactions with Christie, the witness said he discovered that she was trying to use him to gain information into his probe of the alleged criminal network.

Previous evidence presented at the trial indicated that Christie was married to a religious man in St Thomas, and was herself a pastor. She was arrested in 2019 on the day that her husband was to be ordained as a bishop, police investigators testified.

It was also heard in a secretly recorded cell phone conversation that Christie had a boyfriend in the gang, who was reportedly Fabian Johnson, alias ‘Crocs’. She admitted to this on a recording that was played in court.

Johnson was convicted of being a member of a criminal organisation, like Christie.

Gangster pees in court

Undoubtedly the most dramatic moment of the trial was recently when 28-year-old now convicted gangster, Ted Prince, was seen urinating in a corner of courtroom two at the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Prince had reportedly been in the process of requesting a bathroom break, but before an officer of the court could relay the request to Sykes, the gangster made his way to the back of the courtroom and relieved himself right there.

The action stunned the two courtrooms and resulted in Sykes briefly adjourning the proceedings.

Sykes did not address the matter until last Wednesday afternoon after he completed handing down all the verdicts.

He told the gangster to acquire the services of an attorney, and he would be given an opportunity on March 15 to indicate why he should not be charged with contempt of court in relation to his actions on the day of the incident.

Prince, alias ‘Mawga Man’, was among the 15 persons convicted of being members of a criminal organisation.

Prince and the gang’s leader were also convicted of facilitating the murder of an unknown man outside Phil’s Hardware store in Spanish Town, St Catherine in 2018.

Prince and the other 14 convicts are to return to court on July 3, when their sentencing hearings are expected to begin.

Gangsters, accused rap crying witness

In October 2021, a former gangster was jeered by some of the then 33 defendants on trial after he cried while speaking about another alleged gang member he called his “best friend”.

The witness, who claimed that he was the second-in-command of the criminal network, disclosed that the particular defendant on trial was his childhood friend, they went school together, and they remained close over the years.

The witness, who was giving evidence via video link, hung his head low and wiped tears from his eyes during his testimony.

This did not sit well with some of the alleged gang members.

“Him a cry and him a tell lie, tap cry,” said some of the defendants in hushed tones out of earshot of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Said another: “Big man like dat bout him ah cry”.

Clansman links with Vybz Kartel?

There were some bombshell testimony in the One Don faction of the Clansman gang trial, leading to much talk and fuelling further discussions across social media.

A former gangster-turned-state-witness who claimed he was a don, testified in November 2021 that incarcerated dancehall star, Vybz Kartel, had ordered gang members to carry out hits on three persons, including an entertainer.

“This instruction was given to me by Vybz Kartel by phone,” the witness testified when asked who ordered the hits.

The witness claimed two of the targets were killed in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine. However, the intended hit on the unidentified entertainer was said to have failed.

The witness claimed that defendant (now convicted gang member) Jahzeel Blake, alias ‘Squeeze Eye’, was the driver of a motor vehicle transporting the gangsters when the double murder took place, as well as when the attempt was made on the life of the unidentified entertainer.

The witness also claimed that Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan sent him to monitor one of Kartel’s video shoots on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew.

The witness said his assignment was to ensure that the video shoot for the song ‘Buck Up Inna’ ran smoothly.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John, were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The men are serving lengthy prison sentences for the offence, but have taken the appeal of their convictions to the UK Privy Council after being denied by the Court of Appeal in Jamaica.

Kartel has not responded to the accusations from the witness on social media, where he has had a presence since being incarcerated.

His attorney, Isat Buchanan, said at the time, that the testimony by the witness will have no bearing on the current and future cases of Kartel, since it is usual for persons who received plea bargains to say things that might reduce their sentences.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clinton Laing, who spoke to a local newspaper at the time, a report would have been made relative to Vybz Kartel in the initial claim that was brought to the police by the witness.

As such, Laing stated that the matter would have already been under investigation, especially because no names were revealed in relation to the supposed targets.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewelyn, was contacted on the matter by said a media house, but she declined to comment.

Since then, the police have not stated what has become of any possible investigations relative to the alleged hit the ex-gangster spoke about at the trial.

I-Octane name features in trial

Another member of the entertainment fraternity, I-Octane, was also mentioned at the trial in November 2021, when the witness claimed that gangsters would visit the artiste at a recording studio.

The artiste fired back at the reports that were carried by the media on what the witness said, and denied that he was a criminal.

“Mi bus from mi a 16/17 – over 15 or more years now, and mi voice for so many GHETTO LABELS…. Buss nuff ghetto yutes who a produce music from di ghetto, and never involve or mention in any criminal activities, so why now?” asked I-Octane in a social media post at the time.

Earlier, the former gangster testified that members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang were close associates of people in the entertainment industry.

He made that disclosure while detailing how he met alleged members of the gang.

According to him, he met defendant Fabian Johnson between 2013 and 2014.

Johnson, Bryan and the witness would allegedly visit a recording studio owned by I-Octane.

The witness said they went there to record music.

The witness testified, too, that Bryan would leave the gang’s headquarters on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, to visit the recording studio on Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew.

He claimed that on that on one occasion, the entertainer’s daughter was there while he recorded songs.

In February 2022, the artiste’s name was again mentioned during the playing of a recording of a cell phone conversation involving now convicted gang member, Fabian ‘Crocs’ Johnson, and the ex-gangster who secretly recorded the conversations.

“Link all di bwoy Octane pon di ting; him ah tell mi bout 250. Come in like a joke ting,” Crocs was heard saying.

The ex-gangster then asked whether the entertainer was selling him something for $250,000, or was giving him the money.

Crocs replied: “No pan my ting man, pan book ting yuh zeet”.

When asked to explain what the conversation was about by prosecutors, the ex-gangster, who was the prosecution’s second witness, told the court that that prior to the recorded conversation, he was a part of a conversation in which Crocs had reportedly asked I-Octane to help him to leave the country.

According to the witness, Octane told Johnson that he could arrange for him to get a visa to travel with him on tour as part of his entourage.

“Crocs was asking I-Octane about some money that he had for Blackman, and Crocs was asking him if he can help him to leave the country, and I-Octane was telling him ah easy ting dat (as) him can get ah visa mek him come on tour, but him responsible for himself,” the witness said.

Friend kill friend in gang

Also among the dramatic testimonies at the trial was when, in March 2022, a retired police inspector testified that within the wider Clansman gang and its breakaway factions, there was a system in which betrayal was treated with brutality.

“Within the Clansman system, they tend to prey upon themselves; friend kill friend,” the witness told the court.

Prior to that testimony, a former gangster-turned-state-witness testified that the now convicted leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, Andre Bryan, wanted to have two alleged members of the gang executed.

Those he allegedly wanted dead were Jahzeel Blake, who is now convicted as being a member of the gang, and Chevroy Evans, who was subsequently freed of all charges.

Bryan, the witness testified, branded Evans as an “informa”.

In one instance, the male witness, a former gangster, said Bryan accused Evans of wasting AK-47 bullets during a gun salute on a New Year’s Eve occasion.

The witness also testified that a threat was made against his own life when he refused the gang leader’s instructions to become a don for Lauriston, St Catherine.

He also claimed that many top-tier members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) allegedly supplied Bryan with information.

He said that situation prevented him from giving a statement to the police about the nefarious acts that were being committed by the gang.

After many failed attempts, the witness gave a statement to the police in November of 2018.