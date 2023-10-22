Newsmaker: Romeich Major’s $1,000 job fair fee angers many J’cans Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the controversy that erupted relative to a now retracted decision or original marketing stunt unveiled by local music producer and businessman, Romeich Major, relative to charging an entry fee of $1,000 for a job fair that he hosed on Friday.

Facing days of heavy backlash for his controversial announcement, Major was quoted in the media on Friday as stating that the purported fee for the job fair was all a marketing stunt.

In fact, he contended that imposing a fee for the job fair was a tool he utilised to weed out persons who were not serious about securing a job.

“… There was never ever a charge that I was going to charge… People just walk in; it’s not a charge,” Major said, adding that the cost of hosting the job fair was “roughly” $350,000.

He said his team was prepared to interview between 400 and 500 people on the day at the event at Romeich’s headquarters on 1-1/2 Campbell’s Boulevard in the Corporate Area.

In explaining why he did such a ‘stunt’ by initially advertising that an entry fee would be charged for the job fair, Major said: “You have to understand media, and if you know, me is a marketing genius…

“You see with Jamaicans, if you put on something that you’re doing free, you have two things; you’re going to be bombarded by people who don’t make any sense, and the people who mek sense ago say, ‘Why him a do something free, I’m not interested’,” the producer said.

Major expressed disappointment that persons were calling him a scammer, saying he has done so much for the Jamaican culture and giving back to citizens through his philanthropic initiatives.

“For someone who has done so much for the culture and the people dem, what could I be scamming people with $1,000?” he asked.

“I am a popular manager, businessman, marketer, (and) mi income is strong. Mi nuh need fi a duh dat to people… I can’t recall one day I don’t give away something, so that was the only thing in that I saw disrespectful, and mi really feel a way (about) people a she dat (I’m a scammer),” declared Major.

Prior to Friday’s latest developments, he defended his purported decision to charge a fee for the job fair, arguing that Jamaicans do not believe in investing in themselves.

“I am doing something that has never been done in Jamaica – sorting jobs for peeps, and you all talking s%$t because there is an entry fee of 1K (J$1,000) to get (an) interview for a job that will pay you thousands of dollars?” wrote Major on Instagram on Tuesday night in response to the backlash.

The posts have since been deleted from his Instagram account.

The Romeich Entertainment and Romeich Wear boss said the positions that were available at the event which was dubbed as “major job fair”, included editor, sound engineer, producers, dressmaker, marketing executives, musician, graphic artist, photographers, promotion girls, among others.

“This is why our culture don’t get better. You all find it hard to invest and make yourself better smh!!! Jamaica people wake up,” Major urged in the now deleted Instagram post.

“Also, if you don’t agree with how I do my thing, don’t join my team. Simple as that!!!” he remarked then.

Major reiterated in the now deleted Instagram post that he was not “begging” anyone to join his team.

“Even make it worse, if you coming around me with negativity, you can’t join my team, always learn this!!!” declared the businessman.

He contended that persons were “afraid” of new rules and regulations.

“They don’t like different (things). That’s why they follow. Well sorry, I am a leader, so I gonna be different!!” he insisted.

Social media users shared various perspectives on the issue, with some agreeing with Major’s arguments, while others said it was unethical to be charging an entry fee to a job fair.

Since declaring that the whole ‘fee’ charge was a marketing ploy, some social media users have said they were not convinced by the explanation.

“Sir, you were criticised based off the info you put out on your flyer. And it wasn’t about the $1,000 either, it’s highly unethical to charge the people you’re looking to hire to build your own business/brand,” a woman stated on Instagram.

“Why should I pay a fee to be interviewed for a job I may not get?… Make that make sense,” another woman said.

“If you doing something out ur “heart” as you say, do it. And furthermore, that’s not an investment on one’s self, it’s an investment towards your company,” another woman commented.

However, others were supportive of what Major was trying to accomplish by his “marketing stunt”.

A female Instagram user said: “Totally understand what he’s (Major’s) saying.

“Anything free, all type a people walk in – all mad man. So he’s trying to eliminate a certain type of crowd, if you know what I mean,” she stated.

Another female Instagram user stated: “The $1,000 is to weed out those who just want to come and be idle.

“It’s sad he (Major) had to do it this way, because some people who are serious genuinely don’t (didn’t) have it, but the good often suffers for the bad in this country,” she opined.

Said another woman: “Unuh nah complain when unuh fi pay the heap a money dem fi gah party and unuh a create a scene over $1,000 fi guh try get a wuk. Kmt.”

On Facebook, there were also interesting perspectives on the topic.

A man posted: “So you printed an advertisement with a $1,000 fee and basically now saying that it was a marketing stunt?

“This is neither funny nor trendy, because even if you went ahead with it, you would benefit more from even persons who could not afford it,” he suggested.

Another man commented that, “The United States Embassy don’t refund your money when your (are) denied a visa, (so) go and cuss them then forward and cuss Romeich (Major).”

But a male Facebook user said comparing a fee for a job fair and paying for a visa interview are not the same things.

“A visa application is based on a country-by-country agreement. This is not the same as a job interview,” he claimed.