Newsmaker: Same-sex couples want to marry in Ja; Gov’t says ‘no, no’ Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is Justice Minister Delroy Chuck’s move to clear the air on the issue of same-sex marriage in Jamaica, declaring that the Government does not, and has no intention of supporting, the practice locally.

The stance by Chuck and the Government reignited the debate relative to the LGBTQ presence in Jamaica, and the rights they are seeking as citizens.

Jamaica has been singled out by pro-LGBTQ groups and human rights groups globally as being one of a handful of countries in the Americas where same-sex marriage is not allowed.

Chuck spoke to the issue on Tuesday during his contribution to the 2023-2024 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, where he disclosed that there has been an increase in the number of applications for same-sex marriages, despite the fact that such unions are not recognised in Jamaica.

“Let it be clear, we do not support same-sex marriages as yet, or ever. The truth of the matter (is that) people have been coming, asking us for marriage licence for same-sex. This, at the moment, is not permissible,” Chuck declared.

He told the House that “last year we issued 8,313 (marriage) licences and we provided the Minister of Finance or the Tax Administration Jamaica with $33,252,000.

“We are doing well, but we don’t mind more marriages so we can provide more money to the Ministry of Finance,” he said jokingly.

“We enjoy when people come for their marriage licence because it means that a family will be created, hopefully, or at least husband and wife,” Chuck added.

It was at that juncture that he made the revelation that there has been an increasing number of marriage applications from the LGBTQ community.

But he suggested that the Government will not be taking any steps to legalise such unions on the island, a welcome relief to some Jamaicans who weighed in on the issue last week.

Also weighing on the issue were some members of the said LGBTQ community locally.

A member of the latter, Nickoy Wilson, a policy and advocacy manager for Equality for All Foundation (EFAF), admitted to a local newspaper that the country is not ready for same-sex marriages.

He also noted that his organisation is not focused on directly advocating for same-sex marriages or any recognition of same-sex relationships locally, but rather, focusing on “getting comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation in place”, because violent attacks and discrimination “continue to plague the community”.

Wilson admitted though, that his organisation has received calls from gay couples wishing to find information on getting a marriage licence locally, but those persons were informed that the law currently does not provide for that to happen.

Across social media, many Jamaicans welcomed the stance from Chuck on the issue relative to marriage licences for gay couples.

“Not at all, not in this Cabinet,” said Facebook user, Beverly Hutchinson, in reference to a famous statement made by former Prime Minister Bruce Golding during a May 2008 interview with the BBC’s ‘HARDtalk’s’ host, Stephen Shakur, that he (Golding) would not allow gays in his then Cabinet.

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding…. ‘Not in my Cabinet’.

“Well done, Chuck! I applaud you for this! Well done, sir!” said Sheila Singh, another social media user.

“Let them go overseas with that, Mr Chuck. They too out of order,” wrote Karen Hill.

Shared Violet Hughes: “Good of you justice minister. Well done. At least you have the guts and courage to stand up and be counted. Well said.”

There were some persons, however, who took note of Chuck’s use of the term “yet”, before he went on to say “not ever” relative to same-sex marriage locally.

“‘As yet’,” wrote Facebook user, Cheryl Smith, to which another user, Sylvia Edwards responded: “Cheryl Smith, people need to pay attention… these two words….. AS YET.”

However, there were some who appeared to be supportive of the LGBTQ community, who had some words for Chuck on the development.

“Wake up, Mr Chuck — you are free to hold your own religious beliefs, but Jamaica is not a theocracy. Your LGBQT citizens will continue to demand their rights under civil law,” stated Sally Erdle, a Facebook user.

Commented Peter Perry: “They (LGBTQ persons) already marrying in Jamaica at the hotels on the north coast, Mr Government, so Chuck(‘s) talk is much ado about nothing in my book because love wins.”