Newsmaker: Shocking twist in Hopewell High bursar’s murder probe Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the developments surrounding the shocking murder of Hopewell High School’s bursar, 35-year-old Jermaine Roberts, and the subsequent detention of the school’s principal for questioning relative to the incident.

The police have said that preliminary inquiries into Wednesday’s killing of the bursar suggest that it may have stemmed from an “interpersonal conflict”.

The police did not elaborate on the nature of the conflict, but speculation is rife regarding what led to the murder.

The principal remains detained for questioning at this time.

Roberts resided in Pitfour, St James, but was a native of the area in St Mary, Loop News has been reliably informed.

He was employed at the Hanover-based institution since 2016 as an acting bursar before being confirmed in the position.

The police said the tragic incident occurred on the school’s premises at approximately 3:20 pm on Wednesday.

Roberts was attacked by an unidentified individual who witnesses described as being approximately six feet two inches tall and was wearing a floral ‘hoodie’.

The unknown man shot the bursar as he was leaving the school premises in his vehicle.

Initial reports said the school’s principal was injured after he allegedly jumped through a glass window while gunshots were fired during Wednesday’s incident.

However, he has since been taken into police custody after being treated and released from hospital the same evening.

According to police sources, the principal was detained after a review of the school’s CCTV footage was conducted.

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, was among those who condemned Robert’s killing. She also urged anyone with information on the murder to report it to the police.

“The frequent attacks on the school community and citizens of Jamaica are a distressing reflection of the wanton disregard for human life.

“People who have committed their lives to serving the public good are being attacked by those whose only mission is to create mayhem,” said Williams in a statement.

The Hopewell High School Board of Management said it was also saddened by Roberts’ death.

In a statement, the board expressed condolences to the bursar’s family and friends.

The board also sought to cautioned persons sharing photographs of its chairman, Daton Hastings.

“We understand that investigations are being undertaken by the police and we await the outcome of same.

“Accordingly, we are unable to comment on any speculation in the public domain,” the board said.

“Nevertheless, we wish to clarify that the Board Chairman, Mr Daton Hastings, is not the principal of the school, and we caution all persons against sharing his photograph as being the principal,” it warned.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans on social media expressed dismay at the bizarre twist in the probe into bursar’s killing, with some calling for the police to shed light on the motive once their investigations are completed.

“I am going to avoid speculating, and say that I hope the police tell us what led to this murder whenever charges are laid against the… (accused),” said a woman on Facebook.

“What is going on in Jamaica with these killings? Principal being questioned by police? This is real strange,” a man wrote.

“We need to focus on conflict resolution as a country to prevent some of these killings that could be avoided,” shared a woman.

A male social media user commented: “I hope Mr (Jermaine) Roberts gets justice because he was a good man based on what I know, and didn’t deserve to be cut down like this.”