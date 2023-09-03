Newsmaker: SSL fraud worsens; more schemes, affected accounts Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the disclosure by the Financial Investigations Division’s (FID) that more arrests are looming in relation to the ongoing Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) fraud probe, which has so far unearthed an entrenched culture of gross mismanagement at the investment firm.

The purported skulduggery at the embattled company has also gotten worse, with there being approximately 70 affected accounts, which is nearly twice the 40 accounts that were initially suspected to have been impacted by the fraudulent activities at the firm.

Investigators have also identified other fraudulent schemes at SSL, “which has resulted in the misappropriation and/or loss of numerous investors’ funds amounting to over US$10 million (approximately J$1.5 billion),” the FID said in a release.

In another twist, SSL workers walked off the job on Thursday, due to their August salaries not being paid up to then.

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, later said the Government is to foot the bill for the salaries of the staff at SSL to, among other things, ensure that the investigations of the fraud is not compromised, given that the workers are assisting in those efforts.

Since the arrest and charge of the sole accused so far in relation to the SSL fraud scandal, Jean-Ann Panton, in February of this year, the public, including the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), have been clamouring for an update on the investigations.

In fact, the PNP renewed their call last week for the Government and law enforcement officials to provide an update on the probe.

The FID, one of the bodies leading the probe, broke their silence by issuing a statement on Thursday, in which it said the probe has revealed an entrenched culture of gross mismanagement at SSL, dating back well over a decade.

The release said the investigative process has brought together a variety of local regulatory and law enforcement agencies, including the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Fraud Squad.

Dr Nigel Clarke

The FID further said the local team members have been strengthened by investigative partnerships with the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and UK-based forensic accounting and intelligence firm, Kroll, as well as relevant member countries of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for the Caribbean (ARIN-Carib).

In commenting on the outcome of the probe so far, Director General of the FID, Selvin Hay, said: “The investigation is progressing with the application of the highest professional standards. It has taken on new dimensions, which are wider than first expected.”

He added that, “What is being uncovered is that there are approximately 70 affected accounts; this is significantly more than the just over 40 affected accounts at the initial phase.

“The investigation has also identified other fraudulent schemes at SSL, which has resulted in the misappropriation and/or loss of numerous investors’ funds amounting to over US$10 million.”

Selvin Hay

The FID said it is “robustly pursuing various lines of inquiry and taking all the necessary steps to lead evidence-based prosecutions in the court at the appropriate time against all the guilty parties, including Jean-Ann Panton, the sole-accused perpetrator so far.”

Meanwhile, the FID’s Principal Director of Investigations, Keith Darien, added that, “The duration of the fraudulent activities, as well as the variety of fraud, have resulted in the investigative process taking an extended period.”

For those clamouring for information and the prosecution of other individuals in the fraud case, Darien cautioned them and reminded that “prosecuting financial crimes requires meticulous evidence gathering to ensure success in the court and to follow the money so that any illicit funds or assets may be identified, restrained and recovered.

“Before the next court date, we anticipate the arrest and charge of other actors involved in the multiple fraudulent schemes recently discovered,” Darien declared.

He appealed for victims of the alleged fraud at the investment firm to come forward with information to assist the ongoing investigations.

Keith Darien

“Our investigators have contacted the affected parties via email and phone calls, but the responses from some have been short of encouraging.

“We continue to appeal to those affected to contact the FID. It is a critical part of seeking justice through the courts,” Darien stated.

Clarke welcomed the update from the FID, noting that it signals to the public the Government’s commitment to unveiling the full extent of the fraud at SSL.

“On a number of occasions this year, including in my budget presentation in March of 2023, I outlined the policy position of the Government of Jamaica with respect to the investigation into the SSL matter,” said Clarke.

“… And that policy position that I have outlined is to get international help, to leave no stone unturned, and to follow the evidence wherever it shall lead. The release from the FID today is consistent with that policy direction,” Clarke declared.

But while the update on the fraud scandal was being made public, another development was occurring behind the scenes.

The remaining employees at SSL walked off the job in protest of them not being paid their August salaries.

Following that development, on a radio interview on Friday morning, Clarke said taxpayers will be asked to pay more than $14 million monthly to keep SSL operational for some time, at least until other decisions are made about its operations.

Then on another radio talk show on Friday, Clarke put the figure at $15 million, and was quick to point out that the figure was preliminary, and the public will be advised later of the total cost involved.

That sum that taxpayers will be asked to foot includes salaries of some 22 employees who are currently assisting with the ongoing fraud investigations. Their wage bill is about $9.5 million monthly.

Other monthly non-salary operating expenses of approximately $5 million and other expenditures are also to be factored into account, Clarke stated.

In a subsequent statement, he said SSL’s income can no longer support its expenses.

“So, consistent with the policy I outlined in my budget presentation of March 2023, when, among other things, I stated that the Government will make the required resources available to facilitate a thorough investigation of the SSL matter, consistent with that policy position, I wish to advise that the Government of Jamaica will ensure that through the FSC (Financial Services Commission), which appointed the temporary manager, that SSL employees are paid for their work,” Clarke informed.

He has assured that he will provide a full breakdown of the Government’s undertaking at a later date.

Jean-Ann Panton

“The Government’s position is that the public interest is served by a complete, thorough and independent investigation. As such, no resources will be spared in supporting the FID, the FSC, the temporary manager and other entities in pursuing this matter thoroughly and completely and transparently, and ensuring that all perpetrators, conspirators and co-conspirators are brought to justice,” the minister asserted.

This is while the Opposition PNP is calling for the Government and, especially Clarke, to provide the full and detailed breakdown of the financial assistance that is being provided to SSL.

Clarke then took to Twitter to further clarify the Government’s position relative to covering the expenses of SSL at this time.

“This is not a bailout of SSL shareholders. SSL shares are of zero value and owners who held these have lost their entire investment,” Clarke informed.

“The Jamaican people want a thorough investigation into this alleged fraud that allegedly covers a decade or more. We need the employees to remain in place for a bit longer to facilitate this,” he insisted.

However, the announcement by Clarke that taxpayers will virtually have to foot the bill to cover the expenses of SSL, a privately owned company, has not gone down well with some Jamaicans on social media.

“So that I understand: Private company steals billions; they’re under investigation, therefore everything is basically on hold, and (the) Jamaican Government is taking taxpayer’s money to bail out the people who for all we know are also involved.

“How public money reach private sector?” asked a woman on Twitter.

Said another: “My issue is the part that says for the future, because there appears to be no timeline for completing the SSL probe, or any outcome of this case for years to come.

“So are taxpayers going to foot the salaries of the staff for years to come? Nonsense, rubbish! Is this even legal?” the woman asked.

A male Twitter user said: “These happenings now even make it more clear in my mind that someone at the FSC or Finance Ministry needs to be held accountable for not monitoring the affairs at SSL properly throughout the last decade, and to now ask taxpayers to fund the salaries (of SSL staff) is even more ludicrous to me, given all we know so far.”

On Facebook, persons commented on the new developments in the case.

“So people really thought Jean-Ann Panton alone was (allegedly) involved? I’m just wondering why it is taking seven months and more for others to be charged,” said a man.

“I’m not convinced that anyone else will be charged. They probably looking for ways to charge the small fish and ensure the big fish are never charged,” a woman opined.

Said a male Facebook user: “It is ridiculous to ask taxpayers to understand and turn around and help SSL when so many poor people in this country need help too.”