Newsmaker: Support for Bolt as he remains ‘firm’ amid SSL debacle Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is legendary sprinter Usain Bolt seemingly marking the one-year anniversary of the multibillion-dollar fraud at embattled investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), with him being one of the over 200 affected investors.

In a 22-second video shared across his social media platforms on Thursday, Bolt was notably not his usual vibrant self, and spoke more in a seemingly sombre tone.

The video stirred many social media users into sympathising with the retired sprint star who reports said lost a huge sum in the ballooning fraudulent scheme at the investment firm at which Jean-Ann Panton, a former wealth advisor there, is the sole person to be charged so far.

“One year ago today, but just know still a hold firm,” wrote the retired world record holder as a caption to his video.

While Bolt did not explicitly mention the fraud at SSL, he expressed thanks to his fans for their support.

“Just want to (tell) unuh seh mi still deya, still fighting the fight, still a whul on, always ago stay strong. Yuh know how the country yutes dweet,” he said.

In concluding his message with a peace sign gesture, Bolt said: “To all the people supporting me, continue to support.

“It’s nothing but love, alright.”

Minutes after posting the video, the sprint icon received overwhelming support from his fans and followers on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, as well as other social media platforms.

“Such an evil act to a honest and humble person,” said a female Instagram user in reference to Bolt’s post hinting at the SSL fraud case.

“Bolt, you of all people don’t deserve to be defrauded, because you have marketed Jamaica in so many ways with your talents. Hope you get back what’s yours, king,” a man wrote on the platform.

“Keep holding the faith legend, because who God bless no man (can) curse. Their day will come sooner than they can imagine,” a woman wrote.

Shared another: “Love you, Usain❤️! Stay strong! Continue to make a positive name for you and your family!”

Another woman commented that, “We praying for you and your family… No weapon formed against you shall prosper. Trelawny in the house 🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿💪🏿💚.”

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps wrote: “God n(and) God alone fam”.

Other entertainers, such as Baby Cham, Christopher Martin, Ajjiworld, Ryan Mark, Tony Matterhorn and Motto, have all lent their support to the men’s 100m and 200m world record holder.

On January 12, 2023, the shocking news broke with local and international headlines that millions of dollars reportedly went missing from Bolt’s account at SSL, which subsequently led to a multi-agency fraud probe that resulted in Panton being the sole person to be charged so far.

Bolt, through his company Welljen Limited, has sued SSL, and the case is currently proceeding in the Civil Division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

Panton last appeared via video link in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on December 6, 2023, the same morning the Financial Investigations Division (FID) issued a statement in which it disclosed that more than 200 affected accounts and a staggering US$30 million have been linked to fraudulent activities among SSL clients’ funds.

The FID said the probe so far has detected “potential criminal and regulatory breaches involving both the company itself and individuals associated with it,” which are distinct from the ongoing court case related to Panton.

The FID submitted a file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn that same month. There has been no word, to date, on whether she has recommend that other individuals be charged with criminal offences relative to the case.

Panton, for her alleged role in the SSL fraud, is charged with numerous breaches of the Larceny Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), the Forgery Act, and the Cyber Crimes Act.

A case management hearing in the matter is to continue on May 27, 2024, and Panton is to remain in custody until then.