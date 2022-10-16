Newsmaker: Warmington’s Hylton broadside generates wide perspectives Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine South West, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Everald Warmington, broadside of his Opposition counterpart, Anthony Hylton, including declaring that “the only place you (Hylton) fit for is Riverton City, the dump”.

The Government minister also repeated his past reference to Hylton, an attorney-at-law by profession, as a “quashie lawyer” during Wednesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

Among other things, ‘quashie’ is described as “an unsophisticated or gullible male black peasant”.

Hylton, through his official Twitter account, responded to Warmington, outlining that he is proud to represent the people of Riverton, and likened his Government counterpart to being ignorant relative to his (Hylton’s) qualifications as an attorney.

An often controversial figure, Warmington has featured prominently in the media during his time in representational politics so far, almost exclusively for his tongue lashings of members of the media, the police and his opposing political counterparts.

If asked though, he will likely point to his mostly wide margins of victory at the polls as being indicative of general support of his actions.

Interestingly, he was removed as a junior minister in 2011 under the then Bruce Golding-led Administration after he told television broadcaster Kerlyn Brown to “go to hell” during a live interview.

Then on Labour Day last year, during an all-day lockdown relative to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Warmington and a team of police officers had something of a standoff in Old Harbour, St Catherine, when the lawmen were enforcing the then Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

In an amateur video of the incident, the politician was supposedly in a telephone conversation with National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, ranting at the police intervention with a few choice curse words in the mix, and declaring that he was being targeted.

So last Wednesday, it was no surprise that Warmington who is infamous for his crude remarks and uncouth behaviour, was back in the public spotlight for more controversial remarks, resulting in the usual criticisms and calls from citizens for him to be removed from the representational political sphere.

The latest verbal onslaught was in response to an off-mic comment Hylton made as Warmington, who arrived late to the House sitting, defended his record of punctuality as he explained his reason for being late on that occasion.

Earlier, House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert lashed out at MPs over what she perceived to be their indifferent attitudes towards Parliament, as with the clock approaching 2:20 pm on Wednesday, the House lacked the required quorum of 16 members to be properly convened.

Dalrymple-Philibert said the situation was an “embarrassment” for the highest court of the land, with the MP for Central Kingston, Donovan Williams, arriving with just seconds to go before the sitting would have been called off.

As he responded to Hylton, Warmington shouted, “Don’t you ever dare do that again!

“Anybody can say that except a quashie lawyer, so don’t you do that again,” he added while ignoring the speaker’s attempts to calm him.

Warmington, the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for works, appeared more incensed when Hyltyon, with a wry smile, followed by a frown, waved off the ‘quashie’ comments, which he has seemingly gotten accustomed to.

“The only place you fit for is Riverton City, the dump, so don’t you ever do that… disrespectful and rude!” said Warmington as he continued the verbal assault.

Of note is the fact that Wednesday’s attack on Hylton by Warmington came almost a year to the date when the records had him first publicly referring to Hylton as a ‘quashie’ lawyer in the constituency debates, which are once more under way.

On that first occasion, Warmington told Deputy House Speaker, Juliet Holness, that he would not withdraw the remark unless Hylton provided proof of a single case that he had won in the courts.

Anthony Hylton (file photo)

Hylton obliged and did so the following week when he referenced the landmark case of Shanique Myrie vs the Government of Barbados, which was heard before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

In upbraiding Warmington on that occasion, Holness agreed with Hylton that it was not the first time she had heard Warmington make the statement, but said it was the first time he had done so while she sat in the speaker’s chair and, as such, she felt she had to address the matter.

However, last Wednesday there was no such dressing down by Dalyrymple-Philibert of Warmington’s unflattering remarks.

As Warmington’s comments circulated in the media, Hylton took to Twitter on Thursday to address the descriptions of him by the former.

“I am proud to represent the honest and hardworking people of Riverton, whose only crime is that they were victimised by political tribalism and ended up seeking refuge near the dump,” tweeted Hylton.

“My efforts at representing them in the Parliament is aimed at ensuring that they are not victims twice over. I am proud to represent them in the highest court of the land.

“If by the term ‘quashie lawyer’ Warmington is betraying his ignorance of other practice areas of the law, such as:

. Aviation Law

. Shipping & Logistics

. International Trade

. Commercial Law

“Then let him remain in his ignorant bliss!” Hylton added.

Social media users were vocal in their backlash against Warmington, while other persons came to the defence of the controversial politician.

“I love Mr Warmington, but I don’t appreciate him disrespecting Mr Hylton. I love you both and I really don’t want to hear these kinds of behaviour again. Whoever wrong kindly apologise and show some love,” wrote Facebook user, Andrea Million.

In response, Janice Samuels said: “Andrea Million, is not the first he (Warmington) disrespect someone and he never apolgise.”

Alec Smith wrote: “Hylton always a trouble the croc and when the croc strike them cry like them innocent.”

Marcia Spence, in defence of Warmington, commented: “Listen, is people always a trouble Warmy, (Warmington) and when him defend himself now, you see the media take it up. So Hylton first trouble him and Warmy a defend himself.”

Facebook user, Troy Rose, however did not agree.

“No comment from Mr Hylton could lead someone to say you only fit for Riverton dump. Full time now him (Warmington) get kick from Parliament and Mr (Andrew) Holness need to stand up, ’cause this behaviour rude and ridiculous,” declared Rose.

Commented Paul Barnett relative to the Warmington versus Hylton clash: “There should be harsh sanctions against politician in Parliament who verbally attack other member of the House. Just like how vulgar music is banned, likewise public servants who disrespect others and bring House into disruption.

“What kind of examples are being set here? Respect is not one way, but two way! Order is needed,” Barnett insisted.

Angela Rosa Lee asked: “How can Warmington be telling someone to show some respect when he doesn’t know how to do so?

“Respect is earned, not demanded. Just listen how he is shouting and carrying on like ‘Mama Lashie’ in the House of Parliament (Representatives). This is gross disrespect. Children are watching these bad behaviours and playing them out,” Lee suggested.

But Deneil Coleman said she needed to see the full clip of what happened in Parliament between Warmington and Hylton to adequately indicate her position on the matter.

“Need to see the full video. Him (Warmington) never just a talk so for no reason. Two sides to a story,” she posted on Facebook.

Opined Nadine Dockery: “No trouble weh no trouble you. No one should accuse Warmington of anything wrong.

“If quashie lawyer never trouble him, he would not have said that,” she claimed.

Marline Lopez chimed into the debate by commenting that, “It takes one quashie to know another, and look who attacked ’bout respect and him don’t have not even an ounce.”