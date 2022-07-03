Newsmaker… Week: A close-up look at story behind teen mom’s death | Loop Jamaica

This week’s development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the shooting death of 17-year-old Devenese Nelson, alias ‘Pinky’, in Kings Heights, Water Street in Denham Town, Western Kingston.

Alejandro Joaquin Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’, the 17-year-old father of Nelson’s baby, is listed as wanted in connection with the death of the teen. He remains on the run up to the time of publication.

The two teenagers were on the police’s radar, as they were reportedly constantly embroiled in domestic disputes, including as recent as two weeks before Devenese’s death.

Despite the intervention of the police in that incident, the young woman who was described as having been promising and determined, was shot dead in circumstances that remain unclear.

The police have theorised, however, that her killing may have been domestic-related.

Overall, the crime monster continued to engulf the island last week, mere days after the country was left in shock by the brutal macabre-style killing of a family of five in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon on Tuesday, June 21.

On Monday morning, June 27, persons remained hopeful that the news cycle would not be dominated by crime, but reports came early that the body of a teenage mom was found with a bullet wound to her head in the apartment of her child’s father.

The news again rocked the nation, and even as the story developed, some were even more alarmed at the age of the victim and the suspected perpetrator (Nelson’s estranged partner).

The young teen couple reportedly had a history of domestic disputes, according to police who gave interviews in the media last week. The law enforcers, however, intervened and provided counselling and dispute resolution strategies to the pair.

Young Devenese, a grade ten student of Denham Town High School, resumed her secondary education in January, and was looking forward to sitting internal exams at the school on Monday.

However, that was not to be, as she died in circumstances still unknown, though the police theorise the Devenese and Alejandro may have had another altercation on Sunday night.

Reports are that residents of an apartment complex on Water Street in Denham Town heard explosions on Sunday and informed members of the security forces who were posted in the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in the area.

The police said they found the partially nude body of Devenese with a bullet wound to the head.

Head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, said the shooting occurred sometime after 11pm.

One resident who spoke to Loop News, said she was “heartbroken”.

“I was crushed and heartbroken fi know that she just have a baby… Mi just can’t come to the realisation that this really happen to she. Such a young girl,” the woman said.

Later on Monday, police listed Devenese’s baby father, Alejandro Murdock, and his uncle, Tevin Cross, as persons of interest in relation to the killing.

Cross surrendered to the police late on Monday, and arrangements were to be made for him to be questioned by investigators.

By Wednesday, the police said Murdock was being treated as “wanted” in relation to the death of his child’s mother.

He was asked to surrender immediately to the police, but he remains at large.

Meanwhile, as investigations progressed, another man, Shaquille Standbury, otherwise called ‘Shawn’ and ‘Country’, of Bottom Pen in Glendevon, St James, was listed as another person of interest.

He was urged to make contact with detectives by 5pm on Wednesday, June 29, but he, too, remains at large.

On Monday, SSP Phipps, in a radio interview, said the young couple was not living together at the time of the fatal incident. Devenese lived at North Street, while her estranged partner lived at Water Street in Denham Town.

Phipps said it is being theorised that the girl was visiting the teenage boy at the time of the incident. It is also believed that the pair’s child may have been hospitalised at the time of the mysterious shooting incident.

Phipps said two weeks before the death of the teenage girl, both herself and Alejandro were fighting along Albert Street in downtown Kingston, and were taken into the Denham Town Police Station. They were provided with counselling and other forms of intervention.

The shooting death of the girl took the police “by surprise”, stated Phipps.

The senior lawman said before the tragic night, both teenagers had trouble at their past schools, and they both had to eventually attend other institutions.

“Both the (then) person of interest (now suspect), Mr Murdock, and the now deceased, Nelson, they were identified earlier last year as being what I want to refer to as troubled teens,” Phipps disclosed.

“As a matter of fact, Ms Nelson attended a high school over in Kingston Central, and had some issues at that particular school, and there were some intervention(s) from persons from our (the police’s) Safety and Security Branch, and she was actually transferred from that high school to a high school within Kingston Western (Police) Division,” Phipps outlined.

In relation to Alejandro Joaquin Eric Murdock, Phipps said he was a student at “a high school in South St Andrew, and he had some issues there as well.”

Continuing, the senior superintendent said: “We (the police) adopted both persons (Devenese and Alejandro) and had them enrolled on our mentorship programme here at the Kingston Western (Police) Division.

“… So they (the teenage couple) were basically working with us throughout that programme, but oftentimes, we would have had incidents involving both (teens), and we would have to intervene,” Phipps recounted.

One of those incidents between the teenagers, in which the police had to intervene, happened two weeks before Devenese’s death. Both teenagers got into a fight along Albert Street.

According to Phipps, the teens were taken to the Denham Town Police Station, where the issue was resolved.

“They were then actually sent home, and we continued to have dialogue with them. So to hear then last night (Sunday, June 26) about this incident, took us somewhat by surprise, because we were of the opinion that everything between the two was back to normal,” the senior crime fighter indicated.

He also revealed that based on the police’s information, the altercation two weeks ago was “part of a series of incidents that would have occurred between both parties”.

Devenese also got pregnant while in school, informed Phipps. He added that the girl was eventually re-admitted to school sometime after the birth of her child.

“The police tried to work with her as best as possible. So, on our mentorship programme, she continued to work with that programme, but sadly, Mr (Alejandro) Murdock, basically, took himself away from the programme.

“We still were in touch with him, but he was, more or less, had to be forced to attend these sessions. He didn’t come willingly as Ms (Devenese) Nelson would have,” Phipps informed.

When asked about the parents of both teenagers, Phipps said information reaching him suggested that Alejandro’s mother had joined the trend of some inner-city persons who have been making their way to Mexico in an effort to cross the border into the United States.

The lawman said he was not aware of the whereabouts of the wanted teen’s father.

He said he had no information at the time about Devenese’s parents, but indicated that the teen’s baby was being cared for by her grandmother.

Despite her issues with Alejandro, Devenese was described as having been determined and ambitious. She remained focus on completing her high school education, and was well on her way to doing so, according to Vice-Principal of Denham Town High School, Novette Christian.

“She started attending this school in January and she showcased a lot of potential,” Christian told reporters on Monday.

She said due to Devenese’s murder, internal exams at Denham Town High School had to be pushed back, to allow students there time to grieve and receive counselling.

One of Devenese’s brothers, Veron Nelson, said he was in disbelief when he was alerted at a political meeting in St Elizabeth on Sunday night, that his sister had died.

He said Devenese was “everything” to him, as both had the same mother and father, though their parents each had multiple children with other persons.

Nelson said his sister was an entrepreneur who had a small jewellery business.

Additionally, he told reporters that plans were in place for him, Devenese and another sibling to migrate to the United States with their father.

The death of the young teenage girl gathered several reactions on social media, with some persons struggling to understand how a teenager was engaged in frequent domestic disputes with her child’s father, who was also not legally an adult.

On Instagram, a_liahjaye commented: “The inter-generational cycle continues, because the baby will be without both parents same like how the two teenagers seemed to have been without parental guidance.”

Shared another Instagram user, dajaymar: “Jamaica, Jamaica! We continue to fail our children over and over, because here were two teenagers and it seem they lacked parental support. RIP baby mom. Too young at 17 to be a mom.”

On Facebook, the sentiments were similar.

“17 yr old inna domestic dispute,” wrote a seemingly shocked Crystal M Chatrie.

Oniel Dennis wrote: “Domestic affair turn(s) deadly. Many of these young men don’t want an education when they can get a gun and start extorting people.

“It is sad, but these are some of the social issues that the inner-city areas are faced with, and it’s not something that can’t be easily fixed,” he opined.

Beulah Rose Alejandro commented: “My God! Not again!!!!!! What is it in Jamaica? Hunting season on women and children? Lord Father God, have mercy on us! My condolences go out to the family and friends of this young lady.”

Jessy Williams reasoned that, “The police should have tried getting the girl out of the community, because it was obvious the domestic situation wasn’t being resolved, and it was building up for this deadly climax.

“I admire her for her determination, but another life stolen by the ghetto. RIP Devenese,” he shared.