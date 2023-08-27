Newsmaker… Week: BOJ governor faces heat over wage hike warning Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage over comments that were made by Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Governor Richard Byles in cautioning private sector entities about granting massive wage increases to their employees amid ongoing inflation concerns.

Some business interests have said they have no choice but to significantly increase salaries in order to attract and retain qualified workers, as they generally have to match the massive salary hikes that were given to public sector employees under the recent Government compensation review.

While some business leaders and the general public have expressed the view that Byles should have refrained from commenting on wage-related issues in the way he did, others have come to the defence of the BOJ governor, arguing that his comments were in line with the law of economics.

They contend that all Byles did was to point out that productivity must be increased in order to keep inflation levels down once the increases are granted.

During the recent quarterly BOJ monetary briefing, Byles commented on the possible effects of substantial private sector wage increases, and advised businesses to avoid excessive pay hikes for employees.

“If we see large wage increases that lead to increased prices, then we will have a new cost-push effect on inflation,” Byles stated then.

“If those wage increases are not substantial, or are accompanied by increased productivity, then the impact on price increases should be nominal and not pose a significant threat,” he added.

Some persons have criticised Byles for not raising any alarm in relation to the considerable salary increases that were given to parliamentarians, heads of Government agencies, judges and other civil servants under the multi-billion-dollar public sector compensation review.

“The increase in salaries for Jamaica’s parliamentarians will not have a significant impact on the rate of inflation,” Byles said then.

He added that the qualitative impact of wage increases for politicians amounted to approximately $1.7 billion, which he deemed as not substantial from an inflationary perspective.

The central bank estimates that the overall impact of wage increases for both politicians and the public sector on inflation is around 0.5 per cent.

In a clarification statement that was subsequently posted to its website, the BOJ outlined its position on private sector wage increases as follows:

1. Large future wage adjustments in the context of a tight domestic labour market may lead to higher-than-projected inflation;

2. If significant wage increases result in higher prices, inflation will be affected by cost-push factors;

3. Wage increases accompanied by corresponding productivity improvements will not impact inflation rates; and

4. Wage increases at the current inflation rate should not have a significant inflationary effect.

Still, the criticisms of the BOJ governor came fast and furious in the public sphere.

In a radio programme last week, General Secretary of the National Workers Union (NWU), Granville Valentine, said Byles’ comments were unfortunate, given that trade unions are trying to negotiate liveable wages for employees.

Granville Valentine

Further, he claimed that the governor’s comments run the risk of creating a rift at the negotiating table.

The pronouncements by Byles, said Valentine, “is clearly indicative and makes it difficult for us when we go to the (negotiating) table, to the risk of the society, private sector and other Government institutions, that if we pay more than six or seven per cent, then it’s going to affect the economy and the inflation is going to be affected in such a bad way.

“They should have known this when they (the Government) gave many persons 50, 60, 100, 200, 150 per cent (salary) increase(s).

“There can’t be one law for the rich and the other for the poor,” Valentine argued.

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), Helene Davis-Whyte, explained that she understands the theoretical principle that resulted in Byles’ concern.

However, she said there is the need for liveable wages to retain skilled and competent staff.

“The reality is that when you do keep wages low, as was the case and is still the case in Jamaica, you do have other effects as well, and you have effects in the society which end up creating almost a vicious cycle in terms of our ability to be able to have families that are able to survive and just basically keep their heads above water,” said Davis-Whyte.

Helene Davis-Whyte

“So, while we recognise this economic theory, you cannot only base it on just the theory, you have to look at what is happening in terms of the lived experiences,” she posited.

Development Economist Dr Chris Stokes said the BOJ has a right to point out that high wage increases can increase inflation, but he believes Byles went outside his remit when he made the comments last week.

Stokes arrived at that position on the basis that, “We’re not in a central planned economy and wage policy is not the remit of the Bank of Jamaica, but I believe they are right to point out the fact that abnormal increases in wages can drive inflation.

“Now, whether those increases bring somebody up to a liveable wage is another question that needs to be addressed, but that is the basic economic theory behind that,” he stated.

But former Prime Minister Bruce Golding said Byles’ comment that private sector wage hikes could derail the country’s inflation target is simply “the uncompromising law of economics”.

Writing in a letter to the editor in a local newspaper on Friday, Golding said: “The focus, as the central bank governor sought to point out, must be on increasing labour productivity, and that is not the responsibility of workers alone.”

Bruce Golding

Continuing, he said: “Higher wages, just like higher oil prices, increase the cost of production unless it is counterbalanced by increased productivity that mitigates that higher cost of production and results in more goods and services being produced with the same inputs, in order to match that increased spend.

“It has little or nothing to do with the employer’s ability to pay,” Golding wrote.

However, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) President, Metry Seaga, told reporters that Byles’ comments should not have been made at this point when salaries were raised by as much as 30 per cent for public sector workers and 300 per cent for parliamentarians.

Metry Seaga

“I think it was an insensitive statement. It may be best if the governor had not said it,” Seaga remarked, adding that the solution to any concern should be growing the economy to pay higher wages so that employees can survive.

Amid the raging debate over his stated opinion, Byles made appearances on talk shows to clarify his comments.

On one such evening current affairs programme on radio last week, Byles expressed the view that his comments were taken out of context.

“At the conference, somebody asked me, ‘What is my view on very large (salary) increases?’ That is what the journalist asked me.

“My answer to the journalist was, if you are trying to recover from inflation and you are giving an increase to that point, that is fine.

“If you are going beyond that and you have an increase in productivity, that is also fine. Neither of those have an impact on inflation.

“But if you are going to give a very large increase, which I assume to be more than what inflation has been, then we are going to have an impact on inflation by so doing. And that is the concern of the Bank of Jamaica,” Byles reiterated.

According to the central bank governor, his comments were not to tell any employer how to pay their workers.

“I don’t comment on any particular wage increase, but, generally speaking, wage increases in the economy beyond inflation run the risk of stoking inflation even more,” Byles insisted.

“That’s just a statement that I need to make as part of my job of managing inflation. Nothing more. I don’t intend to advise any group or anyone in respect of how much (pay they should give workers) beyond what I am saying,” he commented.

On social media, the comments were varied, with some support for Byles, while others were very critical of his comments on the salary versus inflation issue.

“Byles is living in an alternative world… It’s not like workers were being paid a fair wage before. Low wages go hand in hand with low productivity, low disposable income and low economic growth,” a woman commented on Facebook.

“The BOJ governor has no idea what it costs to feed one’s self these days. Blessings on every employer who pays employees what they are worth and a little more for encouragement,” a man suggested.

Asked another man: “I get the point the BOJ governor was making, don’t get me wrong. But he had no issue it seems with the high salaries (that were) given to politicians and judges, so why now is he outspoken when other sectors of the society are demanding more pay?”

A woman asked: “Did the (BOJ) governor make this warning to the Government (politicians) when they gave themselves the high salary increase the other day?

“Did the BOJ governor talk with Nigel (Clarke, Minister of Finance) about his concern that the wage increases for the civil service could have a ripple effect on the salary demands in the private sector? We need answers to those (questions),” she said.

A male Facebook user defended Byles’ position.

“All the (BOJ) governor is saying is you can raise the salaries, but make sure (that) they (are) in line with productivity levels to ensure inflation is maintained, so no need to cuss out the (BOJ) governor,” he said.