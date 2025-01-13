Newsmaker… Week: Calls for calm amid jitters re deportation from US

This week's featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week is the frenzy sparked by reports that many undocumented Jamaicans could be deported to the island due to an order by United States President Donald Trump to ramp up deportations, targeting undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds and immigration breaches.

The Jamaican Government has sought to quell those fears, stating that there is no truth to assertions that hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans are to be returned to the country.

Nevertheless, the past week has been marked by intense speculation and concerns in Jamaica, as the country braces for the anticipated deportations from the US of Jamaicans with criminal backgrounds in some cases.

The developments have sparked widespread debate, with various stakeholders, including US-based immigration attorneys, weighing in on the potential implications for the island nation.

The move has seemingly sent shockwaves throughout the Jamaican diaspora and, according to immigration attorneys, many living in the US are fearing for their ‘security of tenure’ there.

From a local standpoint, some Jamaicans are concerned that any potential influx of deportees could spell trouble for the island's crime situation.

In an effort to seemingly calm nerves, Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, sought to debunk claims on social media that the first set of Jamaicans deported under the Trump Administration’s mass deportation campaign arrived on the island on Thursday.

She said a flight carrying Jamaicans from the US was "the regular monthly arrangements previously in train", and was the "first such scheduled flight for 2025".

More than 50 Jamaicans arrived on the flight, some of whom had served time for various crimes in the US, the Jamaican Embassy in the US later confirmed.

And amid the negatives and fears about the expected deportations, Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday brought another interesting perspective to the developments.

He said he would welcome the deportees, as Jamaica's economy could benefit from the talents of such individuals.

"It may be a good thing to have some of our Jamaican talent return to our shores to help us to build our country," declared Holness.

"There are many Jamaicans now who are feeling uncertain now in the United States, and who are considering returning on their own to avoid the indignity of being deported, and we welcome you back to Jamaica.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

"We want your talent, we want your resources. There are many opportunities in Jamaica that together we can take advantage (of) and build the country that we would want," said Holness at a handing-over ceremony of a house under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in St James.

With reports that 5,120 Jamaicans are being targeted for eventual removal in raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Johnson Smith said the Government is aware of concerns among Jamaicans, both at home and abroad.

At the same time, she disputed some of the figures for the numbers of Jamaicans being targeted for removal, which have been circulating on social media.

"We recognise that these concerns have been heightened by misinformation circulating on social media, including exaggerated claims suggesting that tens of thousands of Jamaicans are set to be deported immediately and simultaneously. These assertions are categorically false," the foreign minister said.

"While new immigration enforcement measures will result in an increased number of Jamaicans being repatriated, there are several processes involved. The Government of Jamaica is actively monitoring the situation and will continue our historically close engagement with US authorities," said Johnson Smith.

"We also wish to make clear that Jamaica, like most, if not all, countries, has international obligations requiring us to accept the return of our citizens who are subject to deportation. As a responsible member of the international community and a respectful bilateral partner, we have always honoured these obligations, with appropriate attention to due process and human rights, as do other nations regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals who have violated our laws in Jamaica," Johnson Smith added.

She stressed that it is important for the public to understand that people subject to deportation fall into different categories, including some convicted of very serious criminal offences, including violent crimes, while others may have breached immigration laws, but have otherwise been law-abiding residents engaged in productive employment.

Still, Johnson Smith said from a citizen security perspective, the Government is particularly concerned about the potential impact of the anticipated increased return of individuals with serious criminal backgrounds.

"The National Security Council (NSC) is, therefore, rigorously assessing associated risks, and is actively engaged in formulating strategies to mitigate potential threats to public safety," Johnson Smith advised.

The NSC met two Thursdays ago to examine matters relative to the mass deportation of undocumented migrants from the United States and the freeze of US-funded aid programmes, according to Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

"We've not been ignorant of them (these matters). We've been looking at them, we've been assessing them," she told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

The minister said the relevant responses from the Government will be shared with the media when finalised.

Dr Dana Morris Dixon

"... Please (be) rest assured that up to the level of the National Security Council, we've been looking at these matters and developing positions in relation to our response to them," Morris Dixon informed.

Fast forward two days later, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also weighed in on the issue, warning deportees with criminal intentions that they will "either meet a judge or (their) maker" if they seek to wreak havoc in Jamaica.

"I would want to reassure Jamaicans that your Government has long been planning and putting in place measures to address any changes in policy in the United States," Holness said.

"Jamaicans all over the world will always be welcomed back to your homeland, and we are prepared to receive all our hardworking Jamaicans who have been in the United States," he added.

But the prime minister warned that the JCF has been transformed and deportees with criminal intentions will be dealt with.

"But let me be clear that for those Jamaicans who intend to come back with crime and violence to undermine what we have been building here, let me be clear to you that this is not the Jamaica that you left 10 or 20 years ago.

"It is not the JCF that you left 10 or 20 years ago. You will either meet a judge or your maker if you come back to Jamaica and violate our laws and create havoc," Holness insisted.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, has reported an increase in the number of Jamaicans seeking to return home voluntarily to avoid deportation.

"There has been no increase in deportations to Jamaica because of the Trump immigration policy. There is no big influx of deportees to Jamaica," Marks said.

"Some people do not want the indignity of being deported, so where they are out of status, they are reaching out to take steps to return to Jamaica," she told the 'Let's Connect' Diaspora Town Hall meeting on Thursday.

Marks also highlighted a trend where some Jamaicans in deportation proceedings are voluntarily relinquishing their right to due process in order to expedite their return to Jamaica. However, she noted that she lacked specific details on the matter.

Marks emphasised the importance of nuanced assessment, stating that not all individuals facing deportation have committed crimes. She said this distinction is crucial in ensuring fair treatment.

The ambassador acknowledged that intensified US enforcement efforts have sparked anxiety among Jamaicans, but she urged calm and reassured that the situation is being closely monitored.

Interestingly, Marks revealed that approximately 60 per cent of Jamaicans who enter the US legally but overstay, are challenging for ICE to track.

The ambassador advocated for compassion, suggesting that Jamaicans who are working, albeit out of status and unable to regularise their situation, should be permitted to leave the US with dignity.

As the situation continues to unfold, Jamaicans on social media have been adding their voices to the developments.

"From you inna the US illegally, come a yuh yard! (President Donald) Trump have a right to clear his country of illegal people wit nuh paper. Stop the wild crying and defending nuh," a man on Facebook commented.

United States President, Donald Trump.

"Trump to mek all a who illegal and a boast on TikTok to com (come) a dem yard! Dem nuh contribute a thing to US, but chubble (trouble)," said another.

"Most of these people a carry belly fi people a farin to... People do try to help some of you, but you are very greedy and expect people to work and send everything come give you people (in Jamaica)," a woman suggested.

Added another: "I see some people celebrating and wishing that Trump deport many Jamaicans, but do you all know remittances go a far way for our country (Jamaica)?"

A man asked: "What nonsense is Kamina (Johnson Smith) talking? If many were lawabiding citizens, why is USA deporting and have deported them? Does Kamina realise that if you live in a country without proper documentation that is a crime?"

In response to Marks' comments that many Jamaicans are seeking to self-deport from the United States, a man commented that, "As I mentioned in an earlier post, it would serve persons already flagged for deportation to leave now on their own free will, rather than to allow ICE to pick them up and suffer the indignity and embarrassment of getting deported.

"By leaving on your own, the chances of reapplying and considered for a future visa is greater than if you are forcibly removed," he opined.

However, a woman disagreed, arguing that, "I don't think it is that easy as you put it, because these things will be documented and placed in (on) file for future purposes."

A woman opined that, "America is not what everyone thinks; it's not easy, especially when you are not straight (with your documentations), even straight people (lawful migrants in the US) having a hard time in America."