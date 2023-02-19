Newsmaker… Week: Heat on Integrity Commission for Holness foul-up Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended are the perceived missteps by the Integrity Commission (IC) in releasing a report citing possible conflict of interest allegations against Prime Minister Andrew Holness, but failing to reveal a ruling that was made as far back as January by the Director of Corruption Prosecution, that there was no evidence on which to bring charges against Holness.

The nation was left shocked after the IC’s Director of Investigations, Kevin Stephenson, recommended Holness to the corruption prosecutor to determine whether the prime minister should be charged in a case involving the awarding of millions of dollars in Government contracts to a company, the principals of which Holness has been associated with.

The story was even picked up by international news agencies, such as Reuters and Yahoo News on Wednesday, and with IC Executive Director, Greg Christie, has been noted to have reportedly retweeted articles highlighting the referral of Holness, this while he would have ostensibly known that no charges would be brought against the prime minister.

The overall situation has left many Government officials upset, and even other anti-corruption lobbyists calling for heads to roll at the IC, including that of Christie.

Interestingly, at least one Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) Senator has been numbered among those lambasting the IC for its “appalling” act of delaying the release of the ruling exonerating the nation’s leader.

This is while the entire Government membership of the Senate, numbering 13, has called for Christie to either resign or be sacked.

As the IC it continues to face backlash from several bodies, including the influential Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), for its perceived “damaging” and “appalling” actions relative to Holness, the IC is remaining adamant that it followed proper procedures relative to the tabling of the report and the subsequent release of the ruling vindicating the prime minister.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

“It is worth repeating and stressing that publication of the ruling could not be done before or simultaneously with the report,” the IC said in a statement on Friday, this after a wave of criticisms and allegations.

“It (the ruling) had to await the tabling of the report. That is the law as crafted by Parliament,” the IC suggested.

But already there are indications from at least one prominent attorney that that position is legally incorrect, with the IC being constraint in releasing information on matters under information, but not matters that were under investigations that have been concluded.

It has also been asserted that the so-called gag clause relative to the IC includes a provision for the commission to submit any matter at any time to Parliament that it (the IC) considers to be of high importance to Parliament.

On Thursday, following all the fuss that was created by the 107-page report, including calls by the parliamentary Opposition PNP for Holness to step aside after he was referred to the IC’s Director of Corruption Prosecution, Keisha Prince-Kameka, for possible prosecution, the commission indicated that there will be no charges.

People’s National Party (PNP) President and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.

Interestingly, Prince-Kameka arrived at her decision as far back as January 12 of this year, a full month before the IC tabled its report on the investigation into the actions of the prime minister, on February 14.

Yet, it was not until Thursday, February 16 that Christie wrote to the Speaker of the House, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, and Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson, informing them that a decision had been made as far back as January 12, not to bring any charges against Holness.

The prime minister was implicated in a potential conflict of interest regarding the awarding of Government contracts to Westcon Construction Limited during the period 2006-2009, part of which he served as Minister of Education and Youth.

Also implicated were two state agencies, the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Holness, who is the Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Central, would have been the Minister of Education from 2007 to 2009 in the then Bruce Golding-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration.

He was referred to the director of corruption prosecution for consideration with respect to breaches of the Contractor General Act, the Public Sector Procurement Regulations 2008, the Corruption (Prevention) Act, and/or any other applicable law.

This was in relation to the awarding of contracts totalling nearly $22 million to Westcon Construction Limited, whose directors are personally known to Holness.

It was suggested that he may have influenced the awarding of contracts to the company.

However, the IC’s director of corruption prosecution explained that in relation to recommendations one and two in the report to her, “though evidence has been identified sufficient to mount charges for the noted offences, the prosecution would be hard-pressed to resist an abuse of process application with regard to undue delay.”

Regarding recommendation three, the director of corruption prosecution said the “evidence does not reveal a prima facie case with a realistic prospect of conviction in relation to the alleged offence; therefore, no criminal charges are being recommended in respect of this offence.”

Prince-Kameka said in relation to recommendations four and five, “with additional material being made available which investigations have failed to contradict or provide more evidence in support of offences contemplated, no criminal charges can be laid.

“In light of the foregoing, no charges are to be brought in support of the allegations made,” Prince-Kameka further said.

Two state agencies, the National Works Agency (NWA) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), as well as the Ministry of Education, have all been absolved of having to answer to allegations of breaches of the Contractor General Act relative to failing to report contracts awarded to Westcon.

A day before the ruling concerning him, Holness said he “strongly rejects” some of the commission’s findings and had referred the matter to his lawyers.

“I strongly reject any suggestion or insinuation of wrongdoing and I will do all in my power to ensure that the truth is known,” he declared then.

On his return to the island from the Bahamas on Friday, Holness slammed reports on the IC’s investigative report about him as mere “distractions”.

He said, among other things, that corruption “has been weaponised, and it has been used in a way that distracts from the real focus.”

In branding persons who seek to make gains from corruption as “bad mind” people, Holness signalled that the controversy surrounding the IC report presents an opportunity for a review of Jamaica’s anti-corruption framework.

Since the subsequent ruling and perceived foul-up by the IC, many Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Government officials have rapped the commission.

Greg Christie

Leading that charge is Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Robert Morgan, who chastised the IC’s Executive Director, Greg Christie, who reportedly tweeted many international news reports of Holness’ referral for prosecution and articles supporting the Opposition PNP’s stance that the prime minister should step aside.

Morgan said the development relative to the commission now justifies the gag clause that was placed on the agency from commenting on any corruption investigation concerning public officials.

“One of the things someone said to me was, ‘This is why the gag clause is important, because look what has happened to the prime minister’s reputation within 24 hours’,” said Morgan in a radio interview.

“Look at what has happened to the reputation of the Office of the Prime Minister, ignore (the person) Andrew Holness.

“Think about what has happened to the Office of the Prime Minister, an office that requires confidence, and you (the host of the radio programme) read some tweets a while ago.

“Read them in (a) context based on what has been done. The same arguments that were being made in those tweets can be made now in the inverse,” argued Morgan.

Robert Morgan

The minister said, in another interview, that “we’re gonna have to work hard to fix” the damage that has been done to the reputation of Holness.There have been reports in the international media associated with the prime minister with corruption, which was wrong, and the Government, the Cabinet, and the political organisation, stand solidly behind the prime minister,” declared Morgan.

Likewise, Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Daryl Vaz, estimated that the damage has already been done to Holness’ character, despite him being absolved of any wrongdoing.

“That is a big victory, but it doesn’t stop there, because the damage is done, and as many people who will hear of this result, is as many people who will not want to hear, because it is gonna go straight down the political divide,” asserted Vaz during an address at a function on Thursday.

All the Government senators, in a statement on Friday, accused Christie of presiding over the “unjust treatment” of the tabling of the report and the belated publication of the connected ruling by the director of corruption prosecution.

“This unusual and bizarre treatment of the issue has been exacerbated by the executive director’s republication of material on Twitter maligning the official (Prime Minister Holness), and (reported) posts by both the ED and the commission itself which curiously omitted any mention of the exoneration of the official (Prime Minister Holness),” the Government senators stated.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the entire Integrity Commission has been brought into public disrepute and subjected to ridicule as a result of the executive director’s management of the affairs of the commission and his public deport on social media,” they added.

The PSOJ also questioned the delay between the tabling of the report involving Holness, and the subsequent publication of the ruling.

For the Metry Seaga-led PSOJ, “The consequences of that egregious act have resulted in irreparable damage being occasioned to the Office of the Prime Minister – the highest elected office in the country – by virtue of the public opprobrium which understandably resulted from the partial disclosure.”

Metry Seaga

In its statement on Friday, the PSOJ said further that “incalculable damage has been imposed on the country’s brand, even as we arduously work to root out corruption at all stages of our society.”

On that score, the powerful private sector body said the commission’s office has been brought into disrepute by the “careless or intentional omission”, particularly given its integral role in holding public officials to the highest standard of integrity and ethics.

“… if the truth is that the processes of the Integrity Commission lack efficiency or competence, we must know, and consequences must follow, including, but not limited to, the resignation of whomever is responsible,” the PSOJ said.

Weighing in on the issue as well, the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, Oniel Grant, said the naming of persons involved in alleged acts of corruption by the IC should be carefully examined.

“The existence of a report naming public officials in acts of corruption not only damages the individuals, but also the institution of Government when the completion of the process leading to the laying of charges is incomplete, or when a report is shared publicly in a preliminary fashion when the matter was not previously in the public domain,” the JCSA head said in a media statement released on Friday.

But the IC fired back against all criticisms, arguing that it followed the procedures crafted by Parliament for it to follow regarding the tabling of investigative reports and subsequent rulings on matters.

The commission, in a statement, cited Section 53(3) of the Integrity Commission Act in arguing that the ruling of the director of corruption prosecution cannot be communicated to anyone before the report has been tabled.

That section states that “until the tabling of a report in Parliament, all matters under investigation by the director of investigation or any other person involved in such investigation shall be kept confidential and no report or public statement shall be made by the commission or any other person in relation to the initiation or conduct of (the) investigation.”

To that end, the IC commissioners said it “rejects any assertion that there has been any misstep in the proceedings”.

It added that, “In all matters under the commission’s purview, every effort is made to follow the provisions of the law strictly.

“The ruling of the director of corruption prosecution in a matter does not change the content of the report of the director of investigation. They are independent in their operations,” the IC emphasised.

Turning to the criticisms of its Executive Director, Greg Christie, the IC said: “… The executive director of the commission has no control over the content of an investigation report or a ruling.”

However, the IC’s explanations have not found favour or quelled the public backlash being levelled against it and its officials.

For Opposition Spokesperson on Justice, Donna Scott-Mottley, she was “appalled” at how the commission handled the matter.

“You tell me, you couldn’t have written that same letter disclosing the ruling, have it in our desk by 8:30 the following morning?” Scott-Mottley asked in a statement.

Donna Scott-Mottley

“I am appalled by how the Integrity Commission handled this matter. The prime minister has attracted international attention when there was already a ruling that he should not be prosecuted,” she contended.

But the PNP, which she represents, sang a different tune in a statement following the IC’s statement aimed at defending its actions relative to the report and ruling.

“The director of corruption prosecution has found that there was not enough evidence to mount a successful criminal prosecution. However, that is very different from exoneration,” asserted the PNP in a media release on Friday afternoon.

“The narrative being promoted in some quarters that Andrew Holness has been exonerated by the decision not to prosecute is fundamentally misleading,” it continued.

The party argued that the ruling of the director of corruption prosecution does not change the content of the report of the director of investigation.

“The court of public opinion has read the 107-page report, and they will judge the prime minister for his actions,” the PNP ended.

The Trevor Munroe-led National Integrity Action (NIA) said there are outstanding questions that the IC needs to address as a matter of urgency.

Among them are:

“Why is it that the director of investigation’s report, dated October 22, 2022, referring to the PM’s ‘potential conflict of interest’ to the DCP (director of corruption prosecution) for a ruling was only ‘sent to Parliament and was tabled on February 14, fully 17 weeks and three days after completion.

“Why is it that the commissioners took over four weeks ‘to read, understand and discuss’ and finalise the ‘review’ of the 14-page document containing the findings and rulings of the DCP.”

The NIA urged the commission to call a press conference to address those issues, especially in light of the perceived damage that has been done to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Trevor Munroe

Across social media, the IC faced the blunt of the ire of Jamaicans for the perceived damage done to Holness’ reputation, which was in stark contrast to the criticisms of Holness hours before the ruling.

Facebook user, Camille Brown, said: “Them trying hard. Can’t keep a good man down”.

Commented another user, Henry Miller: “Dem seh wen u a dig hole, u fi dig 2. Di Clowns dem who always a try play holy, unnu can only fool some ppl sometime, unnu caan fool all di ppl all di time.”

Sharon Mullings shared: “The Integrity Commission has a lot to answer, because their statement still unclear, but I am not sure I understand why the prosecutor failed to bring charges.”