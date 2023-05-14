Newsmaker… Week: Mixed reactions to ‘massive’ salary hike for judges Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the range of reactions to the announcement by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, that members of the island’s judiciary are to receive what has been described as a ‘massive’ collective salary increase.

Many stakeholders in the legal fraternity have welcomed the increase in salaries, arguing, among other things, that it will hopefully attract qualified members of the private bar to the bench as judges of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

Looking on, however, are some persons in the public sector who claim that their salaries under the new compensation review programme were not increased like the judges, despite the salaries of jurists not falling under that compensation structure.

Clarke, speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, announced a six per cent salary increase for members of the judiciary for fiscal year 2021-2022.

He said the increase is in line with the recommendation of the Independent Commission of the Judiciary, which was chaired by Leighton McKnight, while Minna Israel and Michelle Robinson were the other commissioners.

Clarke noted that the commission’s recommended adjustments for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 have also been adopted.

The recommendation will see Chief Justice Bryan Sykes’ salary jumping to $28.8 million per annum, inclusive of all allowances, except for security and housing.

The salary of a senior puisne judge will rise to $21.9 million per annum, while puisne judges will get $20.8 million.

Additionally, the president of the Court of Appeal’s compensation will increase to $26.2 million, while a judge of the Court of Appeal will now get $23.8 million.

The commission has also recommended that all allowances, with the exception of housing and security, be rolled into the basic salaries of all jurists, with effect from April 1, 2022.

Clarke said the increases will cost the Government approximately $1.877 billion for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 arrears, in addition to the 2023-2024 wage bill.

Dr Nigel Clarke (file photo)

“I wish to remind the House, and the public of the scholarly independence required of members of the judiciary in addition to the requirement that they lead lives of restraint, such that they retain a steely imperviousness to undue influence from any quarter,” Clarke said.

He noted that unlike public servants and politicians, they are forbidden from working in Jamaica in their field of training – the law – upon retirement.

“These factors, I am sure, influenced the Independent Commission in recommending these compensation levels for members of the judiciary.

“Jamaica needs an independent, strong, wise and efficient judiciary if we are to achieve our developmental objectives,” Clarke declared.

The emoluments of judges are reviewed in three-year cycles, with the last increase for them coming in 2020-2021 fiscal year.

In reacting to the salary increases, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck lauded the commission for its work in recommending the salary increases.

“The salaries that have now been recommended and to be implemented will make the judiciary in Jamaica one of the best paid in the Caribbean,” he declared.

Delroy Chuck (file photo)

Chuck, in pointing out that “the new salaries for the judges definitely reflect a salary comparable with most jurisdictions across the world”, said his expectation is that “our judges will continue to improve the quality of service and delivery of judgments to the world-standard level.”

Additionally, he expressed hope that “outstanding judgments, many of which are in excess of over a year, will now be delivered during this fiscal year.”

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, herself a former resident magistrate (now called parish court judge), said the level of judicial compensation was set at such a high level to ensure that the perception that judges are susceptible to bribes, undue pressure and influence, is avoided.

Marlene Malahoo Forte (file photo)

“I commend the finance minister and the justice minister for honouring the process that for the first time, certainly in my almost 30 years at the bar, I am seeing a level of remuneration that befits the office and institution of judge and judiciary,” she said in Parliament.

Veteran attorney Linton Gordon, who has been practising law for over four decades, welcomed the move by the Government to increase the salaries of High Court and Appeal Court judges.

He said in a media interview, that he was aware of instances where judges were not able to live decently after retirement, and he is now hopeful that “we are now moving from that stage”, so that judges feel they are not “in doubt about whether they can live a decent life”.

King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie said the increases to judges are “welcome news” for the judicial system.

“Hopefully, it will also attract perhaps senior practitioners from the private bar who oftentimes put as an excuse that they are not inclined to give public service because of the poor remuneration,” he told reporters.

For ‘John Public’, however, eyebrows were raised when the seemingly ‘massive’ increases in salaries for judges were seen on social media platforms.

“Over 100% increase (for judges), yet public sector workers couldn’t get 10%,” wrote a man on Facebook.

“The teachers who teach these individuals who become judges are grossly underpaid, Mr (Nigel) Clarke. Look at those millions and teachers get not even near to that,” said a female Facebook user.

On Twitter, there was more pushback at the recommend pay hike for judges, while other persons jokingly said they would be changing careers to become members of the judiciary.

“I’m genuinely saddened by this. Teachers are the reason why y’all chase these careers yet four per cent increase is what they get… Hmmm, okay 100 per cent increase I guess for judiciary service,” tweeted a woman.

“No, but mi nuh haffi guh study law boy,” said a male Twitter user.

Shared another: “Listen, studying law is expensive, along with the work and dedication a judge has to put in, so I have no difficulty with the pay hike.

“Too late to study law? Nah, might go for it, lol. Just kidding though ,” he said jokingly.

Also, one woman shared: “I’m really having no difficulty with the pay raise (for judges), because as someone who has navigated the justice system, they work hard under difficult conditions and some have no social life because the work is demanding.”