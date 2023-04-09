Newsmaker… Week: Nation prays, sends best wishes for beloved ‘Mama P’ Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the hospitalisation of one of Jamaica’s most beloved former prime ministers, Portia Simpson Miller, and the subsequent best wishes and prayers for her recovery from thousands of Jamaicans from near and far.

News came on Good Friday that Simpson Miller was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after a medical complaint.

Sources close to Jamaica’s first female prime minister subsequently said that she is resting and recovering.

A subsequent statement from the People’s National Party (PNP), for which Simpson Miller served as president from 2006 to 2017, said she has been “admitted to hospital for non-emergency care”.

Added the statement: “Mrs Simpson Miller is doing well and is being supported by a capable medical team and her loved ones.

“On behalf of her family, the PNP expresses sincere gratitude for your prayers and well wishes as we pray for good health and a speedy recovery for our dear Sister P.”

It is not clear when she is likely to be released from hospital.

The development caused many Jamaicans to be concerned and anxious, while others offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the 77-year-old retired politician who has not been seen much in public since she retired in June 2017 after 43 years in representational politics.

There are reports that the former PNP president has been battling some health issues since her retirement.

Among those who took to social media to rally PNP supporters to pray for their beloved former leader was current Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

People’s National Party President and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.

“Let us all unite in prayer for her to regain her strength and be back in the comfort of her home,” said Golding in an Instagram post.

Raymond Pryce, the former PNP Member of Parliament (MP) for North East St Elizabeth, made a similar call.

“Now I know that like me you all believe in the power of prayer. So let’s start a power prayer chain for Cde Simpson Miller,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Post your favourite pic or favourite memories or even just a positive word of prayer for her – so that the medical team guided by the Almighty can do all that is necessary to achieve a full and speedy recovery,” he added.

Raymond Pryce

“Mighty God, powerful to save and heal, I petition your throne on behalf of Mrs Portia Simpson Miller, and ask that you will grant her healing,” wrote Facebook user, Roxie Whimsical, who responded to Pryce’s call.

Elsewhere on social media, the sentiments for her well-being were identical, a clear indication that despite her absence from public events since her retirement from the political arena, her popularity, especially among the masses and even inside the camp of her once political opponents, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has not waned.

West Portland Member of Parliament (MP) and current Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Daryl Vaz, tweeted: “My prayers for Mama P at this time.

“My dad and her had a special friendship which passed down to me. Get well soon,” shared Vaz.

Daryl Vaz

“Sending love, hugs and prayers Sister P… Wishing you a speedy recovery,” commented Facebook user, Gina Miller.

Shared Phillip Harrison: “You are strong, Mama P, a PM who truly loves the Jamaican people. You soon deh a road again.”

Another Facebook user, Bernard Johnson, said: “Get well soon Mama P”.

On Instagram, crissy_876_, said: “Omg!!! Mi Prime Minister!! Praying for a speedy recovery. Sigh”.

In a release, Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), said it and, by extension, the wider JLP, “pays” Simpson Miller “the utmost respect in wishing her good health and a speedy and full recovery.”

It added that: “Portia connected with Jamaicans and evoked a genuine love from all walks of life throughout her four decades of public service.

“She is a symbol of perseverance and affability, with an everlasting legacy of positive contribution to the nation,” stated Young Jamaica.

Born in Wood Hall in deep rural St Catherine, Simpson Miller served as a councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation from 1974. Two years later, she was elected MP for South West St Andrew.

She first became PNP president on February 25, 2006, when she defeated doctors Peter Phillips, Omar Davies and Karl Blythe in the party’s presidential election to replace PJ Patterson, who had decided to retire.

She became prime minister in March of that year, becoming the first Jamaican woman to do so.

Her historic stint as leader of the nation was cut short when she lost her first election as PNP president in September 2007, but led her party to victory in the December 2011 General Election, giving her a second tenure as prime minister from January 2012 to February 2016.

She lost the 2016 elections and was once again Opposition leader until she handed over leadership of the PNP to Dr Peter Phillips in 2017.

On June 27, 2017, when she made her final address to Parliament as a member of the House, Simpson Miller declared that the love of the Jamaican people was her proudest legacy as a retiring leader of the country.

Simpson Simpson Miller in an emotional mood in Parliament.

Of her overall legacy, Simpson Miller said: “While there is much (that) I can point to, my proudest legacy has been the love from the people of Jamaica.”

She cited criticism of her trademark public hugs and kisses, which she said actually represents a “genuine statement of love and affection, which breaks down barriers,” and which “has gone viral by now”.

In stating that she had been an “activist MP”, Simpson Miller said at the time that with the support of the people in her constituency, she accomplished much from her leadership there.

She pointed to educational and housing accomplishments as major success stories in the constituency.

“I have respected the people and they have rewarded me with their love and loyalty,” declared Simpson Miller, who then pointed to the value of commitment to the people, despite the circumstances.