Newsmaker… Week: Outrage, grief after mom, 4 kids killed in Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

This week’s development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the macabre-style killing of a mother and her four children, allegedly by a relative in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon on Tuesday.

Rushane Barnett, a 23-year-old resident of Wilson Run, Trelawny, who frequented Papine in St Andrew, was on Friday charged with five counts of murders.

The killing of the family of five – Kemisha Wright and her four children, Kimanda Smith, 15; Shari-Lee Smith, 10; Rafaella Smith, five; and little Kishaun Henry, a 23-month-old boy – has left the entire country reeling, with condemnation coming from across the country.

So shocking was the killing that it made international headlines in online media publications such as the UK’s The Independent newspaper, Yahoo News, Trinidad Guardian, Nation News Barbados, and the Associated Press (AP).

Locally, the grief is even more devastating, as Barnett is said to a cousin of Wright, and was reportedly allowed to live with her and her children. This was said to have been the typical character of Wright, who family members said was always helping relatives and community members.

However, it is said that Wright and Barnett often became engaged in arguments.

A little over a week before the gruesome deaths, deadly violence gripped Spanish Town in St Catherine, with a slew of killings including the daylight murder of two persons in the town’s busy market district, along with several other killings and shooting incidents on the day in and around the old capital.

That forced the Government to declare a state of emergency (SOE) for the entire parish of St Catherine on Friday, June 17.

With the SOE implemented, citizens were hopeful that the raft of killings and brutality would slow down.

But, on June 21, Jamaicans awoke to the spine-tingling news that a mother and her four children were found at their home with their throats slashed.

According to Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, who was at the scene, about 7:50 am on Tuesday, the police were alerted that a family member went to the house and found the mother and her children dead.

The suspected killer, Barnett, had reportedly fled the scene with his belongings.

“The (police) team immediately went down there to see what was happening because this is unusual for this community. This is not a place where you have a lot of violence in Clarendon,” he said, noting that the five appeared to have been killed with sharp implements.

Hours later, the murder weapon – a knife – was found on the premises where the killings took place.

As the crowd descended near scene, a wave of grief echoed throughout the gathering, where there were loud cries, especially when the crowd saw each time one of the bodies was removed from the house by undertakers.

The loudest cries came from Gwendolyn Wright-McKnight, the grandmother of the four children and Kemisha’s mother.

“Everybody dead inna the house… mi one daughter, mi grandchildren… mi cyaan manage it,” Wright-McKnight screamed repeatedly.

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams (in blue dress), along with community members, comforting Gwendolyn Wright-McKnight, mother and grandmother of the five victims of last Tuesday’s murderous attack in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon on the day of the dramatic incident.She, however, found the strength to recount their different traits.”The one weh name Raffi always call mi and seh, ‘Mama, yuh alright?’ And mi cud a hear little Kishi in ah the background a call, ‘Mama, Mama’. Oh God,” wailed the grieving grandmother.”The big one now, she nuh really talk. She just lay down in a fi her little room. She nuh come out. “Plummie now; if mi call, Plummie we say, ‘Mama, yuh alright?’ Mi haffi say, ‘Plummie, yuh can call mi enuh man’,” she recounted.”But dem nuh really love call, but Raffi man, Oh Jesus. Every morning she WhatsApp… Only time she nuh call me ah when she nuh have WhatsApp pon her phone,” Wright-McKnight reflected. Turning to her daughter, the grief-stricken mother described her as being very ambitious. She recounted how the father of her granddaughters went overseas, leaving Wright to work and take care of her children on her own.Even with the little Kemisha Wright had, Wright-McKnight said her daughter shared whatever she had with relatives and community members. The grieving mother said her daughter remained ambitious, and was assisted in starting practical nursing school by her boyfriend, the father of slain 23-month-old Keshaun.In fact, Wright-McKnight said her daughter was to complete her final exams on Tuesday, but now that will never happen.Little Keshaun’s father is a soldier, and he was observed being consoled by his colleagues from the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and by police officers at the scene. Several residents of Cocoa Piece and surrounding areas of North Central Clarendon expressed shock at the bloodshed that had stained the usually peaceful community. “It’s very sad, because it’s someone we know very good weh grow up in this community, and she (Kemisha Wright) is a very nice, jovial person, and fi lose her like that it’s not nice,” said a female resident who spoke on Tuesday. “Even we as mothers and grandmothers, we really hurt. Even the children at school really hurt about it,” she added.The woman also indicated that Wright “never make any problem with anyone”.A godmother of little Keshaun and one of Wright’s friends, shared in an another interview that the deceased woman was “a very loving mother”.She said Kemisha Wright “was all about her kids. She loved her partner very much, who was my cousin, and this put a damper on the entire community,” said the woman who did not give her name.While at the scene near the murders, Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, provided what comfort she could to Wright-McKnight as the latter screamed and wailed while speaking with the media.Williams, in an interview with reporters, said she was shocked and devastated by the killings.”I’m speechless; I am without words right now as to what happened here this morning. How could anyone contemplate killing four children and a mother, including a baby?” she questioned.”The whole community is in mourning. I was with the mother for a while, and once I got here, her grief and her sorrow — you could feel it. It is horrible!”This is not the Jamaica that we want, and we have to send a very strong, strong message to those who contemplate and then do these brutal acts on our children,” declared Williams. She also visited Beulah All-Age School in the community, where Shari-Lee was a grade five student, and Rafaella was in her final year at the school’s infant department. According to Principal Nadine Gayle-Little, waves of anxiety, fainting and asthma attacks gripped students and staff at the institution after they heard the news. She described the students as beautiful and disciplined.In fact, Rafaella’s teacher, Tamar Blair-Robinson, in speaking with reporters, described the little girl as a quiet and well-behaved student who excelled academically. In noting that Rafaella was to receive the top academic award at this week’s graduation after acing her exams, Blair-Robinson said it was that academic excellence that led her to recommend the little girl to move on to grade one at the primary level, despite her not meeting the age requirement.As news of the deaths blanketed the island, there was even outrage from lawmakers, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness who, at that time, was on route to Kigali in Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference.Prime Minister Andrew HolnessHolness denounced the killing of the 34-year-old mother and her four children as a “new low” in Jamaica that has demonstrated an extreme contempt for the sanctity of life.”All Jamaicans must unequivocally condemn the murder of four innocent children and their mother. This marks a new low in the level of violence in our society. “This is not just a domestic dispute, this murder represents an attack on our civility, an attack on our sensibilities, and an attack on our nation,” Holness said in an audio recording that was shared with the media after the gruesome discovery at the Cocoa Piece, Clarendon home.Shortly before the prime minister’s statement on the matter, Barnett was listed as a person of interest in the killings. Holness urged the police to ensure that the perpetrator (whoever it was) is caught and brought to justice.Holness also called on Jamaicans to find new ways to resolve conflicts, and to reject violence. “This is a point where all Jamaicans should reflect on the level of violence in the society, and how we have come to normalise violence, and that each and every one of us, how we rear our children, how we interact with each other, and conduct our social transactions, we must all turn away from violence as a means of resolving disputes and conflicts,” Holness urged.Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Central Clarendon, Robert Morgan, described the mass killing in the constituency as a “terrible tragedy”. He, too, was on route to Kigali, Rwanda at the time.RobeRobert Morgan“It is a rough time for us. We just have to pray and comfort each other in this time. This has never happened before in our constituency. We are not used to this type of mass killing,” Morgan said on Tuesday.For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, who was then in charge of the country in Holness’ absence, described the attack as “an act of savagery and brutality of unequal proportions”.He added that, “These were young, promising children with their entire lives ahead of them. Ms Wright was a hardworking and honest young woman who was making a life for herself and her children. This barbarity is deplorable,” said Chang.”It reflects the epidemic of interpersonal violence that permeates sections of our society. Such utter evil and horror reinforce the need for us to continue to pursue a holistic approach to this disease of inter-personal violence in our society,” added Chang.Outrage and shock regarding the grisly murders also stretched to Parliament, with House Speaker, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, sharing that, “These are dark times for our country”.”We… as a country, all of us, from all walks of life, must stop and reflect and pray for all of us as citizens of this country. The murders have to stop,” Dalrymple-Philibert remarked.Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert“It is senseless, it is gruesome, it is evil; it is barbaric. Outside is dark, the clouds are dark. They’re hanging over us and all around us. Today (Tuesday) is a dark day in this country,” the House speaker added.”As a mother, as a female, as a citizen, as a parliamentarian… I am just beside myself,” she said.The South Trelawny MP also expressed condolences to the family members of the victims, and asked that as a country “we stop and reflect and pray for ourselves”.With news that a family member was being sought in connection with the gruesome murders, Chang, while speaking in Parliament, lamented that there has been increasing levels of inter-family violence in recent times.Opposition Leader Mark Golding said the savage killing of a mother and her four children is a “degree of savagery that indicates a certain mentality which is disturbing and depraved”.He elaborated that, “it indicates that our country has a problem with violence which is multifaceted; it is not limited to the kinds of violence that has generally been preoccupying those with responsibility for trying to improve the national security of the country, which is organised criminal violence around extortion, money laundering, scamming and other forms of criminal activity,” he said.Mark GoldingGolding argued that for the country to move forward from the dark place at which it is now, interventions are needed that can effectively tackle the attendant issues.”Apart from law enforcement, the psychosocial issues bedevilling the society require other forms of interventions as well,” he said.Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison, also added her voice to the growing list of persons condemning the vicious murder of a mother and four children.She described the crimes as “particularly abhorrent and gruesome”.Continuing, she said: “I am struck to the core by how vicious and heartless the perpetrators are, especially because vulnerable and harmless children were senselessly robbed of their lives.”In a statement, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) said it was horrified at the gruesome killing of three school-aged children, a toddler and their mother.The association also said it is concerned about the growing levels of violence against the nation’s children and women, adding that this “cowardly act” must be “repudiated”.As anxiety grew in the country over the whereabouts of the suspected killer, news came earlier on Tuesday that a taxi operator was detained by the police. The driver was suspected to have transported the accused from the area. Chang, who told Parliament that a suspect who was a close family member was in custody on Tuesday afternoon, later walked back the statement, saying that he had been misinformed on the matter. Late Tuesday night, however, the news that the country was awaiting, came when Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime portfolio, Fitz Bailey, confirmed that Barnett was apprehended in Wilson Run, Trelawny. He was reportedly caught trying to escape from his parent’s house in the community, and surrendered to the police. His mother was detained for questioning, media reports said. It is unclear if she was eventually released.But a question on everyone lips is, who is Rushane Barnett? And why did he possibly kill his female cousin who played the role of a Good Samaritan to him? In a media interview, Oshane Barnett, Rushane’s elder brother, described Rushane as a “nice youth”, but said he (Rushane) was a “little bit too angry some of the times”.Oshane told reporters that he was “surprised” by the killings, and was lost for words. He said Rushane denied any involvement in the killings when he (Rushane) arrived in Wilson Run at his parent’s house. Oshane said his father encouraged him (Rushane) to turn himself into the police, since he (Rushane) claimed that he did not commit the crimes. Arrangements were later made for his arrest, but his mother was also detained.Still, who is Rushane Barnett? Prior to family members giving their side of the story on Barnett’s apprehension, there were media in which sources claimed that the now accused murderer had gotten into a dispute back in Trelawny, and had likely fled to Cocoa Peace in Clarendon.It was said that Kemisha Wright allowed Barnett to stay at her home with her four children. However, it is reported that their living arrangement deteriorated, with the two cousins often arguing, and she was believed to have told him to leave the house.Police sources also claimed that Barnett had been charged in the past with unlawful wounding of his father, but the case was eventually dropped because the father failed to proceed with the matter.By Friday, Barnett was charged with the five killings.Rushane BarnettIn disclosing the news publicly, DCP Bailey hinted that the crime stemmed from a domestic situation turned deadly.”Nothing we do will bring back these precious lives that were brutally taken away.”Once again, I am urging people to manage their conflicts in a better way, seek the intervention of the police and other community actors before things escalate into violence,” said Bailey.As news came of charges bring laid against Barnett on Friday, reactions came fast and furious, including for him to be given the death penalty, a sentence that remains on the books, but which has not been used for many years.The calls for Barnett to be given that sentence were noticeably being made ever since he was identified as person of interest, even though he has so far made no court appearance, and has thus not pleaded guilty to the crimes.Apart from the non-judicial ‘death sentences’, social media users, for the most part, reacted with shock and deep outrage at the killings, while others expressed sympathy with the wailing grandmother who was captured on several videos expressing her grief and remembering her loved ones. “This lady (Gwendolyn Wright-McKnight) have so much strength, because grief would kill me if I lose my grandkids and my daughter like that. My condolences to her,” commented Inez Harris, for example.Yvonne Green wrote: “Fly high little angels”. Marybeth Hall shared that, “This is so cold and heartless. Even here in New York, people talking about this killing back home in Jamaica man. “We need love, my brothers and sisters. We can’t keep fighting our way out of disputes. Four precious angels gone and their fighting mom who didn’t get to live her dreams or see her children prosper? My gosh man,” Hall wrote on Facebook.