Newsmaker… Week: Politician’s killing evokes condemnation, questions | Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is Thursday’s brazen daylight killing of Lennox Hines, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker-councillor for the Southboro Division in St Catherine.

JLP General Secretary and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, confirmed in a release on Friday that Hines and his family were in the middle of planning his wedding.

This, Chang said, “makes this murder even more tragic”.

The politician’s killing has sparked outrage and condemnation generally, but there are also questions surrounding the motive behind his murder, given the fact that the police have confirmed that his death is believed to have been a hit.

Overall, Hines’ murder marked a bloody week across the country, and the news globally was also dominated by gun violence centred around the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde in Texas, United States, which left 19 children, two teachers and the teenage attacker dead.

Closer to home, the days leading up to Hines’ murder were marked by several heinous crimes, including a triple murder in Rose Heights, St James on Wednesday night.

The wave of violence washing the country came on the heels of statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) last Monday, which revealed the startling news that murders were up by 6.5 per cent nationally.

There were 574 murders recorded up to May 23, compared to 539 for the corresponding period last year.

The frightening statistic, as well as the frequent killings being reported, have led several Jamaicans to openly question whether the security forces are losing the battle against criminals nationally.

Then on Thursday afternoon, the crime monster found its way into the political realm, with Hines being shot dead while travelling home from work with two other occupants in his vehicle along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew.

One of the occupants, Hines’ fiancee, was also shot and injured, while his daughter was unharmed.

Aside from being a well-known political organiser in Portmore, St Catherine, Hines was a driving instructor with close association with the Island Traffic Authority’s (ITA) Spanish Town Road motor vehicle examination depot in St Andrew.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed that Hines was attacked by men travelling on a motorcycle. The senior lawman also said the attack was likely a contract killing.

The police have so far not given any hint of any suspects behind the incident.

The vehicle in which Lennox Hines was shot dead along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon into evening.

Hines was no stranger to controversy, as he and other men were previously charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and shooting with intent in connection with the gun murder of Oral Livermore, a resident of Portsmouth in St Catherine, leading up to the 2007 General Elections. They were all acquitted.

It was alleged that weeks before the election, JLP supporters accused People’s National Party (PNP) supporters of tearing down green posters and flags that had been mounted in Portsmouth.

Then on August 15, 2007, Livermore and three persons were shot by a group of men who were travelling in a motor car.

Hines and others were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, with prosecutors claiming that a hit had been ordered against Livermore.

By 2013, the case against Hines and his co-accused fell apart, and the defendants were all acquitted in the Home Circuit Court.

Since his death, the police have appealed to the public to provide them with any information that can lead to the arrest of his killers.

As news of the politician’s murder spread, several tributes followed.

Chang, who is also Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister, described Hines as “a family man who worked hard for his family and the division he sought to represent”.

According to Chang, “The police have advised us that they are investigating, and the party will be monitoring to ensure the criminal perpetrators are brought to justice.

Dr Horace Chang

“We are also praying for his fianc?e who was injured, and his daughter who was also in the car. The family was in the middle of planning their wedding, which makes this murder even more tragic,” said Chang in a release from the JLP.

He stated that the party has been in contact with Member of Parliament (MP) for East Central St Catherine, Alando Terrelonge, to assist in supporting the family.

For his part, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, strongly condemned Hines’ killing.

“This is absolutely brazen and brutal. While the motive for this heinous crime is yet unknown, it is clear to me that these criminals who shot Mr Hines down in the evening traffic on Marcus Garvey Drive wanted to make a public show of the evil that they committed.

“It is another terrible example of the violence that is afflicting our society, and the combined determination of the security forces and ordinary citizens right across the country is critical to turning this situation around,” McKenzie said in a release late Thursday

The local government minister expressed “great sorrow” to Hine’s fianc?e and children.

McKenzie also expressed condolences to the people of the Southboro Division, with whom Hines was very close.

Desmond McKenzie

“Mr Hines served as councillor-caretaker for the division since 2014, and proved to be an enthusiastic and dedicated student of the system of local government and the fixity of purpose required for effective service.

“He established an office in the division, and outside of his regular presence in the division, was there every Saturday to serve the needs of the people,” said McKenzie.

People’s National Party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, also extended sympathies to the family and colleagues of the JLP caretaker-councillor.

Campbell noted the tragic circumstances that led to Hines’ death, and called for the perpetrators of the murder to be swiftly brought to justice.

Dr Dayton Campbell

The condolences for the late politician spread to social media.

Instagram user, marshacampbell25 wrote: “Condolence to the family, friends and co-workers”.

But amid the condolences, there were some interesting remarks relative to Hines’ killing.

Another instagram user, iamking37971, opined that, “The average man will not just take such action on a state representative unless it was charged by a top-ranking (person).”

On Facebook, some users of that platform were not pleased with the condemnation of the politician’s death, contending that similar reactions were not extended to other citizens who were killed.

“KMT, only politicians death by gunman unuh condemn. Bet unuh find the killers in no time, but if it was normal citizens unuh couldn’t care less,” remarked Shell Townsend, a social media user.

Carol Marie Charles, in reacting to that comment, said: “Not true”.

But Darly M Grant expressed similar views as that of Townsend.

“That’s all unuh do a condemn… The Administration is a huge failure. People a dead like crazy and cost of living skyrocketing, yet all u guys do is pretend to be sympathetic towards citizens,” he argued.

Facebook user Yanique Miller decried the crime situation in the nation.

“So many killings take place in the country on a daily basis, so many females have lost their lives to gun since the start of the year.

“Children are not safe anymore, either they’re being rob and gunned down, or they’re being kidnapped, and not once have I heard Desmond McKenzie speak out about this.

“You politicians are a bunch of hypocrites and only care about your own. I’m talking about both political parties, cause neither care about us. We want policemen like Adams, who are not afraid to take down these (gun)men,” declared Miller.

There were also those who called on persons to be more proactive, and be alert to their surroundings when travelling in public.

“Ppl (people) need to be more proactive. Watch out for bike ppl. Look if they r (are) following you n (and) drive to the (police) station nearby or call the police n (and) let them know your suspicions. We have to be more vigilant, don’t know who is gonna attack you,” one woman appealed.

On Twitter, one user made a similar appeal.

“We have to report any situation where we have any suspicion that our life is at risk, and we have to watch out for these bike boys creating havoc. RIP Mr Hines, because regardless what anyone says, no one deserves to die,” tweeted the individual.