Newsmaker… Week: Social media frenzy over Beenie Man’s engagement Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the range of reactions to the news that ‘King of the Dancehall’, Beenie Man, has proposed marriage to his girlfriend, Camille ‘Lee’ McIntosh, who is a businesswoman.

The video of the proposal came weeks after the ‘Who Am I’ singer and Camille celebrated their third anniversary as a couple.

In the video, which has his song ‘Simma’ as background music, Beenie Man, born Moses Davis, shows off a ring and is captured placing the rock on Camille’s finger. The two then sealed the deal with a kiss.

“23 years in the making, but finally found my forever with Camille,” the entertainer wrote on Instagram on Thursday night.

He said she has been his rock, “lifting me up and supporting me through every emotional roller coaster”.

He added that, “Her energy and light have brought new life to my music. I couldn’t have done it without her by my side. Forever grateful for her love and support. #LoveWins #NewBeginnings.”

Beenie Man and Camille made their relationship public back in November 2021. Since then, they have been very open about their relationship, sharing photographs and videos of some of their moments together on social media.

Beenie Man’s relationships have been very open and public over the years, so it is not surprising that since his latest engagement was announced, social media users have been mentioning his former partners, Dancehall Queen Carlene Smith, his ex-wife Michelle ‘D’Angel’ Downer, and public speaking coach and politician, Krystal Tomlinson. All three women have children for the ‘Girls Dem Sugar’ deejay.

Beenie Man split from Carlene around 2000, then by 2005 it was revealed that he was dating D’Angel, a former girlfriend of his then arch musical rival, Bounty Killer.

The ‘Doctor’, as Beenie is popularly styled in the music industry, got married to D’Angel a year after, and they have a son, Marco Dean, together. However, the pair separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Beenie Man soon found love in then People’s National Party (PNP) young politician and media personality, Krystal Tomlinson, with both sharing a daughter, Xiah, together in 2018.

Despite rumours of them being then engaged, Beenie and Tomlinson called it quits on their relationship in January 2021.

Fast-forward to now when there is a raft of opinions and perspectives on the latest relationship status of the dancehall entertainer who has a reported 12 children in total.

“Well, what can I say but congratulations, but Krystal (Tomlinson) deserved the ring,” a woman from the lot of perspectives opined on Instagram.

“Beenie (Man) did say, ‘Nuff gyal in a bungle’. Congrats to him, but I feel it for Krystal (Tomlinson) and Dancehall Queen Carlene (Smith),” said another woman.

Shared a man: “The 23 years he (Beenie Man) mentioned needs clarity, but all the best to them because we can’t tell who a man should love or marry.”

On Facebook, a woman shared: “Boy Beenie (Man), you can surely date, but a hope it last this time”.

Other persons have, however, opted to congratulate the couple without questioning their decision.

“Congratulations to you both Camille and Beenie. You are a lovely couple and wishing you love and happiness in the future,” a woman wrote on Instagram.

Artiste Razor B commented: “Congratulations. 2024 is a ‘feeling good’ year”.

Other entertainers, such as Samantha J, Rupee, Alex Marley, Chevelle Franklyn and Craigy T, also congratulated the couple on their engagement.