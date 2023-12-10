Newsmaker: Worrying seizure of 21 phones, knives etc at ‘Ochi’ jail Loop Jamaica

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the outcome of the search that was conducted by a team led by Caribbean Search Centre personnel at the Ocho Rios Police Station’s cellblock on Monday, which bagged a significant number of contrabands, including 21 cellular phones and even a combat knife.

However, the operation notably quickly escalated into a disturbance at the jailhouse, as prisoners reacted by lighting fires and launching projectiles, including urine, at law enforcement personnel.

According to reports, the search began at approximately 11 am on Monday. The targeted cellblock housed male prisoners, and was subject to a thorough examination for illicit items.

During the operation, authorities uncovered approximately half a pound of ganja, two SIM cards, and 22 cellular phones, including a dismantled one.

Interestingly, a photograph of the items that were seized showed that the inmates were not using the usual inexpensive ‘banger’ phones, which have been mostly found in previous jail searches at other lockups locally. The phones seized this time around were mostly smartphones, which comprised iPhones and Android devices.

Additionally, 16 phone chargers, 11 USB cables, 41 lighters, knives, scissors, and various other contraband items were found and confiscated.

The discovery of such a substantial number of contraband items within the cellblock has raised serious concerns about security in jails generally, and the effectiveness of existing measures to prevent illegal items from entering such police station lockups.

Speculation is also rife about how the items were smuggled onto the cellblock at the Ocho Rios Police Station.

“All these items can’t walk fi guh in lockup, so it has to be someone take them in there guh give the prisoners,” a woman on Facebook claimed.

“A nuh one combat knife that (was found on the cellblock)? But dis serious! JCF have to investigate this thoroughly man, ’cause this smells like corruption,” a man wrote on the same social media platform.

“This is serious business going on, because iPhone galore a use a jail and weed nuff. Big, big corruption taking place at this lockup,” a man remarked.

On X, formerly Twitter, a user said: “Everybody should be reassigned (from Ocho Rios lockup), even the janitor.”

Said a male user: “This should trigger a change of all personnel who have anything to do with that area, (because) they failed.”

But the incident at the Ocho Rios lockup is not isolated, as Jamaica has witnessed similar searches in the past that have revealed alarming numbers of contraband items.

For example, on Monday, October 2, 2023, several contraband items, including molly pills, knives and cigarettes, were found among inmates at the Negril Police Station lockup.

The discovery was made in a mandatory search at the six-cell facility.

The items found were 21 ecstasy or molly pills, seven knives, packs of cigarettes, seven SIM cards, 27 cellular phones, 15 phone chargers, 17 earphones, 20 razor blades, 36 lighters, $9,000 in cash, a small quantity of ganja, and items of jewellery.

An investigation was launched into that development.

In August of last year, two bags with an assortment of prohibited items and substances were seized at the Greater Portmore Police Station (100 Man) in St Catherine, which prompted the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to warn citizens against smuggling contraband into its network of lockups.

In a subsequent statement from the JCF, it said two men were observed walking to the back of the premises with bags during a routine check of the cellblock.

After capturing the attention of the police, the unsuccessful pair abandoned their treasure trove of contraband that were purportedly meant for the prisoners inside.

“On seeing the officers, they fled leaving behind the bags. The bags contained cellular phones, SIM cards, lighters, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, food and other items,” the police stated at the time.

But despite repeated warnings from the police that anyone found trying to smuggle contraband into the lockups will be arrested, the practice continues.

Numerous reports have emerged locally over the few years about police officers, correctional officers and civilians being arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband into lockups and prisons.

Some of the items are often skilfully hidden in food, clothing or even slippers.

Instances of contraband seizures within Jamaican jails and prisons have prompted discussions among officials, experts and members of the public about the underlying causes and potential solutions over the years. These discussions have emphasised and led to the bolstering of security measures, which entails the conducting of thorough searches, as well as the implementation of stringent protocols to prevent the entry and circulation of illicit items.

But, despite such stringent measures, the illicit items are still ‘finding their way’ into the island’s jails and prisons.