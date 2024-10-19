Neymar confirms return to Santos in emotional social media post

Neymar has announced that he has completed a remarkable return to his boyhood club Santos from Al-Hilal in an emotional post on social media on Thursday.

Neymar departed Santos back in 2013 for a move to Barcelona, with his eye-catching displays earning him a reported €57.1million move to LaLiga.

The Brazilian would go on to form an impressive partnership alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, netting 105 goals in 186 appearances across all competitions.

He also won eight major honours, including the Champions League in 2014-15, before making the switch to Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

His move to the French capital is still a world record for the most expensive player, following his reported €220m move.

At PSG, Neymar would net 118 goals and lay on a further 77 assists as he claimed 12 major trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

A move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal followed, but the 32-year-old was limited to just seven appearances in the Middle East after a string of injury issues.

Neymar suffered a cruciate ligament injury and a hamstring tear also limited him to just two appearances this season, both of which have come in the Asian Champions League.

The Brazilian superstar returns to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira 12 years after venturing into Europe, describing the move as like "going back in time".

Santos responded to the post with a message saying "Your home awaits", following that up with a video of a throne, captioned "The Prince is on his way."