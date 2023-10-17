Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury Loop Jamaica

Brazil’s Neymar is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after being injured during a qualifying football match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Uruguay at Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico).

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Neymar was in tears as he left the field with an apparent knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match at Uruguay on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old striker tripped and fell during a run in the 44th minute at the Centenario Staidum and was immediately surrounded by players from both teams as he held his left knee.

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with both of his hands on his face. Richarlison came on to replace him.

Brazil’s medical team had no immediate update on Neymar’s condition.

Neymar, who plays for Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, was criticized by fans before the World Cup qualifier because of his subpar performance during Thursday’s 1-1 draw between host Brazil and Venezuela.

Neymar made his national team debut in 2010 and has 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil.

Leading international music magazine Rolling Stone has listed three Jamaicans, Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore (#91), Ernie Ranglin (#179), and Earl “Chinna” Smith (#181) among the 250 greatest guitarists of all

Farmer reportedly chopped to death by his brother in Clarendon

A man who is said to suffer from mental challenges was arrested by the Clarendon police after he allegedly chopped a brother of his to death during a dispute at their home in the parish on Monday.

Motorcyclists collide with truck in Westmoreland; 3 dead

Three motorcyclists died as a result of injuries they sustained after a collision with a truck on the Waterworks main road in Westmoreland Monday night, as the carnage on the nation’s roads continues.

Netherlands shock South Africa with upset win at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — On the heels of Afghanistan beating defending champion England, the Netherlands caused another upset at the Cricket World Cup by beating South Africa by 38 runs on T

Belgian police kill suspect in Swedish football fans shooting

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in the Belgian capital shot and killed a Tunisian national on Tuesday hours after they say he gunned down three Swedish football fans, killing two of them, and posted a vid

US Navy probing petty officer linked to killing of MP’s child in Ja

… Navy says it takes allegations of misconduct seriously 

 

