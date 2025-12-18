Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism SRHA implements contingency measures at facilities seeing increase in patients Relatives of missing 14-year-old Kayla Catnott are appealing for assistance in locating her 2025 winter tourist season begins, but many hotels remain closed following hurricane Melissa Bahia Hotel management and BITU sign agreement for enhanced separation package for staff 1061 people still in shelters
Local News

NFA is urging fishers in western and central parishes to take advantage of fishing licences and registration fee waiver

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is urging fishers in western and central parishes to take advantage of the fishing licences and registration fee waiver.

The NFA implemented the initiative to ease financial burdens and support the sector’s recovery.

Chief Executive Officer of NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy said the programme ends on May 11 next year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bellamy said the NFA has distributed over 1 thousand rolls of fishing wire to fishers across 26 beaches in several parishes.

He said today the NFA team will be at alligator pound in Manchester, distributing fishing supplies.

Dr. Bellamy was speaking at the Rural Agriculture Development Authority, RADA, forum yesterday.

Support us

Related News

09 December 2025

Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism

18 December 2025

PSOJ President Metry Seaga says 7% increase in JPS bills will not have any major effect

09 December 2025

Official funeral for late reggae singer Jimmy Cliff to be held Wednesday December 17 in Ki...

09 December 2025

Attorney says Buchanan’s move to void election results not a waste of time