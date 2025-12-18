Local News
NFA is urging fishers in western and central parishes to take advantage of fishing licences and registration fee waiver
18 December 2025
The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is urging fishers in western and central parishes to take advantage of the fishing licences and registration fee waiver.
The NFA implemented the initiative to ease financial burdens and support the sector’s recovery.
Chief Executive Officer of NFA, Dr. Gavin Bellamy said the programme ends on May 11 next year.
Meanwhile, Dr. Bellamy said the NFA has distributed over 1 thousand rolls of fishing wire to fishers across 26 beaches in several parishes.
He said today the NFA team will be at alligator pound in Manchester, distributing fishing supplies.
Dr. Bellamy was speaking at the Rural Agriculture Development Authority, RADA, forum yesterday.
