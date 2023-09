The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday.

It says gradual development of the wave will be possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form late this week or next weekend while the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The disturbance has a low (0 per cent) chance of formation through 48 hours and a medium (40 per cent) chance of formation through seven days.