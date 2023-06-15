NHC monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic Ocean Loop Jamaica

NHC monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic Ocean Loop Jamaica
Source: NOAA

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said it is monitoring a tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean that has potential for further development.

In an advisory on Thursday morning, the NHC said the disturbance is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later Thursday and early Friday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week,” NHC said in its forecast.

Forecasters said there is a 20 per cent chance for the tropical wave to further develop over the next seven days.

