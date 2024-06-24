NHC monitoring tropical wave southeast of the Windward Islands

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a westward moving tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

According to the NHC in its 2 pm EDT update, the tropical wave is producing disorganised showers and thundershowers.

It says environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week.

NHC says the tropical wave labelled Disturbance One, has a low (0 per cent) formation chance through 48 hours and a low (20 per cent) formation chance through seven days.