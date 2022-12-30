NHT accepting contributions refund applications for 2015 Loop Jamaica

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is advising customers that, starting January 2023, it will begin accepting applications for a refund of contributions made in 2015.

Eligible contributors are being reminded that applications for contributions refund must be made online via its website; www.nht.gov.jm, and also via its mobile app, ‘NHT Online’.

Additionally, NHT said it will extend the cash refund granted to eligible public sector workers for the upcoming year, 2023.

“Customers are also being reminded to be on the lookout for scams during this period from individuals purporting to be representatives of the NHT, it said in a release.

The NHT said it has observed an increase in fictitious communication asking individuals to provide payment or bank account information to access some NHT services, in particular contributions refund.

“These are not affiliated with the NHT and are fake,” NHT said.

The Trust also reminded customers of some tips to keep their accounts and information safe. They include:

Always use the NHT mobile app or the official NHT website when making an application.Be wary of messages with false urgency seeking to persuade immediate action.Check the URL for website links and email addresses of all communication received before responding or taking action.The NHT will never ask you to provide payment information via links in emails. All payment information is collected through the application portal on the website and the mobile app at the time of application.

If you receive correspondence you think may not be from the NHT, please report it, NHT urged.