NHT commits to enhancing policies and initiatives

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has committed to enhancing its policies and initiatives, by drawing on valuable lessons emerging from the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl and seismic events that have affected Jamaica over the past two months.

NHT Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick said that this will ensure the organisation is better equipped to support homeowners in future emergencies.

“Hurricane Beryl has led to us becoming more cognisant. We pride ourselves on being a responsive organisation, meaning that we know what the needs of our customers are and we respond as best as we can,” he said.

Following the hurricane’s passage on July 3, the NHT launched several relief initiatives to provide immediate and meaningful support to citizens affected.

Among these is the Special Home Improvement Loan facility, which is available to current and former NHT mortgagors whose houses sustained damage.

Under this initiative, qualifying persons can access up to $1.5 million to restore their homes to optimal condition.

The loan is calculated at the applicable interest rate, in accordance with the Trust’s existing income bands.

Also available is the Disaster Relief Grant, through which households can access up to $300,000 even if a contributor has already accessed other NHT loan facilities such as Open Market, Scheme, 10 Plus, or Home Improvement loans. Approximately $300 million has been earmarked under this facility.

Berbick said these programmes will not be confined to issues relating to the recent hurricane.

“The NHT has taken the decision that we will keep these as products, going forward, so that in the event that this type of peril event happens again, we can pull on them again,” Berbick pointed out.