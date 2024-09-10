NHT commits to enhancing policies and initiatives

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NHT commits to enhancing policies and initiatives
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

Guidelines for nomination day and by-election in NE St Ann

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Tuesday Sep 10

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, National Housing Trust (NHT), Dwayne Berbick.

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has committed to enhancing its policies and initiatives, by drawing on valuable lessons emerging from the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl and seismic events that have affected Jamaica over the past two months.

NHT Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick said that this will ensure the organisation is better equipped to support homeowners in future emergencies.

“Hurricane Beryl has led to us becoming more cognisant. We pride ourselves on being a responsive organisation, meaning that we know what the needs of our customers are and we respond as best as we can,” he said.

Following the hurricane’s passage on July 3, the NHT launched several relief initiatives to provide immediate and meaningful support to citizens affected.

Among these is the Special Home Improvement Loan facility, which is available to current and former NHT mortgagors whose houses sustained damage.

Under this initiative, qualifying persons can access up to $1.5 million to restore their homes to optimal condition.

The loan is calculated at the applicable interest rate, in accordance with the Trust’s existing income bands.

 Also available is the Disaster Relief Grant, through which households can access up to $300,000 even if a contributor has already accessed other NHT loan facilities such as Open Market, Scheme, 10 Plus, or Home Improvement loans. Approximately $300 million has been earmarked under this facility.

Berbick said these programmes will not be confined to issues relating to the recent hurricane.

“The NHT has taken the decision that we will keep these as products, going forward, so that in the event that this type of peril event happens again, we can pull on them again,” Berbick pointed out.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

“The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” begins in Canada, US

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

Jamaica News

Young student Zidane Anderson wants to become an animator

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

See also

Jamaica News

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols