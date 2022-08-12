NHT contributors encouraged to use refund towards homeownership Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
NHT contributors encouraged to use refund towards homeownership Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NHT contributors encouraged to use refund towards homeownership

Oyster production business opportunity for Jamaicans

PM calls for political consensus on crime

‘Total stranger’ protests outside courthouse re Donna-Lee’s case

J’can wanted man held in Cayman to appear in St Catherine court Friday

Dad demands answers after son visiting from US shot by security forces

FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov 20

CXC results to be released September 5

Third cop on murder rap denied bail

Renowned family doctor Dr Marco Brown has died

Friday Aug 12

24?C
World News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors who are looking to own a home are being encouraged to use their refund to offset some of the costs associated with the process.

Corporate and Public Affairs Manager, Dwayne Berbick, said persons should consider using the repayment to assist with the deposit, valuation report or legal fees.

“Do not just spend it because it is available. Use it wisely,” he encouraged.

“Your refund is actually a tool to help with the homeownership process when that time comes. Do not consider [your contribution] as [just a] tax,” he added.

Contributions become refundable every eight years.

However, Mr. Berbick explained that “individuals who are purchasing a home today… can actually reach out to us and request to have years not yet due to become available ahead of time. Persons can ask for up to five years of refunds”.

Currently, the Trust is refunding contribution made in 2014 or earlier. Contributors can submit refund applications online up to December 31 using the NHT’s mobile application (app) or via its website at www.nht.gov.jm.

The app is available for download at the App Store and Google Play Store.

The NHT has committed to provide affordable dwellings to citizens year on year. It aims to deliver 42,000 of the 70,000 housing solutions that are being targeted for development by the Government.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

NHT contributors encouraged to use refund towards homeownership

Jamaica News

Oyster production business opportunity for Jamaicans

Jamaica News

PM calls for political consensus on crime

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.62 in Monaco

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her superb form in the 100 metres by running the world’s fastest time this year at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Wed

See also

Business

Local entrepreneur shares winning formula for hair growth

Women refer to their hair as their golden crown of glory, spending thousands of dollars on products that promise to deliver length and health.
Sadra Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of

Jamaica News

Dad demands answers after son visiting from US shot by security forces

A 15-year-old boy vacationing in Jamaica from the US was shot and injured during an operation by the security forces in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, on Thursday.
The teenager, whose name is bein

Jamaica News

65-y-o soup vendor shot and killed metres away from police station

A 65-year-old soup vendor was shot and killed on Barnett Street, St James on Wednesday, August 10, just meters away from the police station.
The deceased has been identified as Allan Morg

Jamaica News

Boy goes missing from summer school

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old K’Issac Chambers of Jerico, Hanover, and Cliffton Boy’s Home, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 9.
He is of dark complexion, slim build a

Jamaica News

J’can cop charged with smuggling cocaine in her body gets 33 months

Shelian Allen, the 42-year-old Jamaican policewoman charged with smuggling more than 1,000 grams of cocaine into the US, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The magnitude of the cha

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols