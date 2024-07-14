NHT mortgagors can file Hurricane Beryl claims up to mid-August

NHT mortgagors can file Hurricane Beryl claims up to mid-August
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
NHT mortgagors can file Hurricane Beryl claims up to mid-August

24 hrs ago

A house sits roofless after being damaged by Hurricane Beryl in Portland Cottage, Clarendon. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson)

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is advising mortgagors who suffered property damage during Hurricane Beryl, that insurance claims must be filed by Friday, August 16, 2024.

Those affected may file their claims at any NHT branch office, a release from the entity said on Friday.

While acknowledging the varying degrees of damage suffered by mortgagors during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the NHT reminded mortgagors that they are able to benefit from Peril Insurance coverage.

The NHT said it takes pride in ensuring its mortgagors’ peace of mind through our Peril Insurance arrangements, which safeguard properties in the event of damage or loss.

“If you suspect damage to your home as a result of the recent hurricane, please contact your nearest NHT branch office with a completed Peril Insurance Claim Form located on our website- www.nht.gov.jm, photographs of the damage, Tax Registration Number (TRN), valid identification, a letter of authorisation (if someone other than the mortgagor is submitting the claim),” NHT said.

The entity also alerted its contributors of fictitious communication purporting to be from the NHT.

“The communication which has been circulating via email, states that contributors have been approved for relief funds from the NHT. This mail contains malicious links that seek to exploit our contributors. Please do not click on this link and report it to the relevant authorities,” NHT said.

