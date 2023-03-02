NHT pays out $44m to residents of Ruthven Towers after flooding Loop Jamaica

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has paid out $44 million to compensate residents of Ruthven Towers in New Kingston, whose motor vehicles were damaged by floodwaters during heavy rains last November.

Managing Director of the Trust, Martin Miller, said $30 million of the amount was paid out by the NHT via its self-insurance, while the remaining $14 million was taken care of by its insurers.

Miller made the disclosure Wednesday when he appeared before the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament that is examining the 2023/24 budget. He was responding to a line of questioning from the Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson.

Miller explained that an estimate of $60 million was agreed as a payout and that, to date, 11 of 14 residents have already been compensated.

As to what steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence of the flooding, Miller told the committee that the entrance to the complex has been redesigned and, with a new tower to be constructed, a wall will be built with work set to start in another three weeks.

Of the funds already expended, Miller said: “We’re significantly below that amount (the $60 million budgeted), we have three outstanding claims to settle [and] when those are settled we expect to be below the amounts approved.”

The managing director explained that the first $30 million for any one event is covered by NHT’s self-insurance. Amounts above that are only paid out once approved by its insurers, brokers and assessors.

The State-owned NHT was left embarrassed last November when images of the flooded basement garage at the pricey Ruthven Towers emerged mere months after having its first occupants.

Residents were seen using pumps and sandbags in a futile attempt to prevent their motor vehicles from being submerged by the raging waters.