NHT targeting over 15,000 housing solutions Loop Jamaica

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is projecting to commence work on a comprehensive development plan that will entail the construction of more than 15,000 housing solutions islandwide.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in outlining the details of the grand initiative, said more than 96 per cent of these planned units are intended for middle-to-low-income earners.

“Of this 15,000, we will have 4,309 two-bedroom units, 7,600 one-bedroom units and 3,100 serviced lots,” he informed.

Holness was addressing the official handover of residential serviced lots for phase one of the new Friendship Oaks housing development recently in Goshen, St. Elizabeth.

Holness noted that the diversified approach to the solutions being programmed under the plan aims to meet various needs within the targeted income brackets, ensuring broader reach and impact.

He pointed out that a key aspect of the NHT’s policy is prioritising achievable housing, with a focus on providing lower middle-income, low-income, and no-income solutions.

This, the prime minister said, means that the majority of future housing projects will be designed with affordability and accessibility in mind.

“So, if you’re a low-income earner, you might get a different mortgage rate from somebody who is a middle-income earner or we may target the grants more towards the low-income earner for equity,” Holness outlined.

During the ceremony, the prime minister handed out more than 106 titles for residential serviced lots to beneficiaries of the development.