NIA calls for Christie’s head; says Integrity Commission more than an Loop Jamaica

Corruption watchdog, National Integrity Action, NIA, has joined the growing calls for executive director of the Integrity Commission (IC), Greg Christie, to resign.

Christie has faced relentless criticism since his off-the-cuff “ask the government” remark while answering questions posed by a journalist on Thursday in the aftermath of the gun attack on one of the IC’s directors, which left him hospitalised.

The IC’s director of corruption and prevention, Ryan Evans, was attacked and shot as he exited his vehicle after arriving for work. He was relieved of a suitcase which reportedly contained a large sum of money he had earlier withdrawn from a bank.

The police subsequently said they suspect robbery to be the motive behind the attack. However, that was after Christie, who had just returned from a visit to the hospital where Evans was admitted, told journalists to “ask the government” when he was asked what he thought was the motive for the attack.

That remark has not gone down well with civil society groups and members of the government who have had a contentious relationship with Christie.

In a statement on Friday, the NIA said the words of leaders have the power to incite and deflect anger and animosity. The NIA added that while it respects the work of Mr Christie, they recognise the Commission is more than any individual. It said the position of executive director “must be devoid of suspicions which may hinder the support by most Jamaicans”.

The NIA noted that the work of the IC is far too important to the fight against corruption for the public to have doubts on the impartial judgement of its leader.

In calling for Christie to step aside, the NIA said his comments were unfortunate and raise doubt.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) had earlier called for Christie to resign.

According to JAMP, Christie’s comments “were highly unacceptable and irresponsible”.

It said that of particular note is the wide variance between Mr Christie’s comment and the IC’s official position of “no comment” pending (the outcome of the police’s) investigation.

“Impartiality, as well as the appearance of impartiality are the gold standard and currency for the very crucial work the commission performs on our behalf,” JAMP said.

Other public commentators have said Christie should go as he has compromised the integrity of the IC.