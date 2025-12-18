Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme to support about 5000 workers with hurricane-damaged homes Members of the security forces deployed to Haiti to support Gang Suppression Force Leptospirosis related deaths increase to 7 Local Government Minister saddened by death of 9 yo following accident involving garbage truck in Manchester Major town centres islandwide should have electricity between Christmas and New Year's Day Over 4000 patients in Jamaica served by Chinese medical ship
NIC says farmers in parishes badly affected by Hurricane Melissa not required to pay irrigation bill until end of January

18 December 2025
National Irrigation Commission (NIC) says farmers in parishes that were badly affected by Hurricane Melissa are not required to pay their irrigation bill until the end of January next year.

Speaking at the Rural Agriculture Development Authority (RADA), forum yesterday, NIC Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Gyles said this to assist farmers with the recovery process.

He noted that the NIC is serving 95 per cent of its customers following the passage of the category 5 hurricane.

Mr. Gyles said some of its systems are still without power.

