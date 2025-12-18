Local News
NIC says farmers in parishes badly affected by Hurricane Melissa not required to pay irrigation bill until end of January
18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
National Irrigation Commission (NIC) says farmers in parishes that were badly affected by Hurricane Melissa are not required to pay their irrigation bill until the end of January next year.
Speaking at the Rural Agriculture Development Authority (RADA), forum yesterday, NIC Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Gyles said this to assist farmers with the recovery process.
He noted that the NIC is serving 95 per cent of its customers following the passage of the category 5 hurricane.
Mr. Gyles said some of its systems are still without power.
